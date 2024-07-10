These Marvel-inspired G-Shock watches are themed around my favourite mutants

Casio’s G-Shock might not be the flashiest watch you can put on your wrist, but it’s one of the most recognisable. They’re reliable and rugged, which means you can put one on in the morning and confidently wear it through any adventure the day brings. They’re also stylish and have the ability to transcend the socioeconomic scale. That makes them one of the best watches.

And Casio is no stranger to a G-Shock collaboration, with plenty of special editions available. The latest limited edition G-Shock is inspired by one of this year’s biggest blockbuster movies: Deadpool & Wolverine. There are two new watches themed around my favourite mutants, and the stars of the film.

First up, we have the Wolverine inspired watch, which rocks a black base with vibrant yellow accents. This G-Shock isn’t just about looks, though. It comes packed with features like Bluetooth connectivity, solar charging (because who has time for batteries?), Neobrite luminous coating for those dark, broody moments, and water resistance up to 200m. Essentially, it’s built to survive anything you throw at it, much like the adamantium-clawed mutant himself.

Then there’s the Deadpool to the Wolverine, if you will. This one is all about that deep blazing red against a dark black base – as cheeky and striking as the Merc with a Mouth himself. It’s also got Bluetooth connectivity, solar charging, and water resistance up to 200m, alongside display illumination for when you need to check the time in the dark alleys of your life.

Both of these watches are available now, priced at £129 each. You can check them out and order directly from Casio. Or, you can head over to the G-Shock store on Carnaby Street from 11 July to see them in all their glory. And the movie releases in UK cinemas on 25 July, if you’re eager to see what’s sure to be one of 2024’s best films.