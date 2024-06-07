Best watches released in 2024 (so far)

2024 has been an exciting year for watch enthusiasts, with new remarkable timepieces, exciting reissues, and even an extreme rebrand to debate over. We’re not talking about the cutting-edge technology of smartwatches here, oh no, all of the best watches in this guide feature the intricate mechanics of traditional wristwatches.

The industry has seen a diverse range of new releases that cater to both modern tastes and classic preferences – these are my top picks.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newcomer looking to invest in your first luxury watch, 2024’s offerings promise something for everyone. Let’s explore some of the best watches released so far this year, showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of top brands in the watchmaking world.

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen”

Twenty-five years after the launch of the original Datograph, A. Lange & Söhne introduced a lustrous new interpretation at Watches and Wonders this year. The Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” is an incredibly sophisticated timepiece, combining a flyback chronograph with a precise jumping minute counter, a perpetual calendar and a tourbillon with a stop-seconds mechanism. It’s available for the first time in Lange-exclusive honey gold and as a “Lumen” version, limited to 50 watches.

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar for Eternity ‘John Mayer’

Audemars Piguet has teamed up with American singer, guitarist and watch collector John Mayer to create the last iteration of the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar limited edition equipped with the manufacture’s self-winding Calibre 5134. For the occasion, John Mayer has applied his distinct sensibilities to create a stunning timepiece in 18-carat white gold with a unique embossed dial, bringing together the aesthetic power of the Royal Oak with the refinement of the perpetual calendar complication.

Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Black & Green Bronze

Jumping aboard the green trend, this new limited edition of the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver watch combines a bronze case with a green dial. The alloy used for the BR 03-92 Diver Black & Green Bronze is CuSn8, composed of 92% copper and 8% tin. Visually, its tone is quite close to classic fittings on sailing boats.

Breitling

Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Triumph

For their third time teaming up, Breitling and Triumph introduce the Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch. It’s a fusion of titanium and 18 k red gold paired with an anthracite dial. This new iteration is perfectly complemented by a perforated brown leather strap. If you’re also interested in motorbikes, Triumph has introduced the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition motorcycle. Purchase one, and you’ll be able to buy the Chronomat B01 Triumph ‘Owners Exclusive’ with the motorcycle’s individual number engraved on the caseback.

Bremont

Bremont Terra Nova 38

Perhaps the biggest story of Watches and Wonders this year was the rebrand of Bremont. With a new focus on Land, Sea and Air, the new ranges feature a redesigned compass logo and bold new branding. The entry-level model of the range is the Terra Nova 38 a time-only 38mm field watch. I love the compact geometric cushion case, with its low profile and shortened lugs it sits very comfortably on the wrist. I also really love the incredibly retro dial, with applied lume hour markers. The Terra Nova 38 comes on either a brown leather strap or a new geometric bracelet. With prices starting from just £2500, this new entry-level to the Bremont brand really appeals to me.

Cartier

Cartier Santos de Cartier Dual Time

The Santos de Cartier Dual Time watch uses its mechanical movement to track two time zones, allowing you to tell the time both where you are and where you’re from simultaneously. The colourway can only be described as Fifty Shades of Grey, with a steel case, satin-finish anthracite grey sunray-brushed dial, second time zone display with an additional hour hand in a counter and a day/night indicator. It’s available on a steel bracelet or anthracite alligator leather strap with “QuickSwitch” interchangeable system and folding buckle.

Cartier Tank Louis 100 years of Watches of Switzerland

Cartier launched a limited edition Tank Louis watch to celebrate 100 years of Watches of Switzerland. Limited to 100 pieces, this elegant timepiece features a brushed gold dial, oversized Roman numerals, a dark-navy alligator strap, and a special Watches of Switzerland engraving. It houses the manual wind Manufacture Cartier calibre 1917MC movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Priced at £12,700, it is available for pre-order and can be viewed at various Watches of Switzerland locations in the UK.

Casio

Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000

The new G-Shock GPR-H1000, part of G-Shock’s Rangeman series, features GPS tracking, an optical heart rate sensor, and activity tracking capabilities, making it a strong competitor to Garmin and Polar. Designed for extreme environments, it includes a Triple Sensor for compass bearing, altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature. This robust watch, priced at $500 / £450, offers solar charging for time display and USB charging for other functions.

