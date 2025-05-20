Best women’s watches in 2025 for every style and budget

Watches don’t need to stick to gender rules – and neither should you. Some women prefer chunkier timepieces traditionally labelled as “men’s watches”, and that’s totally valid. In fact, plenty of the models in our best watches for men guide work just as well on slimmer wrists, especially with today’s trend for oversized styles and gender-neutral design. But if you’re after something more compact, refined or purposefully designed with women in mind, you’re in the right place.

This guide focuses on the best watches made specifically for women – from elegant dress pieces to sporty daily wear, and everything in between. Expect smaller case sizes, more playful detailing, and design choices that don’t just shrink a men’s model and stick diamonds on it (though there are some gems here too).

Whether you want something slim and classic, bold and fashionable, or practical and everyday, there’s something here to suit your taste, wrist and budget.

Best women's watch overall

Stuff Verdict The Rolex Lady Datejust 28mm is the ultimate symbol of understated luxury. This classic mixes polished steel, precious metals, and just enough sparkle to make it feel special without being shouty Pros Impeccable craftsmanship and heritage

Huge variety of luxe materials and dial options Cons Pricey, even for entry-level models

Smaller size might feel too delicate for some

Rolex Lady-Datejust specs Case size 28mm Thickness 12mm Movement Calibre 2236 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres (330 feet) Power reserve 55 hours

The Rolex Lady-Datejust is a modern classic – a 28mm symbol of elegance, performance, and quiet confidence. It carries all the technical precision of the iconic Datejust, but in a size and style tailored for slimmer wrists.

It’s available in a wide range of materials, too, from Oystersteel to yellow, white or Everose gold, plus glittering Rolesor combos. Diamond-set bezels, mother-of-pearl dials, and signature fluted cases allow for plenty of personal expression.

Inside, the calibre 2236 movement keeps things ticking with remarkable accuracy, thanks to Rolex’s own silicon Syloxi hairspring. And, with water resistance to 100m, it’s not just about looks – this is a serious piece of engineering, built to last. Whether you go for the classic Jubilee bracelet or a sleek Oyster clasp, the Lady-Datejust feels like a piece of quiet luxury you can wear every day.

Best women's sport watch

2. Hermès Cut

Stuff Verdict The Hermès Cut is sharp-edged, graphic and thoroughly modern. It swaps traditional curves for bold angles and bright pops of colour Pros Bold, original and modern design

Made with classic Hermès attention to detail Cons Unusual case shape won’t suit all tastes

Limited availability in some markets

Hermès Cut specs Case size 36mm Thickness 10.1mm Movement H1912 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres (330 feet) Power reserve 50 hours

The Hermès Cut is what happens when a fashion house designs a watch and actually nails it. It ditches the usual dainty clichés for bold angles, clean lines and a case that slices neatly between round and cushion-shaped. At 36mm, it’s unisex, but the playful colours, smooth ceramic, and signature H-link bracelet give it serious personality.

Inside, there’s a proper H1912 automatic movement (no quartz cop-out), and the whole thing feels like a subtle flex – stylish, smart, and unmistakably Hermès. It’s not trying to look like anyone else’s watch, which is exactly the point.

If you want something refined but a bit rebellious, the Cut does the job. A fashion watch, yes – but one with real horological kudos.

Best women's dress watch

3. Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Mini

Stuff Verdict The Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Mini is as elegant as a silk scarf and as timeless as a little black dress, this mini-sized Tank is pure wrist poetry – all gold, minimalism and effortless French charm Pros Timeless, elegant design

On trend size Cons Quartz movement may disappoint purists

Very petite – may get lost on larger wrists

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Mini specs Case size 24mm Thickness Not stated Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres (100 feet) Power reserve N/A

The Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Mini is watch design at its most distilled – tiny, elegant, and unapologetically classic. Measuring just 24mm by 16.5mm, it’s barely larger than the buckle it comes with, but it still carries all the charm of the full-size icon. The yellow gold case, beaded crown with a sapphire cabochon, and blued sword hands are pure Cartier DNA, shrunk to perfection.

Inside is a quartz movement – discreet, low-maintenance, and ideal for a watch this slim. The black alligator strap adds a touch of old-school polish, while the grained silvered dial keeps things beautifully understated. It’s not about features – it’s about form, finesse, and quiet luxury. It’s a teeny-tiny watch, but one that says plenty.

Best women's jewellery watch

4. Bulgari Serpenti

Stuff Verdict The Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas is more jewellery than timepiece, the Serpenti wraps around your wrist like a coiled bracelet, blending Italian drama with serious craftsmanship Pros Iconic wraparound bracelet

Doubles as jewellery and watch Cons Can be tricky to wear daily or under sleeves

Premium price for the design

Bulgari Serpenti specs Case size 35mm Thickness Not stated Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres (100 feet) Power reserve N/A

The Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas isn’t just a watch – it’s a coiled-up statement piece of jewellery that tells the time. Inspired by ancient Roman snakes and ‘40s glam, it wraps around your wrist like a bracelet. The flexible bracelet is made using Bulgari’s signature Tubogas technique – interlocking bands of gold or steel with no soldering, just precision engineering.

