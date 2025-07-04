The Nothing Phone 3 is available to pre-order – here’s where to buy it

After releasing the Phone 3a and 3a Pro budget smartphones earlier this year, Nothing has shown off its latest handset. With a starting price of $799/£799, Nothing is putting this device in flagship territory, and it looks like it comes with the chops to match. The new smartphone is available to pre-order from today, and will begin shipping out to customers later this month.

Nothing’s Phone 3 looks a little different from its predecessors. The circular glyph matrix takes pride of place at the rear, next to an asymmetrical three-camera setup that’s very like-it-or-hate-it. The white on black LEDs can flash up app notifications, countdown timers, and the current time when placed screen-down on a flat surface, as well as act as a pixellated selfie camera viewfinder.

It packs a triple-camera setup with three 50MP sensors: the main lens with OIS and f/1.68 aperture, a periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and AI-powered 60x “super res,” and an ultrawide with a 114-degree field of view. All three cameras shoot 4K/60fps video, and Nothing’s souped-up image pipeline promises sharper HDR, better portraits, and an action mode for fast shots. The phone comes in white or black, has Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, Victus on the back, slim bezels, IP68 water resistance, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that reaches a blinding 4500 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, it’s running on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is solid but not exactly top dog compared to pricier rivals. You’ll get 12GB or 16GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage, a 5150mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging, plus the firm’s own monochrome-heavy Nothing OS 3.5. There’s a promised upgrade to Android 16 and five years of software support.

Where to buy the Nothing Phone 3

If you’re looking to get your hands on Nothing’s latest budget smartphones, your best bet is going to be ordering directly or from third-party retailers. Unfortunately, the handsets aren’t available on any carrier plans, so you’ll need to purchase either device outright. For the first time, the Nothing Phone 3 is available for anyone to buy in the US without being part of the developer community.

In the UK, the device is up for grabs directly from Nothing. Phone 3 will set you back £799 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Normally it would be £899 for the higher spec with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, but if you pre-order from Nothing it’s £799 – making this model the better deal. As well as grabbing either handset straight from Nothing, the devices are also available from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and more. If you happen to be in London, the devices will be in stock at the brand’s flagship Soho store as well.

Over in the US, the device is only up for grabs directly from Nothing for now. Phone 3 will set you back $799 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Once again, while normally it would be $899 for the higher spec with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, if you pre-order from Nothing it’s $799 – making this model the better deal.