Certina

Certina DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition

Certina has unveiled the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition, designed in collaboration with padel star Marta Ortega. This sporty chronograph features a carbon fibre dial, inspired by the material of padel rackets, and includes a 1/10th of a second display framed by a green circle. The watch is powered by a Swiss-made chronograph movement with Precidrive technology and is housed in a black PVD-coated stainless steel case. The hour/minute hands and indexes are highlighted with Super-LumiNova, and the watch comes with Marta Ortega’s signature on the back and a black synthetic fabric strap with green stitching.

Chopard

Chopard Alpine Eagle XL Chrono

A new addition to Chopard’s Alpine Eagle range, this precision chronograph combines the lightness of titanium with the aesthetic of a “Rhône Blue” dial. It’s a symbol of Chopard’s support for the Alpine Eagle Foundation dedicated to preserving the Alpine environment and its biodiversity.

Christopher Ward

Christopher Ward Twelve X

Christopher Ward’s latest release, The Twelve X, is their most sophisticated and expensive watch to date. Powered by the in-house Calibre SH21, it features a fully skeletonized design and a combination of Grade 5 and Grade 2 titanium. The watch boasts a 120-hour power reserve and a new micro-adjustable bracelet. Despite its high-end nature, it emphasizes machine finishing over hand finishing, allowing for larger production. Available for pre-order at £4,120/$4,865/€5,220 with a titanium bracelet or £3,750/$4,495/€4,850 with a rubber strap, deliveries start in October 2024.

Christoper Ward C63 Valour chronograph

Christopher Ward unveiled the C63 Valour chronograph, the latest addition to their MOD-approved Military collection and the first watch dedicated to all three branches of the British Armed Forces. This 39mm stainless steel watch features a reverse-panda dial with color-coded subdial hands for the Army, Navy, and RAF. Powered by the thermo-compensated ETA Calibre G10.212i, it boasts chronometer accuracy and a split timing function. Priced between £550 and £715, it is available with various strap and bracelet options.

Doxa

Doxa Sub 200T

The Seafoam Doxa Sub 200T, a stylish reinterpretation of the classic dive watch. With its striking seafoam green color scheme and durable construction, the watch pays homage to its iconic predecessor while offering modern features like a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and water resistance up to 200 meters. Designed for both functionality and elegance, this new timepiece from Doxa appeals to diving enthusiasts and style-conscious individuals alike, combining vintage charm with contemporary sophistication.

Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant has been on a bit of a roll of late, and the Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture Silver launched at Watches and Wonders might be my favourite model yet. The brand’s flagship timepiece is restrained, elegant and contemporary, with the collection expanding to include three new 40mm in steel. You can choose between a silver, blue or green dial, each powered by a new FC-716 movement.

Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

In 2022, Grand Seiko presented its first mechanical complication, the Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon, a revolutionary watch that combined a tourbillon and a constant-force mechanism as one unit on a single axis for the first time in horological history. It was awarded the Chronometry Prize at that year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

At Watches and Wonders, the Kodo story unfolds with the introduction of a limited-edition timepiece inspired by daybreak; its design perfectly complements the first. You see, while the first Kodo expressed evening twilight through the interplay of light and shadow, the new timepiece uses light and shadow to evoke daybreak instead.

Hamilton

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Air-Glaciers Special Edition

The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Air-Glaciers Special Edition, created with input from Air-Glaciers helicopter pilots, is designed for optimal accuracy and reliability. It features a lightweight 42mm titanium case, a blue dial with white indices, and a red and white striped seconds hand. The watch is powered by Hamilton’s H-30 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve and enhanced resistance to magnetic fields and temperature variations. It includes a nylon and leather Velcro strap, an extra suede strap, and exclusive packaging.

Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba

Capable on the water and at depths up to 100 meters, the Khaki Navy Scuba is an equally suited and stylish companion on land. With its unidirectional bezel made of aluminium, ultra-readable dial and comfortable yet functional rubber strap, this watch brings nautical adventure to every setting. The Khaki Navy Scuba is powered by the brand’s H-10 automatic movement containing a balance spring made from Nivachron. The latest update brings a pop of colour to the popular collection.

