My favourite new watches at Watches and Wonders 2025 (so far)

Welcome to my roundup of Watches and Wonders 2025, where I’ll keep you updated on all the latest releases and highlights from the largest and most important watch event of the year.

With the eyes of every watch enthusiast and collector on the planet firmly on them, all of the biggest and best watch brands will be unveiling their latest creations at the Geneva-based watch show, with Rolex, Tudor, Grand Seiko, TAG Heuer, Zenith, all taking part. And that’s just to name a few!

The show is taking place over several days, during which all brands will host a series of events and presentations – I’ll be in attendance, getting hands-on with all of the latest releases.

I’ll be picking my very favourite new launches and keeping you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at Watches and Wonders 2025 so far…

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne Odysseus Honeygold

A. Lange & Söhne’s Odysseus Honeygold is sporty elegance at its finest. Limited to just 100 pieces, this 40.5mm timepiece debuts a full honey-gold case and bracelet, paired with a rich brown dial. It’s not just about looks – the self-winding L155.1 Datomatic movement delivers 50 hours of power, while 12-bar water resistance keeps it adventure-ready.

The five-row bracelet offers on-the-fly micro-adjustment for perfect comfort. A sapphire caseback reveals Lange’s signature finishing, including a platinum-mass rotor and hand-engraved balance bridge. Tough yet refined, the Odysseus Honeygold proves that luxury and performance can go hand in hand.

A. Lange & Söhne’s Minute Repeater Perpetual

A. Lange & Söhne’s Minute Repeater Perpetual is a masterclass in haute horology, blending two of watchmaking’s most complex complications. Limited to 50 pieces in platinum, it features a chiming minute repeater and a perpetual calendar that needs no adjustment until 2100.

The manually wound L122.2 calibre delivers 72 hours of power, with a sapphire caseback revealing its meticulously finished mechanics. A black enamel dial contrasts with the signature outsize date, moon-phase display, and hand-engraved stars. Crafted for clarity, precision, and longevity, this rare timepiece is a symphony of sound and sophistication, available only in select boutiques.

Gerald Charles

Gerald Charles Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition

Gerald Charles celebrates its 25th anniversary with the Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition, inspired by founder Gérald Charles Genta’s creativity. This limited-edition watch modernises the 2005 GC39 with a jumping hours complication, titanium case, and intricate meta-guilloché dial featuring lapis lazuli.

Powered by the Swiss Manufacture 4.0 Calibre, it blends technical ingenuity with artistic mastery. To honour Genta’s legacy, Gerald Charles is also opening its archives to the public, showcasing rare designs at Watches and Wonders. This milestone marks a new chapter for the Maison, continuing its founder’s philosophy of “No Compromise” in haute horology.

Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport Tennis

Gerald Charles unveils the Maestro GC Sport Tennis, a bold, limited-edition timepiece blending elegance with high-performance durability. Inspired by tennis, its textured optic yellow dial mimics a ball’s surface, housed in a lightweight darkblast Grade 5 Titanium case. Weighing just 64g, it offers 5G shock resistance and a left-hand crown for comfort during play.

Featuring the in-house Swiss Manufacture 2.0 Caliber with a 50-hour power reserve, it ensures precision and resilience. With ErgonTeq™ engineering for ergonomic wear and a Velcro strap for versatility, this 25th-anniversary model is a testament to Gerald Charles’ fusion of sport and fine watchmaking.

Gerald Charles Maestro 3.0 Chronograph

Gerald Charles unveils the Maestro 3.0 Chronograph, a refined tribute to Gérald Charles Genta’s design legacy. Inspired by the GC33 chronograph, this modern reimagining blends tradition with technical innovation. Available in two versions — darkblast titanium with a grey dial and white strap, or polished stainless steel with an ice blue strap – both feature the signature mini tapisserie pattern.

Enhanced with ErgonTeq for comfort, 5G shockproof standards, and 100m water resistance, it’s powered by the Swiss Manufacture 3.0 calibre. With pyramidal pushers and intricate dial detailing, this timepiece exemplifies Swiss craftsmanship and the seamless fusion of heritage and modernity.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantieme ‘Enamel’

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Tribute Nonantieme ‘Enamel’ returns in a striking new edition, crafted in 18k pink gold and limited to 90 pieces. This sophisticated update features a grey sunray-brushed dial, while the reverse side showcases an intricate starry sky in deep blue enamel.

