We may already know how much the ROG Xbox Ally will cost and you might be surprised

Microsoft recently revealed its Xbox handheld console in collaboration with Asus, as has been long rumoured. Asus is no stranger to handhelds itself with its ROG Ally line. The new handheld comes hot on the heels of the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s even branded ROG Xbox Ally to place it alongside the other Asus handheld devices rather than seeming an outlier product. And we may already know how much the handheld will cost – which may be cheaper than you’d expect.

3DJeugos noticed some Google Search store data seemingly scraped from Asus’ own website. According to the data, it looks like the Xbox Ally and its beefier Ally X sibling might actually be sticking fairly close to their ROG predecessors’ prices. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if these numbers are accurate, it’s great news for gamers or anyone wanting to upgrade their handheld.

The leak suggests the Xbox Ally will land at €599, while the Xbox Ally X will sit at €899 in Europe. That’s practically identical to the launch prices of their Asus ROG Ally counterparts. Now, Asus never does 1:1 price conversions across regions. VAT, tariffs, and currency wibbles all come into play. Historically, the US price for the ROG Ally X has hovered at around $799, with some stores like Best Buy bumping it to $899 when stock runs dry. So, I expect similar prices in the US and UK.

And, down the line, I imagine the handhelds will be ripe for picking at bargain prices. The Z1 Extreme-based ROG Ally X retails for €899 in Europe, but it’s been going for $100 off on Amazon Germany lately. It’s not quite a year old yet, and is already starting to see some discounts. So, if the Xbox Ally has caught your eye, holding off on buying it may be a smart move.

We’ll likely get something more official around Gamescom, where Microsoft loves to bang the drum for its gaming plans. Until then, these leaks are your best bet – and I think they give good reason to be excited.