The dial is small and serpent-shaped, tucked into the snake’s “head”, with diamond-set bezels and glossy lacquer dials depending on the version.

Inside, it’s quartz – discreet and fuss-free, because this one’s all about the look. If you want a watch that doubles as a piece of high-impact jewellery, the Serpenti’s got bite.

Best women's dive watch

5. Tudor Black Bay 54

Stuff Verdict The Tudor Black Bay 54 is a dive watch stripped back to its vintage roots. It shrinks down Tudor’s signature style into a slim, 37mm case that’s both tough and wearable. Pros Proper dive watch feel in a smaller case

Automatic movement and 200m water resistance Cons Tool-watch aesthetic won’t appeal to all

No date function

Tudor Black Bay 54 specs Case size 37mm Thickness 11.2mm Movement Manufacture Calibre MT5400 (automatic) Water resistance 200 metres (660 feet) Power reserve 70 hours

The Tudor Black Bay 54 takes everything people love about vintage dive watches and shrinks it down to a very wearable 37mm – ideal for smaller wrists without losing any of the tough, tool-watch character. Inspired by Tudor’s first dive watch from 1954, it keeps things simple: no date, no frills, just a clean black dial, gilt details, and a no-nonsense unidirectional bezel.

Inside, it’s powered by Tudor’s COSC-certified MT5400 automatic movement, with a 70-hour power reserve and rock-solid reliability. You can get it on a rivet-style steel bracelet or a snug, comfortable rubber strap. It’s slim, lightweight and sits beautifully on the wrist.

Best Omega women's watch

6. Omega Constellation

Stuff Verdict The Omega Constellation, with its signature claws and Roman numerals carved into a brushed steel bezel. Available in a range of different sizes, this all-rounder fuses ‘80s style with modern precision Pros Refined but sporty, with serious movement inside

Ideal mid-size for many wrists Cons Design can be polarising

Chunkier than it looks in pictures

Omega Constellation specs Case size 36mm Thickness Not stated Movement Omega 4564 (quartz) Water resistance 30 metres (100 feet) Power reserve N/A

The 36mm Omega Constellation is sharp, sculpted, and seriously underrated. It’s got that unmistakable ‘80s silhouette – half sporty, half dressy – with the signature claws on the bezel and Roman numerals that look straight off a Greco-Roman monument.

But this isn’t just retro flair: inside is Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement, meaning it’s incredibly accurate and anti-magnetic to boot.

The brushed bracelet tapers neatly and hugs the wrist, and at 36mm it’s a sweet spot for anyone wanting presence without bulk. You can get it in everything from full steel to steel-and-gold with diamond markers, depending on your vibe.

Best novelty women's watch

7. Swatch Caramellissima

Stuff Verdict The Swatch Caramellissima is plastic, pastel and pure fun. It looks like it was designed in a sweet shop, and that’s the whole point. No pretence, just playful personality for your wrist. Pros Fun, nostalgic design that turns heads

Very affordable Cons Feels more like a toy than a timepiece

Not built for longevity or precision

Swatch Carmellissima specs Case size 25mm Thickness 7mm Movement Quartz Water resistance Not stated Power reserve N/A

The Swatch Caramellissima is pure fun on the wrist – a playful throwback to those stretchy candy bracelets you probably tried to eat as a kid. With a double-wrap strap made of pastel polymer “pearls”, it blurs the line between jewellery and watch in the most fun way possible.

The 25mm dial is tiny and to the point, sitting like a sugary centrepiece in a swirl of soft pinks, purples and blues. It’s quartz-powered, featherlight, and clearly not trying to be anything other than delightful. Is it practical? Not really. But it’s irresistible.

Best affordable women's watch

8. Tissot PRX

Stuff Verdict The Tissot PRX 25mm is a scaled-down version of a retro cult hit. It keeps the same brushed steel bracelet, sharp edges and integrated case – now it also fits slimmer wrists Pros Retro design in a mini, wrist-friendly size

Great value with strong build quality Cons No automatic option at this size

Narrow bracelet might not suit all

Tissot PRX specs Case size 25mm Thickness 9mm Movement Quartz Water resistance 100 metres (330 feet) Power reserve N/A



The 25mm Tissot PRX takes everything that’s made the full-size PRX a cult hit – that retro case, the integrated bracelet, the sleek brushed finish – and shrinks it into a sharp little package perfect for smaller wrists. At 25mm, it’s delicate without being dainty, and still delivers that punchy ’70s vibe.

The quartz movement keeps things slim and hassle-free, while the waffle-pattern dial adds texture to keep it interesting. It’s available in a few stylish shades, including ice blue (our favourite) and gold-tone for a bit of extra flair.

