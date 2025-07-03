You won’t believe the battery life on this super affordable tablet

If you’re after a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t skimp on features, a good choice can be hard to find. Battery life and the screen are usually first to go in order to cut the price. But Oppo’s latest tablet promises quite the opposite.

The new Oppo Pad SE is a budget-friendly tablet that manages to squeeze in some surprisingly solid features, with a battery that frankly sounds like it belongs in a flagship device.

The headline feature is the enormous 9340mAh battery. Oppo reckons it’ll give you up to 11 hours of video playback or 80 hours of music playback. You could, in theory, watch an entire season of your favourite series, answer some emails, and still have juice left scroll social media afterwards. When it finally does run out of juice, 33W Supervooc fast charging will get you back up and running.

It’s not just about the battery, though. The Pad SE has an 11-inch LCD display that’s designed with eye comfort in mind. With up to 500 nits of brightness, it should be perfectly readable even in direct sunlight. It’s also surprisingly svelte at just 7.39mm thick, so it’s not going to weigh you down whether you’re commuting, sofa-surfing, or handing it over to the kids.

I mention handing it to the kids, because there’s a definite family-friendly vibe here. Oppo’s built-in Kids Mode lets parents set screen time and keep the small people away from the more questionable corners of the internet. Plus, there’s integration with Google’s Gemini AI, so you can churn out emails, organise notes, and keep on top of your to-do list.

Interestingly, Oppo’s O+ Connect ecosystem lets you ping files and photos between devices, mirror your phone screen on the tablet, and basically live your multitasking to your heart’s content.

The Oppo Pad SE is available now in Twilight Blue. Those in the UK can order it directly from Oppo and other retailers for £219. There’s no word on US availability yet, and sadly there likely won’t be. But if that changes, we’ll let you know!