The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication is the brand’s first sporty minute repeater

Vacheron Constantin has just done something it’s never done before: slipped a minute repeater into its sporty Overseas collection. Say hello to the Overseas Grand Complication Openface – an unapologetically complex, technically brilliant watch that doesn’t mind getting its lugs wet.

Housed in a 44.5mm grade 5 titanium case, this is the first Overseas to feature a minute repeater. That alone is big news. But Vacheron didn’t stop there – they also packed in a perpetual calendar, a tourbillon, and a power reserve indicator. All this mechanical magic runs on Calibre 2755 QP, a hand-wound movement just 7.9mm thick.

The design is just as clever. A transparent sapphire dial shows off the beautiful movement – bridges with NAC treatment in grey, rhodium-plated wheels in silver, and floating white gold hour markers suspended above blue metallised counters.

Pulling off a water-resistant minute repeater is no small feat. The sliding mechanism needed to chime the hours, quarters, and minutes usually leaves cases vulnerable. Vacheron solved it with a year and a half of R&D, reworking the caseback to keep the Overseas’ sleek lines while protecting the mechanism inside. The result is a 13.1mm thick case that’s water-resistant to 30 metres. Not best dive watch territory, but a notable achievement for such a delicate movement.

The minute repeater itself is governed by a proprietary centripetal regulator – silent, precise, and visually striking. Even the repeater hammers are mirror-polished. Peek through the caseback and you’ll spot an engraved tribute to Jean-Marc Vacheron, who founded the brand in 1755.

Like all Overseas models, it’s designed for versatility. The titanium bracelet has a comfort adjustment system and quick-release function. Two extra straps – blue alligator and blue rubber – come in the box.

The “Openface” dial style taps into a long Vacheron tradition that dates back to the 1920s. But the execution here is ultra-modern, blending transparency, floating elements, and contrasting textures. The result is more than complex watchmaking – it’s mechanical artwork.

The price of the Overseas Grand Complication Openface is available on application, and production is strictly limited. For more information, head to Vacheron Constantin’s website.