The case retains the Reverso’s signature Art Deco elegance, with a digital hour display and rotating minute disc forming a figure-eight motif. Powered by the in-house Calibre 826 movement with a 42-hour power reserve, this timepiece exemplifies technical mastery and artistic craftsmanship, further cementing the Reverso’s legacy as an icon of haute horology.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Tribute Geographic brings a fresh take on the world time complication with the new in-house Calibre 834. Available in steel or a limited-edition pink gold case, this timepiece showcases dual dials—one with a sunray finish in blue or chocolate, the other featuring an intricate world time display.

A static city disc and rotating 24-hour ring enhance legibility, while the patented Grande Date ensures perfect symmetry. Masterful craftsmanship is evident in the laser-engraved and hand-lacquered map. With interchangeable straps by Casa Fagliano, this Reverso reaffirms its status as an icon of innovation and refined horology.

Laurent Ferrier

Laurent Ferrier Classic Auto Horizon

Laurent Ferrier’s Classic Auto Horizon redefines elegance with a horizon blue dial, marking its entry into the permanent collection. Encased in a 40mm stainless steel case inspired by 19th-century pocket watches, it houses the robust LF 270.01 micro-rotor movement, delivering over 72 hours of power.

The dial’s vertical satin-brushed finish evokes a sense of freedom, complemented by white gold Assegai spear hands and a refined date aperture. A sapphire caseback reveals masterful hand-finishing, including a platinum micro-rotor engraved with feather-like details. A fusion of heritage and modern craftsmanship, this timepiece is built for both precision and everyday wear.

NOMOS Glashütte

NOMOS Glashütte Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer

The NOMOS Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer Silver (Ref. 791) blends sleek design with worldtime functionality. Its 40mm stainless steel case houses a rhodium-plated sunburst dial with a blue city ring and luminous hands.

The in-house DUW 3202 automatic movement powers a 24-hour display and worldtime complication, allowing effortless time zone changes at the push of a button. Despite its complexity, the watch remains slim at just 9.9 mm thick. It’s also water-resistant to 10 atm and paired with a Club Sport bracelet, making this German-made timepiece is a stylish and practical choice for global travellers.

Panerai

Panerai Luminor Marina Collection

The Panerai Luminor remains a cornerstone of the brand’s legacy, originally developed for the Italian Navy with its signature crown-protecting lever and luminous dial. This year, at Watches & Wonders, Panerai has unveiled a new Luminor Marina series, enhancing its iconic design with modern materials and technical innovations.

Featuring the new P.980 calibre, a 3-day automatic movement, and unprecedented 50 BAR (500m) water resistance, these updated timepieces are designed to push performance boundaries. The Luminor Marina Titanio PAM003325 is my personal highlight, made from titanium, while the steel PAM03323 debuts a V-shaped bracelet with a quick-adjustment system.

Panerai Luminor Perpetual Calendar GMT Platinumtech

Taking things up a notch, Panerai has also introduced the Luminor Perpetual Calendar GMT Platinumtech PAM01575. It blends high horology with the Maison’s signature design. Crafted from Panerai’s Platinumtech, the 44mm case is harder and more scratch-resistant than standard platinum.

A striking blue sapphire dial reveals the intricate P.4100 calibre, featuring a perpetual calendar, dual-time function, and an intuitive crown-operated adjustment system. With a 3-day power reserve and an innovative shock-resistant date mechanism, this watch is a great example of what Panerai is capable of. Water-resistant to 50m, it pairs with a dark blue alligator and rubber strap, available exclusively in Panerai boutiques.

Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller is a bold new addition to the brand’s lineup, blending cutting-edge technology with refined aesthetics. Offered in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes, it features an Oyster case with a sapphire case back and is paired with the all-new Flat Jubilee bracelet, seamlessly integrated for a streamlined look. The bracelet’s polished and satin finishes, along with chamfered edges, create a continuous ribbon of light.

The dial showcases a striking honeycomb motif, crafted using advanced laser techniques, and is available in intense white, ice blue, and diamond-set variations. The numerals 6 and 9 feature an open design inspired by the Explorer and Air-King models, while luminescent markers enhance visibility.