Hermès

Hermès Cut

One of my biggest surprises from Watches and Wonders this year was the Hermès Cut. It’s a compact 36mm watch, that is mostly circular aside from some well-placed angles. It has beautifully balanced proportions, which is a mixture of satin-brushing and polishing on the case. The crown is boldly positioned at half past one and embellished with a lacquered or engraved H. The playful dial is punctuated by luminescent applied Arabic numerals in Hermès’ unique font. The watch is powered by a Manufacture Hermès H1912 movement, and can be customised with a number of quick-change straps.

H. Moser & Cie.

H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton

Designed to offer an unparalleled visual and mechanical experience, the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton features a stunning minimalist aesthetic and perfect symmetry. True to its minimalist philosophy, H. Moser & Cie. has stripped away all unnecessary material to better showcase and enhance the piece, laying bare the beauty of its mechanism. At the heart of this exceptional watch lies a one-minute flying tourbillon with a double hairspring that appears to float weightlessly.

Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Integrated Time Only Blue Ceramic

The Big Bang Integrated Time Only is back. It embodies the original DNA of the Big Bang, with a solid dial and integrated bracelet, in a new, compact 38mm version. For the first time, the Big Bang Integrated Time Only will be equipped with a new movement – the HUB1115, which has undergone a major quality upgrade in terms of its technical and aesthetic features. The main improvements take the form of a brand-new oscillating weight bearing and a stronger mainspring enabling the power reserve to be extended to 48 hours.

IWC

IWC Portugieser Automatic 40

IWC Schaffhausen introduced new Portugieser Automatic 42 and Portugieser Automatic 40 models at Watches and Wonder earlier this year. Both sizes have a re-engineered case construction, double box-glass sapphire crystals and intricately manufactured dials.

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 44

IWC Schaffhausen has also completely re-engineered the Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 44 at Watches and Wonders. Available in four versions, two come in 18-carat white gold with Horizon Blue and Dune dials, while two models are presented in 18-carat Armor Gold, with either an Obsidian or a Silver Moon dial. All new models are powered by the IWC-manufactured 52616 calibre with a Pellaton winding system and a power reserve of 7 days.

IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar

Taking things one step further, IWC Schaffhausen’s first secular perpetual calendar automatically takes into account the Gregorian calendar’s leap year exception rules by skipping three leap years over 400 years. It also features a moon phase display with an accuracy of 45 million years.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Duometre Chronograph Moon

For the first application of the Duometre, in 2007, the Jaeger-LeCoultre watchmakers set themselves the hardest challenge by developing a chronograph watch as accurate as a chronometer. In 2024, the Maison celebrates the Duometre in an entirely new timepiece, marrying the high precision of a chronograph with the charm of a celestial complication. It’s powered by the new Calibre 391 and presents an intriguing contrast between the lightning-fast operation of the chronograph and the slow rhythm of the moon, complemented by a Night and Day display.

Laurent Ferrier

Laurent Ferrier Classic Moon Blue

The Classic Moon Blue, with its annual calendar and moon phase, embodies classical elegance, thanks to its meticulously curated dial. Its monochrome dial brings a modern twist to the Classic design with an unmatched refinement. Inside is the new LF126.02 – a redesigned and improved movement with an 80-hour power reserve, replenished through the crown. Over 30 new components have been added to create this new calibre, and more than twenty have been revised and optimized.

Montblanc

Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810

After striving for great heights, Montblanc has plunged into uncharted depths at 4810 meters below sea level. Why such a precise water resistance? It inverts the 4810-meter height of the Mont Blanc Mountain – connecting the ocean to the mountain (which has always been a part of the Maison’s DNA). Beyond its eye-catching aesthetics, this timepiece is created to perform in extreme conditions.

Housed in a 43mm titanium case, this new diving is powered by Montblanc’s manufacture, COSC-certified, automatic MB 29.29 movement, with approximately five days of power reserve.

With its latest 1858 Geosphere timepiece showcasing a design as strong as the innovation within, Montblanc pushes the concept of oxygen — the central element in any intrepid ascent — even further.

