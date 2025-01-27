Best Swatch watches in 2025 for bright, affordable fun

Looking for the best Swatch watches? We’ve got you covered, but first, a history lesson, because Swatch has one hell of a backstory. It only arrived in 1983 but is arguably responsible for saving the entire, centuries-old Swiss watch industry from collapse at the hands of America and the Japanese.

We are of course talking about the Quartz Crisis, which erupted in the 1970s as companies like Seiko and Citizen started producing quartz watches that were simpler, more accurate, more reliable and much cheaper than the automatic mechanical watches produced by Swiss companies for generations. One thousand Swiss watch companies disappeared in little over a century, as the country’s watch workforce tumbled by more than two-thirds.

The writing was on the wall – until Switch arrived. Swatch was the result of two Swiss watch groups combining forces to take on the Japanese at their own game. Made from plastic, with simple quartz movements and essentially designed to be disposable rather than fixable for the next generation, Swatch watches were cheap, cheerful and immensely popular – to the tune of over 2.5 million sales in less than two years.

Today, the Swatch Group includes luxury brands like Omega, Longines and Blancpain, plus Breguet, Hamilton, Rado, Tissot and others. Swatch itself still produces highly affordable plastic watches with quirky, playful designs. They are made for collecting and, crucially, for having fun.

We’ve rounded up the best new Swatches here because if we dived into the world of vintage Swatch, this list would be over double the size.

The best Swatch watches you can buy today:

Best MoonSwatch

1. Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase – Full Moon

Stuff Verdict The MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase – Full Moon is a lunar-inspired masterpiece with a Snoopy-adorned moonphase display, blending cartoon fun with cosmic charm. Pros Stunning all-white design

Close tie to Omega history Cons Hard to find (for now)

Could be too bold for some

MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase specs Movement Quartz chronograph with Moonphase indicator Water resistance 3 bar (30 metres) Diameter 42 mm Weight 29 g

You won’t be surprised to see our favourite MoonSwatch is also one of our top Swatch watches too. Mass-produced – so you should be able to find one in a Swatch store – this all-white MoonSwatch features Snoopy the cartoon dog taking a snooze in a moon phase complication.

Snoopy has been associated with Nasa’s space missions since the 1960s, and has appeared on several models of Omega Speedmaster too, before also popping up on the Mission to the Moonphase. Here, he’s resting on a pair of crescent moons that rotate to show the various stages of the moon throughout each month. The moonphase dial also features a hidden message – Snoopy’s famous “I can’t sleep without a nightlight!” quote – that’s only visible when illuminated at night.

The rest of the watch is like all other models of MoonSwatch. This means a 42 mm bioceramic case, a battery-powered quartz movement and water resistance of 30 metres. The watch also features a chronograph system with a stopwatch and minute counters, and a tachymeter around the bezel that can be used to calculate the average speed of an object travelling a known distance.

The watch comes with a white velcro strap complete with Swatch and Omega branding. For more MoonSwatch recommendations, check out our guide to the best MoonSwatches.

Best square Swatch

2. Swatch What if…green?

Stuff Verdict The What if…green? is a fun alternative take on the brand that inspires creativity and adds Swatch’s signature playful style to your wrist. Pros Date and date window

Striking square case Cons Limited water resistance

Fairly large

What if…green? specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 20 metres Diameter 41.8 mm Weight Not stated

What if… is available in a range of colours, including black, white, mint, blue, yellow and pink, plus the green model we’ve featured here. The square case measures 41.8 mm in diameter and is 10.5 mm thick. It houses a battery-powered quartz movement and is water resistant to 20 metres – that’s fine for wearing in the rain or shower, but shouldn’t venture much below the surface of a swimming pool.

The case is made from Swatch’s Bioceramic material, which is the same it uses for the MoonSwatch series, while the matching green strap is described as being made from bio-sourced material. We especially like the geometric patterns around the circumference of the dial, and how a watch with such a simple design still manages to include both a date and date function.

Other features include glow-in-the-dark hands for telling the time in low light, an integrated strap with buckle, and a battery cover with its own watch face printed onto it. We like the classy colourway of the green model, the wide variety of the What If… collection means you’re sure to find one that matches your style.

Best arty Swatch

3. Swatch Le Fils De L’Homme by Rene Magritte

Stuff Verdict The Swatch Le Fils De L’Homme by René Magritte is a wearable piece of surrealist art, perfect for lovers of mystery and whimsy. Pros Iconic art on your wrist

Off-the-scale quirkiness Cons Maybe a little too quirky?

Usual limited Swatch waterproofing

Swatch Le Fils De L’Homme by Rene Magritte specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 41 mm Weight Not stated

Fancy a piece of iconic artwork on your wrist? That’s exactly what this Swatch achieves, by featuring the 1964 painting Le Fils De L’Homme (The Son of Man in English) by Rene Magritte.

The artwork stretches across the entire dial and even covers the case and strap too. The only other details are a set of simple silver hour and minute hands, and a crown in the usual three o’clock position. The 41 mm plastic case houses a battery-powered quartz movement and the strap is made from silicone.

