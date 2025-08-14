Best projectors in 2025 for at home movie nights

Want to buy the best projector? You’re not alone. More of us are looking for a dedicated projector for the ultimate home cinema experience to either complement a 4K TV or replace it – especially as major releases continue to make their debut on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

A good projector can turn your living room into a cinema, your garden into a summer screening spot, or your spare wall into a gaming arena. But finding the right one isn’t as simple as picking the brightest or biggest model you can afford. Projectors vary wildly in image quality, brightness, resolution, throw distance and smart features – not to mention noise levels and lamp life. Some are built for blockbuster movie nights, others for presentations or console gaming, and a few can handle a bit of everything.

In this guide, we’ve tested and compared the best projectors for different needs and budgets, from compact portables you can sling in a bag to 4K home theatre beasts that demand their own dedicated space. Whether you’re after pin-sharp detail, giant-screen thrills, or just great value, we’ll help you choose the perfect projector for your setup.

Best projector overall

1. Nebula X1

Stuff Verdict Astonishingly adaptable and solid in all areas of performance. A top-class all-in-one projector. Pros Excellent sound and vibrant images

Super simple set up Cons Large and heavy

Some motion handling issues

Nebula X1 specs Display type DLP Display resolution 3840 x 2160 Light source Laser Brightness 3500 lumens (claimed by manufacturer) Smart TV OS Google TV Dimensions including weight 282 x 186 x 245.5mm, 6.2kg

Anker may be best known for its phone chargers and power banks, but the company also does a solid line in home cinema projectors. The triple-laser X1 is the highest spec model it currently offers under its Nebula sub-brand – and it’s hugely impressive.

I could comfortably chew through my entire wordcount yapping about the optical arrangement and how it’s reflected in picture performance, but I’ll skip to the key info: it’s very, very bright and very, very contrast-rich, with beautifully vivid colours, crispy detail and well implemented HDR.

In a darkened room, playing The Last of Us Part I on PS5, I found the low evening sun in the Boston scenes searingly bright, while the gloom of the ruined city’s subway system retained heaps of detail in the darkest, inkiest spots. Even in brighter ambient light, the X1’s blazing lamp keeps the picture punchy.

My only black mark against it is the occasional instance of the DLP ‘rainbow effect’ during motion, visible only in the brightest areas of the picture. It’s hardly a deal-breaker, though, and some viewers likely won’t notice it at all.

I should also caution that, despite its 4K billing, the X1’s 0.47in DMD chip has a physical resolution of 1920 x 1080 (aka Full HD) and uses XPR tech to simulate a 3840 x 2160 4K output. It’s not simple upscaling at work here, but an advanced physical system that rapidly shifts pixels to deliver a resolution that the human eye perceives as actual 4K. It accepts 4K signals too, up to 60Hz, so it’s as near as dammit to a ‘true’ 4K signal as you’ll get without spending big on a native 4K projector.

Praise must also go to Anker for the X1’s automated screen setup, which will conjure up a focused, resized, height-adjusted and keystone-corrected image in a matter of seconds; shift the projector and it’ll correct the picture automatically. It even features an unusual motorised gimbal to adapt to higher walls. And if you’ve got a proper projector screen, the X1 will automatically detect it and arrange the image to fit perfectly on its surface too.

The integrated audio doesn’t feel like an afterthought, either. Not only does the projector itself feature two built-in 15W speakers, it comes with two battery-powered 5W wireless satellites that can be arranged behind the viewer to create a larger, more dynamic soundstage. It’ll go loud too, with enough muscle to fill bigger rooms and even outdoor spaces. If you’d like to hook up external speakers, there’s an optical output alongside two HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB-A and USB-C.

Like lots of smart projectors, the X1 runs on the Google TV platform, which means you’ve got access to over 10,000 apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, ITVX and Apple TV+. There’s no iPlayer app, but I was able to use Google Cast and my phone to get BBC shows playing smoothly.

The X1 is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and comes with a pop-out handle to make lugging it into your garden less effort. Unfortunately, there’s no room for an internal battery, so you’ll still need to run out a power cable to keep it ticking.

Best portable projector

2. Xgimi Mogo 4

Stuff Verdict This go-anywhere fun factory is portable projector perfection. Pros Punchy picture for the size

Super compact design Cons Missing some streaming services

Audio could be better

Xgimi Mogo 4 specs Display type DLP Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Light source LED Brightness 450 lumens (claimed by manufacturer) Smart TV OS Google TV Dimensions including weight 207.6 x 96.5 x 96.5mm, 1.31kg

Barely bigger than a pint glass and powered by a built-in battery, the Mogo 4 is a genuinely portable 1080p projector. Hauling it to a mate’s house is as simple as slotting it in your backpack’s bottle holder, and the battery provides enough power for about 150 minutes of video playback in Eco mode: time enough to watch a football match or most movies without having to reach for the mains cable or a power bank.

With an integrated rotating stand and automatic keystone correction, getting a nice square picture takes a matter of seconds, and the internal LED lamp is bright enough to provide watchable images in a reasonably well-lit room or garden. Things are much better in the dark, of course: while there’s still a hint of greyness to shadows, the vibrancy of colour is outstanding by portable projector standards. There’s a real subtlety to skin tones, too, so it’s not all cranked up for impact. Fast motion is handled with aplomb, and the DLP rainbow effect is kept within acceptable levels.