Inside, the Land-Dweller is powered by the Rolex calibre 7135, a high-frequency movement operating at 5 Hz. It incorporates the innovative Dynapulse escapement, which optimises energy efficiency, and a state-of-the-art oscillator with a ceramic balance staff. The movement provides a 66-hour power reserve and is visible through the transparent case back.

Rolex GMT Master II White Gold

Rolex has introduced its first-ever ceramic dial on the GMT-Master II ‘Sprite’, marking a bold step in its material innovation. The green Cerachrom dial perfectly matches the lower half of the bezel, reinforcing Rolex’s obsession with precision and aesthetics. Housed in 18 ct white gold, this left-handed GMT retains its signature 9 o’clock date window and crown on the left.

Beneath the surface, the Calibre 3285 delivers 70-hour power reserve and ±2 seconds per day accuracy. With this move, Rolex expands its ceramic expertise beyond bezels, hinting at a future where high-tech materials reshape its iconic designs.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Rolex refreshes its Oyster Perpetual collection with a trio of muted yet striking pastel dials. Lavender graces the 28mm model, beige adorns the 36mm, and pistachio takes centre stage on the 41mm, which also boasts a sleeker case and refined Oysterclasp.

These lacquered, matt-finished dials mark a fresh aesthetic shift while retaining the brand’s signature precision, waterproofness, and self-winding reliability.

The Oyster Perpetual 28 is equipped with calibre 2232, while the Oyster Perpetual 36 and Oyster Perpetual 41 are both fitted with calibre 3230. Like all Rolex watches, these Oyster Perpetual models carry the Superlative Chronometer certification.

Rolex Perpetual 1908



Rolex has introduced the Perpetual 1908 in 18 ct yellow gold, paired with the new Settimo bracelet – an innovative seven-piece link design that combines sophistication with comfort. Polished to a reflective gleam, the bracelet evokes vintage jewellery, with links that hug the wrist, offering both elegance and lightness.

The 39mm case is refined with a mix of domed and fluted bezel, transparent caseback, and chamfered lugs, showcasing Rolex’s attention to detail.

Powered by the new calibre 7140, the watch boasts precision, a 66-hour power reserve, and advanced shock resistance, while its design honours Rolex’s horological legacy.

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer’s legendary Carrera Day-Date is back – revitalised, refined, and ready to continue its legacy of motorsport-inspired excellence. This latest evolution blends heritage with modernity, offering six striking new models.

Rooted in the adrenaline-fuelled world of motorsport, the Carrera has graced the wrists of champions since the 1960s. Jack Heuer’s vision of a timepiece that balanced elegance with functionality has stood the test of time, earning its place as a ‘success watch’ worn by icons like Mario Andretti and Max Verstappen. Now, this racing legend is reimagined with contemporary upgrades, including a manufacture TH31 movement with an 80-hour power reserve, refined aesthetics, and a new quick-change bracelet system.

The dial construction has also been reimagined, with a three-dimensional aspect inspired by the widely-loved TAG Heuer Carrera Glassbox. This gives the watch a greater sense of depth and balance while improving legibility.

Each model in the collection offers a distinct personality – from classic sunray-brushed blue to a bold smokey red opaline dial. The standout Carrera Date Twin-Time boasts a teal dial with a red-tipped GMT hand.

With a thinner bezel, enhanced readability, and a victory wreath engraving on the caseback, the Carrera Day-Date remains an icon of success.

TAG Heuer Formula 1

TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 collection roars back to life with nine bold new timepieces, blending vintage charm with cutting-edge innovation. Featuring a refined, more ergonomic 38mm case, sandblasted steel or TH-Polylight materials, and the ultra-efficient Solargraph movement, these watches run on sunlight, offering up to 10 months of power.

The collection consists of three core models and six limited-edition versions, inspired by the high-energy hues of the original 1986 collection. Each will be released alongside key Formula 1 races.

Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR]

Ulysse Nardin has taken the dive watch to the next level with the Diver [AIR], the lightest mechanical dive watch ever. Weighing just 52g with its strap, the Diver [AIR] is a masterclass in high horology, high technology, and high performance. The brand’s new UN-374 calibre sheds weight through innovative design, including hollowed-out bridges and a flying mainspring barrel.

