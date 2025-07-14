Stuff

This accessory may be the easiest way to listen to Hi-Fi audio from your phone

Campfire Audio's new DAC accessory can fit in your pocket to connect to your favourite devices and deliver Hi-Fi sound

Campfire Audio Relay Accessory

Got a killer pair of headphones, but nothing to plug them in to? Or maybe, you want to listen to Hi-Fi audio on your cans, but your device (such as a smartphone) can’t output the audio. You’ll need a DAC – they’re usually quite fiddly, but not this one.

Campfire Audio’s Relay accessory is a dinky new DAC/AMP that slides into your pocket without kicking up a fuss. Yet it still promises to deliver the kind of sound usually reserved for amps the size of bricks and the weight of top dollars.

From the outside, Relay is sleek, aluminium-clad, and unapologetically premium. Inside, it’s packing an AKM 4493 SEQ DAC chip, which might not mean much to your average Spotify-on-a-smart-fridge user, but those who’ve flirted with the idea of Hi-Fi on the go will be excited. The chip adds a bit of analogue charm to your digital music – promising a hint of warmth and a smidge of character.

This thing can basically connect to any device. It has a USB-C connector and works with Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android. It even plays nice with gaming PCs, in case you want to take your gaming to the next level (pun fully intended).

There’s a real sense that Campfire Audio has tried to make the Relay not just portable, but usable. You get both 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs, high and low gain modes, six filter options, support for up to 32-bit/768kHz playback, PCM and DSD formats, and even media playback controls.

Campfire even included a bunch of thoughtful extras. You get a short USB-C cable that won’t tangle, a microfibre cloth for the inevitable fingerprints, and a plush little bag to keep it all snug.

The Campfire Audio Relay DAC/AMP is available now directly from the brand, Amazon US, Amazon UK, and specialist audio retailers. It’ll set you back £229/$229, which is pretty comparable for this kind of device.