Nomos Glashütte

Nomos Glashütte has long been known for its colour expertise, but now, at Watches and Wonders 2024, the watchmaking company is presenting its bestseller Tangente in no less than 31 different colourful versions. These special edition Tangente 38 Date models have been created to celebrate 175 Years of Watchmaking in Glashütte. Each colour combination is limited to 175 pieces and contains the hand-wound calibre DUW 4101. It’s made by Nomos in Glashütte, Germany and regulated according to chronometer values. Check out all of the amazing colourways on Nomos Glashütte’s website – it’s almost impossible to pick a favourite!

Omega

Omega Speedmaster White

Omega has revived the ultra-rare Albino Speedmaster, introducing a new lacquered white dial model. Inspired by the iconic astronaut spacesuits, the 42mm stainless steel watch features black detailing, a red Speedmaster logo, and links to the ALASKA I prototype and the limited-edition Albino for the Italian market. Available on a vintage-inspired bracelet or optional leather and rubber straps, it houses the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. Priced from $8100 / £7600, it’s available at Omega boutiques.

Orient

Orient Star M34 F8

With a unique dial design, inspired by the Perseid meteor shower from the Perseus constellation, and a state-of-the-art high-performance movement mounted with a silicon escape wheel, the M34 F8 Date flagship model paves a new path for Orient Star.

Oris

Oris’s best-selling everyday toolwatch, the Aquis Date, returns this year with a long list of refinements. Everything you can see has been reworked and upscaled to deliver better ergonomics, better performance and better aesthetics. When I say everything has been reworked, I mean everything – even the packaging has been redesigned. It’s now made entirely from cardboard and paper more than half of which is recycled, with the remainder coming from FSC-certified sources.

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe 5330G-001

Patek Philippe has launched its new 5330G-001 at Watches and Wonders, distinguished by a patented world first: a self-winding 240 HU C calibre with an innovative differential system to manage local-time date. This entire mechanism comprises 70 components. The opaline blue-grey dial features a carbon-patterned centre. A red dot between Auckland and Midway marks the date-change line on the city disk.

Rado

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic x England Cricket

Rado’s new limited edition watch was launched in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board. It’s limited to just 150 pieces worldwide, and encapsulates the essence of exclusivity and craftsmanship. I love the 43mm monobloc case crafted from matt navy blue high-tech ceramic and the polished navy blue ceramic rotating bezel. It’s a bold contrast against the white ceramic insert with silver metallisation markers and a triangle at 12 o’clock.

Raymond Weil

Raymond Weil Millesime collection

Raymond Weil’s new ‘millesime’ collection is its flagship in reaching out to new generations. It seems like I’m the generation they’re trying to reach because I adore this new collection of watches. At Watches and Wonders 2024 the millesime collection expands with 11 new references, each meticulously crafted under the banner of understated luxury. They weave together character, elegance, watchmaking tradition, contemporary design, exquisite finishes, and Swiss quality. They’re also remarkably accessible, with prices starting at 1,575 CHF (around £1,400).

Richard Mille

Richard Mille RM 27-05 Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal

The Richard Mille RM 27-05 Flying Tourbillon, made in partnership with Rafael Nadal, is a groundbreaking watch that pushes the boundaries of lightness and durability. Weighing only 11.5 grams (without the strap) and able to withstand forces up to 14,000 g, this manual winding tourbillon sets new records. Its innovative design features a titanium and Carbon TPT construction, a 55-hour power reserve, and a 3 Hz flying tourbillon. Limited to 80 pieces, this watch exemplifies advanced engineering and meticulous craftsmanship.

Roger Dubuis

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Titanium Monotourbillon

The latest version of Roger Dubuis’ Monotourbillon is presented in Grade 5 Titanium. It makes it one of the most understated and wearable pieces in Dubuis’ lineup. The 42mm case is lightweight and comfortable, with the monotourbillon positioned at 7 o’clock. It’s limited to 28 pieces worldwide.

Rolex

A watch that was recently glimpsed at the Oscars, Rolex has expanded the Day-Date range with new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 and the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36. The new models are presented in 18 ct Everose gold, introducing slate ombré – a completely new hue for such a dial. The surface, coloured at the centre, progresses to a deep black around the edge. Also appearing for the first time on the ombré dial of this watch are faceted, deconstructed Roman numerals and faceted index hour markers in 18 ct pink gold.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

Taking the incredibly popular black/grey bezel from last year’s gold GMT-Master II, Rolex has added it to the more attainable Oystersteel version. It features a 24-hour graduated two-colour Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic. The graduation is clearly visible thanks to its platinum coating, applied via PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition). The first watch is fitted with either an Oyster bracelet or a Jubilee bracelet.