Crafted with high-tech materials like titanium, carbon fibre, and recycled ocean plastics, the Diver [AIR] is both durable and sustainable. With a 90-hour power reserve, 200m water resistance, and cutting-edge eco-friendly materials, it’s a true leap forward in dive watch engineering.

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Openface

Vacheron Constantin marks its 270th anniversary with three stunning platinum limited editions in the Traditionnelle Openface series, blending intricate openworked dials and retrograde displays with contemporary elegance. Each of the 370-piece releases showcases the Maison’s horological artistry, featuring sophisticated manufacture movements and exquisite craftsmanship.

Leading the collection is the Perpetual Calendar Retrograde Date Openface, powered by the new Calibre 2460 QPR31/270. It delivers a perpetual calendar, retrograde date, and a precision moon phase requiring adjustment only once every 122 years. The Tourbillon Retrograde Date Openface pairs a tourbillon with a retrograde date complication, driven by the ultra-thin Calibre 2162 R31/270. Completing the trio, the Complete Calendar Openface presents a full calendar with day, date, month, and moon phase functions, all elegantly revealed through its openworked design.

Each model features hand-guilloché detailing inspired by the Maltese cross, sapphire discs for enhanced legibility, and finely finished movements with ‘côte unique’ engraving. These exceptional timepieces embody 270 years of watchmaking expertise, uniting tradition and modernity in true Vacheron Constantin style.

Limited to 370 pieces per model, the Traditionnelle Openface anniversary editions celebrate the Maison’s legacy while reaffirming its pursuit of technical excellence and timeless sophistication.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar

To mark its 270th anniversary, Vacheron Constantin unveils the Traditionnelle Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar, a platinum masterpiece limited to 127 pieces. This timepiece debuts the new Calibre 2162 QP/270, an ultra-slim self-winding movement combining a tourbillon and a perpetual calendar, requiring no adjustment until 2100.

The 42mm case exudes classic Genevan Haute Horlogerie, with a hand-guilloché dial inspired by the Maltese cross and a ‘côte unique’ bridge finish. A peripheral rotor ensures a 72-hour power reserve while preserving the movement’s elegance. This anniversary edition is a testament to Vacheron Constantin’s enduring craftsmanship and technical ingenuity.

Zenith

Zenith G.F.J

Zenith marks its 160th anniversary by reviving an icon – the legendary Calibre 135. The new G.F.J, named after founder Georges Favre-Jacot, reimagines this record-breaking movement with modern engineering while preserving its historic precision. The 39mm platinum case exudes vintage elegance, housing a blue lapis lazuli dial with a mother-of-pearl seconds subdial.

With a 72-hour power reserve, COSC certification, and refined finishes, the G.F.J. embodies Zenith’s relentless pursuit of perfection. Limited to 160 pieces, it’s a collector’s dream, blending heritage and innovation in a timepiece that honours the past while embracing the future.

Zenith Blue Editions

Again, celebrating that big anniversary, Zenith unveils a bold monochromatic trilogy, reimagining three of its most iconic chronographs – the Chronomaster Sport, Defy Skyline Chronograph, and Pilot Big Date Flyback – in a stunning deep blue ceramic. This special edition marks the first time all three models have been offered in the Maison’s signature hue, a colour that symbolises Zenith’s connection to the sky and pursuit of excellence.

Each timepiece is crafted from high-tech ceramic, renowned for its durability, scratch resistance, and lightweight feel. Producing Zenith’s custom blue ceramic required months of development, ensuring a perfect balance of sheen, depth, and resilience. Beneath the striking blue exteriors, the trilogy houses Zenith’s legendary El Primero movements, delivering high-frequency precision with signature 1/10th-of-a-second chronometry.

Limited to 160 pieces per model, these anniversary editions can be purchased individually or as part of a collector’s set. Each watch seamlessly blends vintage inspiration with cutting-edge craftsmanship, offering refined details and versatile styling. Whether on a ceramic bracelet or rubber strap, the trilogy embodies Zenith’s fearless innovation and heritage.

Available exclusively through Zenith’s boutiques and authorised retailers worldwide, these timepieces celebrate 160 years of horological mastery in pure, celestial blue.