How to set up a home Hi-Fi system: The basics

Start at source. Where is the music for your hi-fi coming from? Your huge collection of CDs? Those vinyl LPs that are finally coming back into fashion? The files on your computer and phone? Or a streaming service?

Choose your style. Is this hi-fi system confined to one room? Or do you want music to follow you wherever you go? Multi-room audio is booming, but it’s not automatically your first choice where sound quality’s concerned. Something like Q Acoustics’ M20 speakers above offer a powerful set of connectivity features, for example (with stellar sound to boot), but lack direct streaming service support. Decide on your must-have features, and also a think about what you might want in future — and how often you’re prepared to upgrade.

Set a budget. No matter if your idea of ‘hi-fi’ is a single mains-powered speaker with a Bluetooth connection to your phone, or a whole rack’s worth of amplifier, CD player, turntable, streamer, network-attached storage and a pair of speakers – stick to your budget.

Prioritise. Be honest: do you want your money to buy the best sound possible, or do you want it to buy as much futuristic gadgetry as it can? The best kit isn’t necessarily the coolest.

Plan ahead. It’s like a job interview: where do you see yourself in five years’ time? If you imagine your system expanding into more rooms, say, or incorporating some home cinema action, you need to factor it in now.

Audition. A hi-fi store is a rare sight these days, but there’s no substitute for hearing the products on your shortlist before you commit the cash. And it’s ultimately less of a pain than having to keep sending things back to Amazon.