Rolex 1908

Rolex is elevating the Perpetual 1908 line up, with a new model decked in 950 platinum and graced with an ice blue dial featuring a guilloche rice-grain motif. This rosette-like design is distinctive for its three-dimensional, repeating geometric pattern that extends across the surface of the dial, starting from the small seconds counter at 6 o’clock. The minute track is surrounded by a filet sauté with a crimped pattern, which is also guilloché.

Rolex Deepsea

If you find your luxury yacht sinking, you’ll wish you were wearing the new 18 ct yellow gold Rolex Deepsea. This is the first time the professional divers’ watch is presented in 18 ct yellow gold. It sports a 60-minute graduated Cerachrom bezel insert in blue ceramic as well as a blue lacquer dial bearing the name ‘Deepsea’ in powdered yellow.

This new version also incorporates a technical innovation: the high-performance compression ring within the Ringlock system is crafted from ceramic. The compression resistance and anti-deformation properties of this high-tech material contribute to the waterproofness of the watch.

Seiko

Seiko Presage Style 60 Elegant Yet Rugged

Seiko’s latest release in the Presage Style 60s collection, called ‘Elegant Yet Rugged’, is such an underrated watch in my opinion. This new launch combines retro 1960s design with modern durability, featuring dial colours inspired by Japanese technical workwear and a compact 39.5mm case. The watch includes the in-house built 4R35 automatic movement, offering a 40-hour power reserve and accuracy of +45 / -35 seconds per day. Priced at £510, it’s available for order from Seiko’s website.

Swatch

Swatch MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonphase’

Swatch has launched the Snoopy MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Moonphase,’ a collaboration featuring Snoopy lounging in a moon crater on an all-white Bioceramic case. Priced at £270, the watch is available at eight Swatch stores across the UK, with two in Scotland, one in Liverpool, and five in London. High demand is expected, but Swatch has assured that it is not a limited edition.

A few weeks after the white Mission to Moonphase, Swatch introduced a black ‘Mission to Moonphase New Moon‘ – here’s a guide on how to buy either one in the UK.

Swatch What If? Pastel

Swatch introduced the pastel-colored What If? collection, inspired by a 1982 prototype that imagines a world where Swatch had chosen a square watch design. These 33mm square watches, priced under £100, feature playful pastel shades ideal for spring and are made from Swatch’s durable Bioceramic material. Available now on the Swatch website, these watches combine historical inspiration with modern materials and vibrant colors.

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Kith Formula 1

Perhaps the biggest watch launch this year, TAG Heuer introduced the Formula 1 | Kith collection, a nostalgic revival of their iconic plastic watches from the 80s and 90s. This limited-edition series comprises ten vibrant models, each upgraded with modern materials such as sapphire crystals and rubber straps for enhanced durability and comfort. A distinctive feature of these watches is the co-branded TAG Heuer and Kith logo, adding a unique touch to the collection.

Available in various colourways, these watches are limited to specific quantities, making them a collector’s item. The collection was available starting May 6th at Kith stores and online, with an early release at the Miami F1 Grand Prix. This collaboration aims to merge TAG Heuer’s watchmaking legacy with Kith’s streetwear influence, creating a blend of sporty elegance and contemporary style.

You can read my thoughts on the collection here, as well as my experience buying an original TAG Heuer Formula 1 from eBay.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph

TAG Heuer has taken a step towards Haute Horlogerie d’Avant-Garde with the new TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph. It’s a vibrant tribute to the original 1969 model, with the highly sophisticated rattrapante chronograph complication now encased inside.

Tissot

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80

Tissot launched a long-awaited Seastar extension, with the Seastar 40mm now getting the Powermatic 80 movement. Two models with a rare appearance for the Seastar collection, are characterised by their full black-PVD coated stainless steel case. One comes with a black tropic strap with a blue brushed dial, while the other is adorned with a grey brushed dial and sports a metallic all-black bracelet. Prices start from a very reasonable £685.