Best TAG Heuer women's watch

9. TAG Heuer Aquaracer

Stuff Verdict The TAG Heuer Aquaracer 36mm is still a proper sports watch, despite the dinky proportions. Built for water, styled for everyday wear, the 36mm Aquaracer is just about perfect Pros Dive-ready spec with diamond or mother-of-pearl flair

Solid everyday sports watch Cons Quartz models lack mechanical appeal

Bezel can feel bulky for smaller wrists

TAG Heuer Aquaracer specs Case size 36mm Thickness 11.4mm Movement Calibre 5 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres (1000 feet) Power reserve 38 hours



The 36mm TAG Heuer Aquaracer is a dive watch with lots of style – it’s sporty enough for everyday wear, but with just the right amount of gloss to dress up. It keeps the classic Aquaracer DNA: bold hour markers, a unidirectional bezel, and 300m water resistance, but in a slimmed-down size that fits smaller wrists perfectly.

You still get serious spec – screw-down crown, luminous hands, and a choice of quartz or automatic movements depending on the model – but it’s all wrapped in a more refined, wrist-friendly package. Some versions come with mother-of-pearl dials or diamond hour markers, if you’re after a bit more sparkle.

Best GADA women's watch

10. Longines Conquest

Stuff Verdict The Longines Conquest 34mm is neat, clean and quietly confident. The Conquest is a no-fuss daily watch that still carries Longines’ legacy of precision timing and Swiss class Pros Strong movement with 72-hour power reserve

Stylish and sporty enough for daily wear

100 metre water resistance Cons Slightly generic styling

Longines Conquest specs Case size 34mm Thickness 10.9mm Movement L888 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres (330 feet) Power reserve 72 hours



The 34mm Longines Conquest might be the perfect everyday watch. It’s sized just right for smaller wrists, it’s sporty without being bulky, and elegant without trying too hard. Inside, the automatic L888 movement delivers a solid 72-hour power reserve and features a silicon balance spring for top-tier accuracy and magnetic resistance.

The stainless steel case is water-resistant to 100 metres, with a screw-in crown and sapphire crystal front and back.

Dials come in a range of finishes – sunray silver, green, brown, and even mother-of-pearl – all with luminous markers for legibility. It’s a watch that can handle a swim, a meeting, or a night out, and still look great doing it.

Best luxury women's watch

11. Piaget Polo 79

Stuff Verdict The Piaget Polo 79 (buy now) is the ultimate throwback flex – this reissue of Piaget’s original Polo comes in solid yellow gold with a bracelet that feels like liquid metal. It’s outrageously luxe. Pros Full-gold luxury with ‘70s style swagger

Ultra-thin movement with serious pedigree Cons Eye-wateringly expensive

No complications beyond hours and minutes

Piaget Polo 79 specs Case size 38mm Thickness 7.45mm Movement Calibre 1200P1 (automatic) Water resistance 50 metres (160 feet) Power reserve 44 hours

The Piaget Polo 79 is a bold revival of the brand’s iconic 1979 design, reimagined for modern tastes while staying true to its luxurious roots. Crafted entirely from 18k yellow gold, it features a 38mm case with a seamless integration into its bracelet, showcasing alternating polished and satin-finished gadroons that exude opulence.

At its heart lies Piaget’s ultra-thin automatic calibre 1200P1, a micro-rotor movement just 2.35mm thick, offering a 44-hour power reserve and visible through a sapphire caseback.

Best ceramic women's watch

12. Rado True Square

Stuff Verdict The Rado True Square 29mm is a featherweight watch with ceramic toughness. It blends Rado’s material know-how with a unique square silhouette – sleek, scratchproof, and cool in a quiet way. Pros Lightweight and scratch-resistant ceramic case

Unique square shape stands out Cons Quartz movement only

May look too minimal for some tastes

Rado True Square specs Case size 29mm Thickness 8.1mm Movement Quartz Water resistance Not stated Power reserve N/A

The Rado True Square 29mm blends sleek design with top-notch materials, all wrapped up in a wearable, wrist-friendly size. Its high-tech ceramic case and bracelet feel featherlight but are tough enough to take everyday knocks without flinching. The crisp white dial features a subtle Mother of Pearl texture, with rose gold-tone hands and markers that add just the right amount of warmth. There’s even a splash of Super-LumiNova, so you won’t be squinting in the dark.

Under the hood, a Swiss quartz movement keeps time with zero fuss. Minimalist yet full of detail, this is a watch that feels both modern and timeless.

How to choose a women’s watch

Choosing the best women’s watch comes down to more than just looks – though those matter too. First, think about size. Smaller watches (like 28–34mm) suit slender wrists, but don’t be afraid to go bigger. Plenty of women wear 36mm and up, especially sportier or unisex models.

Movement matters too: quartz is low-maintenance and accurate, while mechanical watches (automatic or manual) offer craftsmanship and heritage, though they’ll need winding or wearing to keep ticking.

Material is another biggie. Steel is durable and versatile, while gold, ceramic or titanium offer different levels of luxury, weight and scratch-resistance. Design-wise, decide whether you want a timeless piece that goes with everything, or something bolder that stands out. And if you’re buying it to wear daily, make sure it’s practical – that means water resistance, a tough crystal, and a strap or bracelet that fits your lifestyle.

Finally, pick something you love – you’ll be wearing it a lot.

