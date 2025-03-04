The new base iPad is hard to recommend without this feature

While Apple’s roll-out of Apple Intelligence is a bit messy, the brand has made it clear that this is its focus. So wouldn’t it be odd for a new refresh of one of its most popular products to exclude the AI feature? That’s exactly what happened with the new iPad (A16) – an update to the base model iPad for $349/£329.

Read more: Best iPad in 2025 reviewed and ranked

Without as much fanfare as the iPad Air (M3), Apple also updated the entry-level iPad. This refresh swaps in the A16 Bionic chip and doubles the base storage. If you’re someone who just wants a no-nonsense tablet for browsing, streaming, and the occasional attempt at productivity, this might be the one for you.

Apple claims the reused A16 chip is 30% faster than the last-gen iPad model. It’s apparently up to 6x faster than whatever budget Android tablet is currently topping Amazon’s best-sellers list. For whatever that’s worth. Not exactly a performance beast, but a solid step up from before.

Storage finally starts at 128GB now – because, in 2025, 64GB just isn’t enough for anyone who wants to install more than a handful of apps. If you’re the type who hoards photos, videos, and downloads entire seasons of TV shows for flights, there’s also a new 512GB option. The design remains unchanged, which means we’re still dealing with that thin-bezel look and Touch ID in the power button. It’s available in the usual pastel-heavy lineup: blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

iPadOS 18 is on board, bringing some new AI-powered features, but without Apple Intelligence. That makes it a tough pill to swallow. You do get the revamped Calculator app, and improved handwriting recognition for Apple Pencil users. Speaking of which, the updated iPad works with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and the Apple Pencil (1st gen), but not the fancy new Apple Pencil Pro.

For those interested, the new iPad starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for Wi-Fi + Cellular, which translates to £349 and £499 in the UK. Education pricing brings the starting price down slightly to $329/£329 for students and teachers. It’s available to pre-order now and will hit shelves on March 12.