Jaeger-LeCoultre launches five stunning Reverso watches, and I’m struggling to pick a favourite

Jaeger-LeCoultre has just dropped five new Reverso models at Watches and Wonders 2025, and honestly, I’m torn. Each one is a masterpiece, from understated elegance to full-blown horological wizardry.

The Reverso has been an icon since 1931, originally designed for polo players who needed a watch that could withstand the rough-and-tumble of the sport. Its flipping case was a stroke of genius – both a practical shield and a canvas for artistic expression.

Fast forward to today, and these new releases take that legacy even further. Whether you love a sleek, time-only dial or crave complications galore, there’s something here to drool over. And me? I keep changing my mind about which one I’d actually want on my wrist. Let’s break them down, from simplest to most spectacular.

Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds

The Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds is a masterclass in understated elegance. With its pink gold case and grained dial, it exudes vintage charm while embracing modern refinement.

The standout feature? A stunning Milanese link bracelet, crafted from 16 metres of pink gold threads, woven into a flexible, fabric-like structure. It’s a nod to Art Deco glamour, perfectly complementing the sleek 7.56mm case.

Inside, the manually wound Calibre 822 keeps things classic, offering a 42-hour power reserve.

Reverso Tribute Duoface Small Seconds

The Reverso Tribute Duoface Small Seconds is a true tribute to the past while embracing the future. Offered in deep black or vivid blue, both dials honour the colourful history of early Reverso models. The steel case houses the ingenious Duoface mechanism, allowing two time zones on opposite dials – one with small seconds, the other with a 24-hour indicator.

The hand-wound Calibre 854 drives both, using a clever dual-gear system. With a sleek redesign and interchangeable Casa Fagliano straps, this Reverso blends vintage inspiration with modern sophistication.

Reverso Tribute Geographic

The Reverso Tribute Geographic reimagines Jaeger-LeCoultre’s iconic travel complication with the in-house Calibre 834. Offering world time on the reverse dial, this elegant timepiece comes in stainless steel or a limited-edition pink gold variant.

Honouring the Reverso’s legacy of innovation since 1931, it blends Art Deco aesthetics with technical mastery. The front dial, finished in sunray blue or chocolate brown, features a grande date and small seconds, while the reverse side presents a meticulously crafted world map with a rotating 24-hour ring. A hidden pusher ensures easy time zone adjustments.

The calibre, designed entirely in-house, features a patented grande date display optimised for the rectangular case. Completing the package are two interchangeable straps by Casa Fagliano.

Reverso Tribute Nonantieme ‘Enamel’

Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils a new interpretation of the Reverso Tribute Nonantieme ‘Enamel’, now in 18k pink gold with a grey sunray dial and intricate enamelling.

Limited to 90 pieces, this edition showcases a refined take on digital time display. The front dial features a grande date and moon phase, while the reverse reveals a striking deep blue starry sky with a semi-jumping digital hour and rotating minutes disc.

Powered by the in-house Calibre 826, its 243 components highlight technical mastery and craftsmanship.

Reverso Tribute Minute Repeater

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Tribute Minute Repeater showcases the brand’s watchmaking mastery with a new in-house movement, Calibre 953. Limited to 30 pieces, this edition reimagines the iconic Reverso with double-sided dials – one featuring hand-guilloché grand feu enamel in deep teal, the other an open-worked display revealing the minute repeater’s intricate mechanics.

The case, crafted in 18k pink gold, houses patented innovations like trébuchet hammers and crystal gongs, ensuring superior chime quality.

Originally designed in 1931 to withstand polo matches, the Reverso evolved into a high-complication timepiece. The new Calibre 953 continues this tradition, offering a 48-hour power reserve while integrating seven patents.

The watch’s refined aesthetics extend to a redesigned slider and an ergonomic 46-component pink gold clasp, adjustable to 0.5mm.

Part of the Nonantieme Collector’s Box – celebrating the Reverso’s 90th anniversary – this masterpiece is a tribute to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s relentless pursuit of mechanical perfection.

Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179 is a breathtaking blend of haute horology and artistic mastery, now presented in 18k white gold in a limited edition of just 10 pieces. At its heart is the fourth evolution of the Gyrotourbillon, a mesmerising multi-axis tourbillon with 123 components. The inner titanium cage rotates every 16 seconds, while the peripheral carriage completes a revolution every minute, ensuring remarkable precision.

This Reverso’s Duoface movement displays two time zones, with a 24-hour indicator on the reverse dial. Crafted with intricate laser-cut white gold bridges and plates, its skeletonised elements are hand-lacquered by a single artisan, a process mastered by only three craftsmen in the Manufacture. A rich blue lacquer finish contrasts beautifully with the solid white gold case, reinforcing its Art Deco heritage.

Despite its complexity – 382 components in total – the watch maintains an elegant 13.63mm thickness, ensuring comfort on the wrist. Even its folding buckle is novel, with a 46-part mechanism allowing micro-adjustments to 0.5mm.