Water resistant to 30 metres, the watch also features the text “Ceci est une Swath avec une pomme” – “This is a Swatch with an apple” – on the back of the strap, nodding to Magritte’s surrealist work. Apples appeared in several Magritte pieces, including in a painting said to have inspired Paul McCartney to name the Beatles’ company Apple Corps.

Given the painting sold for over £4m in 1998, this affordable Swatch feels like quite the bargain.

Best mechanical Swatch

4. Scuba Scuba Fifty Fathoms Blue Lagoon

Stuff Verdict The Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms Blue Lagoon is an ocean-inspired dive watch that playfully nods to luxury diving heritage. Pros High-end Blancpain design

Automatic mechanical movement Cons Expensive for a Swatch

Quite large

Scuba Fifty Fathoms Blue Lagoon specs Movement SISTEM51 mechanical Power reserve 90 hours Water resistance 91 metres (50 fathoms, of course) Diameter 42.3 mm Weight 44 g

No list of best Swatches would be complete without the Scuba Fifty Fathoms. We’ve chosen the striking Blue Lagoon version, with its matching case, dial, bezel and strap. Much like how Swatch partnered with Omega for the MoonSwatch, the company worked with Blancpain (another member of the Swatch Group) for this aquatic creation.

Although expensive for a Swatch, the Scuba Fifty Fathoms features some up-market features, like an automatic mechanical movement that’s visible through the exhibition caseback. It has a massive 90 hours of power reserve, meaning it’ll keep time when not worn for over three-and-a-half days.

It also boasts 91 metres of water resistance – which is equal to 300 feet or 50 fathoms, naturally. There’s also some Grade A Super-LumiNova applied to both the dial, hands and unidirectional rotating bezel for nighttime illumination, plus, it comes with a NATO-style fabric strap made from recycled fishing nets. Like the MoonSwatch, this watch has a case made from Bioceramic. Other colour options include black, yellow, dark blue, light grey, green and coral.

Best big Swatch

5. Swatch Fall-iage

Stuff Verdict The Fall-iage is a bold, autumnal design celebrating golden leaves and cosy seasonal vibes. Pros Big and bold

Skeleton dial design Cons Could be too big for some

Bio-sourced glass can scratch

Swatch Fall-iage Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 47 mm Weight Not stated

Here’s a lot of watch for the money. The Fall-iage, surely named after its autumnal orange hues, has a massive 47 mm case and a skeletal-style dial that reveals the quartz movement within. Other design features include oversized Arabic numerals and bright orange detailing set against a textured black dial.

The crown is located at the unusual two o’clock position, and the black and orange colourway is split by accents of green where the Bioceramic case meets the silicone strap. The bezel is also made from Bioceramic, and the dial is protected by what Swatch describes as biosourced glass.

Part of the Swatch Big Bold family, named for obvious reasons, the Fall-iage has 30 metres of water resistance, so it’s safe to swim in but don’t take it diving, and comes in Swatch’s special packaging that includes a box, sleeve and cushion.

Best dress Swatch

6. Swatch Sir Red

Stuff Verdict The Sir Red is an elegant red watch ideal for classy situations. It’s classic, understated design is timeless – perfect for when you’re getting dressed up. Pros Compact case

Day and date window Cons Too small for some

Limited water resistance

Swatch Sir Red specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 34 mm Weight Not stated

A red version of Swatch’s equally smart Sir Blue, the Sir Red is a compact quartz watch with a no-nonsense, deep red dial, and a black case and strap both made from bio-sourced material.

At just 34 mm in diameter, this is a truly compact watch, yet it still packs a highly legible day and date window at the three o’clock position. Water resistance is 30 metres (also referred to as 3 bar) and the watch is driven by a battery-powered quartz movement.

As well as having a compact case diameter, the Swatch Sir Red is also very thin, with a case thickness of just 8.75 mm, and a lug-to-lug measurement of 39.2 mm. Part of Swatch’s Originals product family, the Sir Red is also available in blue, and similarly, compact watches are offered in black with gold markings, black with a white dial, and dark blue with dark blue.

Best Swatch with Swatch Pay

7. Swatch Neon Party To The Max Pay!

Stuff Verdict The Neon Party To The Max Pay! is an explosion of neon colours, made for those who love to bring the party wherever they go. It’s bright, bold and super retro. Pros Swatch Pay contactless integration

Chronograph with tachymeter Cons Huge case

Could benefit from a different strap

Swatch Neon Party To The Max Pay! specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 47 mm Weight Not stated

We will make no excuse for the boldness of this watch. It won’t be for everyone, but we reckon it’s a whole heap of fun if worn with the right outfit and occasion.

Firstly, at 47 mm it’s a pretty big watch. Like, really big. Watches tend not to venture beyond 42 mm these days, so it’ll stand out even before you consider the colours. The case is transparent blue, the inner and outer bezels are pink and red respectively, while the trio of subdials are blue with red hands, the main hands are pink and there’s a splash of orange on and around one of the push buttons. Yeah, there’s a lot going on here.

