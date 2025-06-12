Stuff

This easy-to-use 13in e-ink colour tablet might replace my iPad and Apple Pencil

The Boox Tab X C is a 13.3in e-ink colour tablet wrapped in a 5.3mm chassis – and it might just replace my iPad

Boox Tab X C E-Ink Tablet

I’ve got an iPad mini and Apple Pencil set-up, which is ideal for taking notes and light productivity tasks. While the latest iPads have lots to offer in terms of features and ecosystem, I think I might have just found its replacement: a 13.3in e-ink colour tablet.

The Boox Tab X C is ideal for anyone that doesn’t want to stare at a slab of glass all day. It takes the best bits of the Tab X and squeezes them into a 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 colour e-ink display. The whole thing is wrapped in an absurdly thin 5.3mm chassis.

It runs Android 13, which means it’s not trapped in some locked-down e-ink ecosystem. You get the full Play Store, so you can install all your usual suspects. Multitasking gets a proper look-in too, with a split-screen mode that actually seems useful. It seems especially useful if you’re into side-by-side PDF reviewing or the old “notes on one side, YouTube on the other” routine.

Powering it all is an octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and Boox’s own BSR tech that apparently helps with smoother performance. Add in a resolution of 300 PPI for black and white and 150 PPI for colour, and you’re getting a display that’s easier on the eyes than any tablet with a screen. You’ve also got front lights that can be adjusted for late-night reading sessions.

The Tab X C ships with the InkSpire stylus, which Boox is hyping up as a precision instrument. Paired with their new AI Smart Scribe tool, this e-ink colour tablet should handle precise note-taking and brainstorming mind maps. There’s also a matching keyboard cover if you’re the type who prefers typing instead of scribbling down notes.

It’s clearly aimed at professionals, offering a serious, no-nonsense productivity set-up. It blends note-taking, PDF annotation, and a splash of creativity. You can pick up the e-ink Tab X C now for $820/€820 (approx £700) from the official Boox store.