Tissot Chemin des Tourelles Skeleton

Proving Tissot isn’t a one-model brand, the manufacture has expanded its classic Chemin des Tourelles with three skeleton versions of this enduring favourite. Available in a 39mm case, these skeleton watches offer a range of dial and strap options, appealing to both seasoned horological connoisseurs and newcomers alike. The Chemin des Tourelles Skeleton series keeps its traditional design while offering a window into the watch that invites wearers to observe the precise detailing in the heart of the timekeeper.

Tudor

Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink

Tudor introduced the Black Bay Chrono Pink, featuring a striking pink dial launched with singer Jay Chou and highlighting the brand’s partnership with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF. The watch boasts a 41mm satin-brushed and polished case, a black tachymetric bezel, and Tudor’s signature ‘Snowflake’ hands. It runs on the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 with a 70-hour power reserve. Limited in production, it includes a 5-link bracelet with a rapid adjustment clasp.

Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT

Perhaps my highlight of the show so far is the Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT. It’s a watch that Tudor fans have been begging for for a long time due to the current Black Bay GMT’s rather chunky dimensions. The Black Bay 58 GMT has a 39mm diameter case and a bidirectional bezel in red and black, with gold numbering. It comes on a cut-to-size rubber strap, or stainless steel bracelet, and is priced from £3,770.

Tudor Black Bay

Taking inspiration from last year’s Black Bay 54, Tudor has also launched a new monochromatic Black Bay in 41mm. It comes with all of the latest in Black Bay enhancements introduced at W&W last year, including the ‘T Fit’ clasp and a movement that is Master Chronometer certified by METAS. It’s priced from £3,630.

Tudor Black Bay 58 18K

If the other two Tudor launches are too understated for you, the new Black Bay 58 18K in full yellow gold could be more your style. It was previously only available on a strap, but the new Black Bay 58 18K features a 3-link yellow gold bracelet, manufacture calibre and ‘T-Fit’ clasp. It weighs in at 193 grams, making it the heaviest watch in Tudor’s collection and is priced at £27,610.

Tudor Pelagos FDX Chrono Cycling Edition

The Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition is a high-performance watch designed for the Tudor Pro Cycling Team. It features a lightweight 43mm carbon composite case, a chronograph scale suited for cycling, and titanium elements for added robustness. The watch is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5813, offering a 70-hour power reserve and COSC certification. It also includes a matt black dial with luminous markers and a single-piece fabric strap, priced at £4560.

Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin Freak S Nomad

Ulysse Nardin, famed in the watch industry for its innovative spirit, has introduced the Freak S Nomad at Watches and Wonders 2024. It is the first new iteration of ’the Superlative Freak’, pushing technicality to the limits with its double oscillator using DiamonSIL technology and ‘Grinder’ automatic winding system.

It showcases an innovative pioneering surface treatment, a combination of silicium and synthetic diamond, called DiamonSIL. The silicium components of the escapement of the Freak S Nomad have been coated with a layer of artificial diamond which optimises its performance and its resistance to abrasion from the several million impacts per year on the watch.

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin Overseas

Green is the hottest colour in the watch industry at the moment and now it can be found in the Vacheron Constantin Overseas collection. It’s the first time green has featured in the Overseas, with dials featuring a sunburst satin-finished centre and velvet-finished flange. The new dial colour is available on four pink gold models, the chronograph, dual time, and date in both 41 mm and 35 mm.

Zenith

Zenith Defy Extreme Diver

An extension to Zenith’s Defy Extreme range, this new Diver model is designed to take the range to new depths. Its 42.5mm angular case is crafted in titanium and is rated to 600 metres (60 ATM) of water resistance, which happens to be 1’969 feet – a symbolic number for the DEFY diver. The DEFY Extreme Diver is powered by the El Primero 3620-SC automatic high-frequency manufacture calibre with 60 hours power reserve, visible through a sapphire display back – an uncommon feature among diver’s watches.

Zenith Defy Revival A3648

One of my favourite watches from Watches and Wonders 2024, surprisingly, isn’t a new release but a vintage timepiece from 55 years ago. The Zenith Defy Revival A3648 captures attention with its timeless design. Originally crafted in 1969, this limited edition reissue retains the charm of the original while incorporating modern upgrades such as a sapphire crystal and an upgraded movement. The sapphire case back offers a view of Elite 670 automatic manufacture movement, with a power reserve of 50 hours.