There’s some practicality too, though. The red tachymeter bezel can be used with the stopwatch hand to calculate the average speed of an object travelling a known distance, and this watch can make contactless payments with SwatchPay!. So there’s no need to carry a wallet or even get your phone out to make a payment.

Other features include 30 metres of water resistance, while both the case and strap are made from what Swatch describes as bio-sourced material, and the dial is protected by bio-sourced glass.

Best steel Swatch

8. Swatch Quartzicle

Stuff Verdict The Quartzicle is a sleek, minimalist timepiece very similar to Q’s iconic James Bond watch, offering a skeletal dial, quartz precision, and modern simplicity without the exclusivity price tag. Pros Stainless steel case

Skeleton dial Cons Time only, no date

Could benefit from a bracelet

Swatch Quartzicle specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 42 mm Weight Not stated

Remember when Swatch sold a limited run of watches identical to that worn by Q in the most recent James Bond movie? This watch, called the Quartzicle, is very similar to that timepiece, minus scarce availability and high secondhand prices.

Featuring a stainless steel case, with a silicone strap and steel buckle, the Quartzicle has a skeletal-style dial that gives a great view of the battery-powered quartz movement within. There’s 30 metres of water resistance, as is common across most Swatch watches, and the case has a 42 mm diameter, putting it on par with most conventionally sized men’s and oversized ladies’ watches.

The focus here is all on the movement, since the dial has nothing to distract – no Arabic numerals, no complications and no date window. There isn’t even a seconds hand, so while this watch isn’t much good for timing something, it majors in simplicity. At 6.7 mm, the Quartzicle is a remarkably thin watch, and comes with a silicone strap in beige. A new rose gold version is also available, called the Copper Flame.

Best Swatch chronograph

9. Swatch Canyon Chaser

Stuff Verdict The Swatch Canyon Chaser is a rugged, earthy-toned watch designed for explorers chasing outdoor adventures. Pros Tachymeter and chronograph

Stainless steel case Cons Arguably doesn’t look like a Swatch

Limited waterproofing (for the looks)

Swatch Canyon Chaser specs Movement Quartz chronograph Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 43 mm Weight Not stated

This watch feels like great value for money, since it carries many of the design features of a far more expensive timepiece. A traditional chronograph in every sense, the Canyon Chaser has three subdials with a stopwatch function, plus a tachymeter on the outer bezel, a stainless steel case and a classy leather strap.

Other features include water resistance to 30 metres and a date window at the three o’clock position. The yellow markings give the watch a subtle vintage vibe, while the 43 mm case diameter makes it slightly larger than other watches of this style, which tend to be 40 mm or 42 mm. The watch also has glowing hour markers, and silver hour and minute hands that also illuminate in low light.

Unlike many other Swatches, this timepiece comes with a brown leather strap, complete with a stainless steel half-buckle and contrasting white stitching.

Best two-tone Swatch

10. Swatch Ultraciel

Stuff Verdict The Ultraciel is a dreamy sky-blue timepiece that captures the serenity of a cloudless day. Pros Lovely dial colours

Day and date window Cons Slightly niche colourway

Transparent case not for everyone

Swatch Ultraciel specs Movement Quartz Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 34 mm Weight Not stated

Another member of the Originals product family, this compact 34 mm watch has a white dial that appears to shift between pink, blue and green. But it isn’t the dial that changes colour; it’s actually the Swatch Solar Spectrum glass that causes the colouration to change as it catches the light. It’s a neat trick that turns an otherwise plain watch into a miniature Northern Lights performance on your wrist.

The colours produced by the special glass neatly complement the pale blue silicone strap with buckle, and the look is finished with a transparent plastic case.

The Swatch Ultraciel also features a day and date window at the three o’clock position of the dial, and because that also suits below the special glass, it too appears to shift between a variety of colours in time with the dial. This quartz-driven watch has 30 metres of water resistance.

What to consider when choosing the best Swatch

As we’ve said repeatedly in this article, Swatch watches are about having fun. Prices can creep up if you head towards the Omega and Blancpain collaborations, but stick with Swatch itself and you’ll find lots of watches priced below US$220 / £200 and even US$120 / £100. These are watches that don’t take themselves too seriously and are designed to be collected on a reasonable budget.

Our advice would be to not think too much about your first Swatch purchase, especially if it’s at the more affordable end of the range. Go with your gut and pick whoever jumps out at you from the website or your local Swatch store – because, as is more likely than not, you’ll be back to buy another soon enough, and your collection has begun.

Do bear in mind that these watches are made from plastic, and that usually includes their ‘glass’. This tends to be made from a bio-sourced material that, while perfectly transparent, lacks the strength of glass or sapphire crystal, and will pick up scuffs and scratches. These can often be buffed out with a gentle polish, but it’s still something to remember.

Again, we stress that you shouldn’t be too precious with your Swatch – unless it’s a pricier MoonSwatch or Scuba Fifty Fathoms – and don’t be too worried if it picks up a scratch or two.

Lastly, keep an eye out for limited-edition Swatches. These tend to only be sold briefly from specific locations, but are often produced in small numbers and can quickly become highly sought-after. Bag one of those, look after it, and it’ll bring you as much joy as a mechanical watch worth significantly more.

