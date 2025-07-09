Keep chilled this summer with these super innovative EcoFlow coolers

It’s hot, and it’s only going to get hotter. The summer heat is a fact of life, but luckily we live in an age when there are clever technological solutions to our problems.

And so it is with things being a bit hot around the middle of the year. We’re not just talking about a simple fan here, but advanced cooling products from EcoFlow that can enhance camping, travel and outdoor activities while delivering reliability and convenience, offering portability, long-lasting batteries and premium smart controls for ease-of-use.

The EcoFlow WAVE 3 is a portable cooler and heater designed for intelligent, effortless climate control. It has an automatic mode that will switch between cooling and heating as the demands of the climate or time of day shift, a dehumidifying mode to keep enclosed spaces dry as the weather closes in, preventing moisture buildup in enclosed spaces, and a pet care mode that not only activates cooling if the interior temperature rises above 25°C, but will send you an alert too.

The WAVE 3’s battery can provide up to eight hours of cooling in Eco Mode, and accepts a variety of charging options, such as solar panels or a car lighter socket as well as standard AC power, and can be fully charged in just 75 minutes. With 6100BTU of cooling power, the WAVE 3 can lower the temperature of a small space by up to 8°C in just 15 minutes, and uses improved R290 refrigerant for greater efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. If it’s heating you need, 2000W of power can warm things up by as much as 9°C.

It all comes in a compact 20″ design with an ergonomic handle that can fit effortlessly into SUVs, campervans and tents. Its magic strap kit securely mounts it on rooftops or truck beds for truly diverse outdoor adventures. Its advanced app control means precise temperature, mode, and timer adjustments, with water and power alerts ensuring optimal performance. At night, a 44 dB sleep mode means you’ll be comfortable and undisturbed.

The WAVE 3 is priced at £799, with the WAVE 3 Extra Battery at £599, while a WAVE 3 + Extra Battery bundle is £1,299.

WAVE 3 is available for purchase on both Amazon and the EcoFlow website. Customers who purchase either the WAVE 3 or the WAVE 3 + Battery Bundle on Amazon or the EcoFlow website until the end of the EcoFlow 2025 Summer Sale will receive a £100 discount.

Extra help to stay cool

And while you’re out having adventures, you’ll need somewhere to keep your lunch: enter the GLACIER Classic, EcoFlow’s electric smart fridge capable of holding up to 90 cans of fizzy drinks and providing up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge of its built-in battery.

It’s an innovative solution to the problem of keeping food and drinks cool when away from mains power, and the newest version offers significant upgrades in internal storage design, portability, capacity options, and noise control over the first-generation GLACIER. It features a removable divider letting users switch between a fridge-freezer combo or a single open space for bulkier items. The divider neatly stores in the door when not in use, and doubles as a cutting board for when it’s time to make dinner. A dual-opening lid ensures easy access from any angle – perfect for tight spaces or with short power cords.

“GLACIER Classic was designed by listening carefully to what our users loved and wanted more of,” says Alex Newbury, UK & IRE Senior Business Development Manager of EcoFlow. “By maximising portability and flexibility, we’ve created a next-generation cooler that is truly portable, wireless, intelligent, and comfortable to use in any outdoor scenario.”

Customers can purchase the GLACIER Classic 35L directly on Amazon and the EcoFlow official website, or pre-order the GLACIER Classic 45L and 55L. And if you buy any model of the GLACIER Classic or the GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery Bundle before July 31 then you’ll receive a £100 discount as part of an exclusive Early Bird Deal.