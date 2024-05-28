I’m replacing my iPad with this tablet that uses a live e-ink display

As good as the latest tablets are, there’s one thing they can’t combat: eye strain. Looking at a screen all day strains your eyes, whether it’s your phone, tablet, or computer. E-ink displays are easier on your peepers, replicating paper rather than a screen. But e-ink isn’t as instant as a normal display, making it hard to use for normal tasks. Or at least it was. The Daylight DC1 is a new tablet that uses a new version of an e-ink display called “Live Paper”, that’s, well, live.

The Daylight DC1, is like a cross between an iPad and a Kindle – taking the best of both and combining them into one. And I think it’s convinced me to replace my iPad with one. This 10.5-inch tablet uses a new version of e-ink called Live Paper. Now, before you roll your eyes, Live Paper actually seems to live up to its name. We’re talking super-smooth scrolling and interactions at 60-120fps – a significant upgrade from the laggy mess we’ve tolerated on e-ink devices for years.

Without getting too technical, it changes the way an e-ink display works. Rather than refreshing the entire page from top to bottom, it twists the ink particles to move faster. Plus, this display emits no blue light whatsoever. Instead, it uses a soothing “pure amber” backlight with zero PWM flicker, so it won’t disrupt your sleep.

Daylight’s debut slate runs a custom Android 13 variant called Sol:OS. Notifications are off by default for fewer distractions. But don’t worry, it still runs your favourite Android apps, including Pocket Casts, Spotify, Audible, Notion, ChatGPT, Pocket, and even Kindle. Though there’s a conspicuous silence about Google Play Store access, which might be a dealbreaker for some. Info gets saved directly to the OS for better cross-compatibility of your data between apps – no more exports and imports for your to-do list.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G99, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s fuelled by an 8000 mAh battery for all-day use. Daylight’s also throwing in a Wacom-based stylus and a “comfy case” to sweeten the deal, alongside “Action Buttons” that bring multifunctional brilliance, like turning pages in a book with a single click. Daylight also hinted at a future where this tech could extend to phones and laptops. But for now, the focus is on this pioneering tablet.

Interested in a more natural way of getting your work done on a screen? Pricing starts at $729 for the Daylight DC1, with pre-orders open now and shipping out in August. For the forward planners, a refundable $100 deposit will secure you a unit in Q1 2025.

