Best DACs 2025: top portable and desktop digital-to-analogue converters

There’s hidden detail in your favorite songs and the best DACs are here to help you hear it. Whether you’re streaming on Spotify or curating your MP3 archive, a DAC is a digital-to-analog converter that converts digital files to analogue sound waves your ears can hear.

Most audio devices have one built-in already, but if you’re a keen-eared listener looking for a sonic upgrade, the DACs below have the power to amp up the detail, bass and volume.

From pocket-sized solutions to bigger desktop DACs, these plug-in babies are a real treat for the ears. If you’re not sure which to pick, check out our buying tips down at bottom.

The best DACs you can buy today

The everyday enhancer: iFi Uno

Easier to understand than the card game, the Uno is a palm-sized DAC that makes sweeter streams a cinch. Attached to a USB-C input, it promises a clear, distortion-free listen, either via RCA or its amplified 3.5mm output. Music, movie and game modes subtly shift your listen to suit the source material, while PowerMatch means your ‘phones always get just what they need.

The analogue actor: FiiO KA15

Recording Spotify tracks onto tape is one kind of digital to analogue conversion. Want the cassette aesthetic without the magnetic distortion? Styled like a little jukebox, the KA15 is very much a modern DAC. The FIIO app gives you granular control , while USB-C connectivity means you can hook up a whole host of devices. Plus it shows a tape animation on the LCD. Fun.

The in-line improver: Helm Audio Bolt

DACs don’t get dinkier than this plug-in baby. Attached to a spare USB-C port, hook your headphones up to the 3.5mm port on the other end for foolproof smartphone audio that’s never sounded better. It can handle all the high-res formats any self-respecting audiophile would expect, including MQA, and its output is certified by THX (the ones with that really bassy cinema intro).

The superior sequel: Chord Mojo 2

The first-gen Mojo changed the DAC game, producing immersive, desktop-grade audio on the go. The second edition is better still, thanks to a raft of upgrades, including a USB-C port, better battery life and the world’s first lossless digital signal processor. All wrapped in an aluminium chassis that’s built for the road.

The clean canteen: iFi Hip-dac3

Sipping from a hip flask will warm your cockles. Drinking in audio from this flask-sized DAC will envelope you in a different sort of warmth. A battery-powered pal that’s designed to travel with you, its sound signature retains the warmth of previous editions while doubling down on sonic detail. And don’t let its slender aluminium profile fool you: it might weigh just 135g, but there’s enough power here to drive high-impedance headphones.

The deluxe dongle: iBasso DC Elite

Not to be mistaken for a vintage lighter, this full-metal DAC has mid-century lines in all the right places. You’ll find premium audio architecture beneath its natty jacket, including a chip and attenuator borrowed from iBasso’s flagship DX320MAX. So while it can’t strike a flame, this pocketable player will ignite your listening experience.

The battlefield booster: Creative Sound Blaster G8

Every decibel counts in the heat of battle. And when the mere rustle of leaves could put a dent in your KD ratio, you need a sonic upgrade that’s got your back. Enter the Sound Blaster G8: designed to enhance in-game audio, its Scout Mode algorithm analyses battle sounds in real time to pinpoint your enemy’s position, while CrystalVoice cancels out noise and acoustic echo so your squad mates can hear your orders clearly.

The sturdy stacker: Schiit Modi+

Quit giggling at that homophone: made in Texas, Schiit’s audio gear is the business. A capable DAC that doesn’t break the bank, the Modi+ can hook up to just about anything via USB-C – from media steamers to your mobile phone. Streamlined by design, it’s built to be stackable so you can easily pair it with your preferred pre-amp.

The sonic sorcerer: Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M

Rumour has it, there’s a sonic wizard living inside every DacMagic. Whatever’s going on, it will certainly cast a spell on your audio. A do-it-all DAC with more features than a three-headed dog, the 200M supports a smorgasbord of inputs and high-res file formats. Dual DACs left and right do the boosting, while aptX Bluetooth connectivity means you can stream to it as if by magic.

How to choose the best DAC

Looking to buy the best DAC but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Basics: DACs convert digital signals into analogue sound waves your ears can hear. Good ones use premium components to extract accurate detail. The best do so with their own sonic signature.

DACs convert digital signals into analogue sound waves your ears can hear. Good ones use premium components to extract accurate detail. The best do so with their own sonic signature. Power: Battery-powered DACs let upgrade your listening on the go, while desktop DACs are ideal if you like to listen in situ. The latter to tend to be bigger but have more features.

Battery-powered DACs let upgrade your listening on the go, while desktop DACs are ideal if you like to listen in situ. The latter to tend to be bigger but have more features. Headphones: Most DACs here also feature built-in headphone amplifiers, meaning they can directly drive your favourite set of cans. But check to be sure, unless you like the sound of silence.

Most DACs here also feature built-in headphone amplifiers, meaning they can directly drive your favourite set of cans. But check to be sure, unless you like the sound of silence. Connectivity: Check that a DAC has the right ports for your listening setup. Most modern DACs feature a USB-C input, and will output to 3.5mm and RCA analogue. Some also support Bluetooth.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best headphones.