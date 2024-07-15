Swatch’s new Colours Of Joy watches give Hublot Big Bang Sapphire vibes on a budget

Swatch has just launched the Colours Of Joy collection, a vibrant and bold series of watches that promise to brighten up your summer.

If you’re a fan of the colourful Hublot Big Bang Sapphire watches but your budget is a little more ramen noodles than caviar, then these Swatches are perfect.

This new collection features six supersized Big Bold models, each with a 47mm case, crafted for those who like to stand out.

Each watch in this collection is designed to reflect Swatch’s commitment to creativity and innovation. The striking design and vibrant colours are guaranteed to make a statement, no matter where you are.

They bring to my mind the Hublot Big Bang Sapphire watches, which are known for their bold use of colour and impressive craftsmanship. They featuring a transparent case (made from Sapphire, rather than plastic) which showcase their intricate movement inside.

While the Hublot Big Bang Sapphire is a masterpiece of high-end watchmaking, it comes with a hefty price tag that reflects its luxury status. Swatch’s Colours Of Joy collection, on the other hand, brings the boldness and style of these high-end timepieces to a broader audience at a fraction of the cost.

The Big Bold models in the Colours Of Joy collection come in six different colours, Yellow Joy, Purple Joy, Blue Joy, Turquoise Joy, Orrange Joy and Pink Joy. I really like the contrasting seconds hand on each model. They’re ideal for those who take pride in being different.

Going against the current trend for teeny tiny watches, as the name suggests, these Big Bold watches are large – measuring 47mm in diameter and 11.75mm thick.

Inside is a simple Quartz movement. The case is water-resistent to 3 bar and the strap is made from bio-sourced material.

If you want opportunity to explore the Colours Of Joy collection and find the perfect watch that resonates with your personality, you can visit your nearest Swatch store or shop online. Priced at just $130 / £115 each, these watches offer an affordable way to get that Hublot Big Bang Sapphire style.

