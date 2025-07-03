The new Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Taupe might be my favourite Hublot… ever

Hublot doesn’t usually do subtle. This is a brand best known for bold designs, bright colours and materials that shout from the wrist. But the new Classic Fusion Essential Taupe? It’s super subtle – and that’s exactly why I love it.

Available in two sizes – 42mm and 45mm – this online-exclusive drop is the fourth instalment in Hublot’s Essential series, which spotlights single-colour watches in strictly limited runs. It could be one of the brand’s best watches.

Following the sell-out success of the grey editions, Hublot has now gone taupe. A moody, modern blend of grey and brown that’s suddenly everywhere in the watch world.

We’ve seen similar shades on recent releases from Rolex, Seiko and A. Lange & Söhne, and it makes perfect sense. Taupe pairs beautifully with everything, and Hublot’s take feels totally on trend without trying too hard. It’s genderless, seasonless, and most importantly, easy to wear.

The watch itself keeps things classic. You get the usual polished and satin-finished titanium case, a six-screw bezel, sunray taupe dial, and that signature fabric-and-rubber strap in matching tones.

It’s powered by a self-winding movement with a 48-hour power reserve and offers 5ATM of water resistance. Nothing wild – just clean, pure watchmaking.

And that’s what makes this one special. Hublot can do flashy – we know that – but the Classic Fusion Essential Taupe shows it can also do refined. It’s sleek without being boring, stylish without being shouty. Basically, if you’ve ever liked the idea of a Hublot but not the attention that comes with wearing one, this might be the watch for you.

Quietly confident, thoughtfully designed and just a bit different, the Classic Fusion Essential Taupe might be my favourite Hublot to date.

At $8900 in the US and £7300 in the UK, it’s not exactly an impulse buy, but for a limited edition Hublot in titanium, it’s surprisingly reasonable. And as with all Essential editions, it’s only available through Hublot’s website, which keeps things exclusive without making you chase a boutique allocation.

