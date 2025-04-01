The A. Lange & Söhne Odysseus Honeygold is warmth personified in watch form

If ever there was a watch that embodied warmth, it’s the A. Lange & Söhne Odysseus Honeygold. Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025, this latest iteration of Lange’s most unexpected collection is a masterclass in subtle luxury. The honey-gold case and bracelet – an alloy exclusive to Lange – glow with a richness that steel or platinum could never match, and the brown dial? A perfectly judged complement that exudes quiet confidence.

This isn’t just another Odysseus in a new metal. It’s the first to come with a honey-gold bracelet, a move that transforms the watch’s personality. Previously, the Odysseus was the sporty outsider in the Lange catalogue, leaning into its role as the brand’s most “casual” offering. But with this bracelet, it feels more cohesive – more complete.

The five-row design integrates seamlessly into the case, ensuring both aesthetic harmony and supreme comfort. And thanks to its clever micro-adjustment mechanism, it offers practicality without compromising elegance.

On the wrist, the Odysseus Honeygold is pure refinement. At 40.5mm in diameter and 11.1mm thick, it’s well-proportioned and balanced. The warmth of honey gold means it wears softer than steel, avoiding the sometimes harsh contrast of cooler metals.

The large date and day displays remain a highlight, their crisp white numerals standing out against the textured brown dial. There’s a wonderful three-dimensionality to the design, enhanced by the embossed grooves and the contrasting polished and matte surfaces.

Mechanically, it’s every bit the Lange we expect. The L155.1 DATOMATIC movement, visible through the sapphire caseback, is a treat for the eyes. Its platinum rotor, German silver plates, and hand-engraved balance bridge make it as much a work of art as an instrument of precision. And with 50 hours of power reserve, it’s as practical too.

Only 100 pieces of the Odysseus Honeygold will be made, and frankly, that’s a shame. This is the warmest, most refined version of Lange’s sports watch yet – and I’m a massive fan.

Minute Repeater Perpetual…

And if warmth defines the Odysseus Honeygold, the Minute Repeater Perpetual is the ultimate expression of complexity and precision. Where the Odysseus is sporty elegance, the Minute Repeater Perpetual is pure haute horology – crafted not just to be worn but to be experienced.

This masterpiece combines two of watchmaking’s most revered complications: a minute repeater and a perpetual calendar. The minute repeater’s chime, activated by a slide on the case, produces a crystalline, melodious sound – one that took countless hours of tuning by master watchmakers. With gongs harmonised to the acoustics of platinum, every strike rings out with absolute clarity.

The patented hammer blocker ensures no unintended double strikes, and a clever pause elimination feature maintains an unbroken rhythm.

The mechanics of this complication alone are breathtaking, but Lange goes a step further by pairing it with a perpetual calendar – one that won’t need manual adjustment until 2100.

Visually, it’s stunning. The glossy black enamel dial, crafted in-house, contrasts sharply with the platinum case, giving it a timeless, almost regal presence. The white gold subdials, the engraved moonphase with gold stars, and the perfectly balanced outsize date all reinforce Lange’s commitment to craftsmanship.

Limited to just 50 pieces, this is more than a watch – it’s an heirloom in the making.

