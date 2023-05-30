iPad 10th-generation (2022)

Buy the 10th gen iPad if…you want a well-rounded tablet, but do consider the price

The standard iPad has long been Apple’s best-selling slate. It makes sense, then, that Apple wouldn’t change a proven formula with its 2022 edition? Wrong.

This new $469/£499 device leaves the basics behind and brings with it a major overhaul. There’s an updated design, support for new accessories, and a bunch of new features trickled down from the more premium offerings. It’s set to be Apple‘s best bang for your buck tablet, despite a hefty price hike.

There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that stretches to the device’s edge. The display comes in at 2360×1640 resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology. Oh, and Apple have also ditched the home button.

Touch ID has been relocated to the power button on the top of the device, just like on other models. And new to this 10th generation are a new suite of colours that come in blue, pink, yellow, or silver.

A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series offers a 20% CPU and 10% GPU boost from the 9th-gen device. For happy snappers, new to this model of iPad is a 12MP ultra-wide landscape camera with a 122-degree field of view that supports Center Stage.

The iPad remains the best all-round tablet that Apple offer, and it’ll likely remain that way with all its bells and whistles upgrades.It still offers value for money, despite a price increase, and remains a powerful tablet without forking out for the extra features that come with the Pro.

iPad 9th-generation (2021)

Buy the iPad 9th gen if…you want a value-packed iPad and don’t care about extras

This is Apple’s entry-level iPad, but thanks to spec upgrades it’s actually fairly new, launched in late 2021 alongside the iPad Mini. It may not have the looks of the others, but it’s still a cracker. It will surely drop off the end of the iPad range eventually, replaced by the 10th gen unit above, but for now, it’s the most value-packed iPad you can get.

The design is definitely ageing, though this version is rapid under the hood with support for more tech including True Tone. This generation also ushered in a better front camera, faster processor and more storage, too. It’s a bit of an advert not to spend more on a 10th generation model or iPad Air, since this can do 95% of what those models are capable of.

The only weird bit is in terms of the accessories and the Apple Pencil in particular, because it uses the first instead of the second-gen Pencil. Therefore, it doesn’t magnetically attach and is very easy to lose. If you’re looking for an iPad specifically with the intention of using the Apple Pencil, we’d recommend the iPad Air or iPad Mini instead.