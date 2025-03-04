The new iPad Air was almost a better option than the Pro, but it’s missing this one thing

Apple’s iPad Pro (M4) was one of the most impressive tablets I’ve ever seen. It offers crazy performance and is razor thin. Apple just updated the iPad Air with the M3 chipset. It’s a nice refresh for sure, but I feel it’s missing the M4 chipset.

With the M4 chip, it could have dethroned the iPad Pro. After last year’s design refresh and now getting the latest performance, it might be a better pick than the pro for most. But with the M3 chipset, it may be a tougher sell.

Read more: Best iPad in 2025 reviewed and ranked

While the M4 chip would have been nice, the iPad Air (M3) still offers a significant speed boost over the current M1 model. If you’re clinging to an older iPad Air with an A14 Bionic chip, Apple claims this new model is up to 3.5x faster. Beyond the updated chip inside, things look very familiar.

The Air now comes in two sizes: the familiar 11-inch and a new, larger 13-inch option. Both models are available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey – no surprises there. But the real kicker? The Air is finally getting Apple’s latest GPU enhancements, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Of course, Apple is also pushing its half-baked Apple Intelligence, which is in the midst of a messy roll-out. The M3’s Neural Engine is supposedly 60% faster than the one in the M1. This makes tasks like AI-powered photo editing, smarter Siri interactions, and on-device ChatGPT integrations smoother than ever.

Apple’s also thrown in a new Magic Keyboard for the Air, featuring a 14-key function row and a trackpad that’s, well, bigger. It still magnetically snaps onto the iPad in that oh-so-satisfying way. While it now comes at a “lower price,” it still isn’t cheap. Apple Pencil Pro is also compatible, adding some extra functionality for artists, students, and people who like to doodle while pretending to take notes.

For those interested, the new iPad Air is available to pre-order now, with shipping starting on March 12. Pricing starts at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model in the US, £599 and £799 in the UK. The new Magic Keyboard will set you back $269/£269 for the 11-inch and $319/£299 for the 13-inch.