Audio from the two 6W drivers can’t quite match the picture show for power or precision, but there’s only so much you can expect from a pint-sized tube; it’s certainly acceptable for something in this class, and you can hook up a Bluetooth soundbar if you need more grunt.

There’s no physical audio output, somewhat disappointingly, but connectivity otherwise is solid: the full-size HDMI supports ARC, and there are two USB ports: one USB-C for PD 3.0 charging and one USB-A allowing you to play content from a thumb drive. Most content will probably be streamed via Mogo’s Google TV apps, I suspect, thanks to support for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. As is often the case, there’s no Channel 4 or BBC iPlayer here, but you can Google Cast either from your phone.

Best budget projector

3. Yaber L2 Plus

Stuff Verdict A marvellous budget projector that punches well above its weight. Pros Lovely modern design

Affordable price for great performance Cons Automatic screen setup hit and miss

Intrusive fan noise

Yaber L2 Plus specs Display type LCD Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Light source LED Brightness 700 lumens (claimed by manufacturer) Smart TV OS Smart OS Dimensions including weight 227 x 204 x 184mm, 2.44kg

Budget projectors seem to be getting cheaper; at the rate that things are going, a Big Mac Meal will soon set you back more than an entry-level light-thrower. And shelling out for Yaber’s L2 Plus won’t leave a nasty taste in your mouth either, because this cutesy cut-price choice is surprisingly stuffed when it comes to features.

The L2 Plus is curved, tastefully pastel-coloured, and comes with a built-in stand that tilts to make shelf or tabletop placement easier: you don’t need to find a surface dead level with your screen or wall, in other words. It can be detached if needed, though (if you wanted to ceiling or tripod mount the L2 Plus, for instance).

You get some impressive picture setup features too: automatic keystone correction, alignment, focus and obstacle avoidance. Sadly, I found them unreliable. Maybe there was something about my wall that it didn’t like, but the keystone and alignment needed a lot of manual help.

Even so, setup only took about ten minutes in total, including getting the thing connected to my home Wi-Fi and logging into Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. These streaming apps (and many others) come courtesy of the integrated smart TV platform and work well – but you can of course hook up your own external source via HDMI.

Image quality is unexpectedly punchy when viewing in a darkened room, with bags of contrast, sharp detail and smooth motion. Things don’t hit as hard when there’s lots of ambient light, but what do you expect when the price is this low? The biggest issue I had with the L2 Plus’s performance was the fan noise, which became a tad intrusive. It made me crank up the two 8W speakers to a point where they became slightly harsh, but when kept lowish, the audio can convey a surprising measure of subtlety.

Best premium projector

4. JVC NZ500

Stuff Verdict Delivering the deepest, darkest blacks and a true native 4K resolution, this is an image quality superstar. And it’s priced like one. Pros World’s smallest native 4K projector

Outstanding image quality Cons Very expensive and heavy

No built-in speaker or smart TV OS

JVC NZ500 specs Display type D-ILA Display resolution 4096 x 2160 Light source Laser Brightness 2000 lumens (claimed by manufacturer) Smart TV OS N/A Dimensions including weight 450 x 180 x 479mm, 15kg

Weighing as much as a well-fed toddler and requiring a fair expanse of space in your living room, the DLA-NZ500 is by far the porkiest projector in this round-up. It might surprise you, then, to learn that it’s the world’s smallest native 4K model, utilising JVC’s own D-ILA technology to squeeze a boatload of pixels onto a chip just 0.69in in size.

The projector beams out a 4096 x 2160 image with a staggering amount of contrast and depth. I’ve rarely seen The Last of Us Part 1 or the 4K Blu-ray version of Blade Runner 2049 look so engaging – at least not on an image so large. Motion is silky smooth, there’s no sign of unwanted artefacts, colours look natural, and that resolution delivers detail to spare.

It isn’t the brightest projector around, though, and you’ll want to banish as much light from the room as possible before breaking out the popcorn. And that shouldn’t be a problem, because if you can shell out this much for a projector, you should be able to afford a heavy set of curtains or some blackout blinds.

It’s the same with sound and sources. Unlike the other models in this round-up, there’s no built-in speaker or smart TV system here; you’ll need to hook up at least a soundbar and streaming stick, or your movie night is going to go down like a lead balloon. But again, if you’re investing this much in a projector, a bit more on a surround sound setup and Blu-ray player shouldn’t be an issue.

This is a cinema-grade pick for demanding movie buffs with plenty of space and money to burn. It isn’t a cheap model you’ll whip out of the cupboard for a bit of Mario Party, but the centrepiece to a truly formidable home entertainment setup.

Best budget ultra short-throw projector

5. Optoma Photon Go

Stuff Verdict The Photon Go is delightfully convenient, but its AV performance doesn’t quite match its user-friendliness. Pros Doesn’t require the same amount of space as a traditional projector

Simple to set up Cons Short battery life

Not very bright or vibrant

Optoma Photon Go specs Display type DLP Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Light source Laser Brightness 650 lumens (claimed by manufacturer) Smart TV OS Google TV Dimensions including weight 252 x 157 x 62mm, 1.72kg

The Photon Go is a king of convenience. Not only is it ultra-short throw (meaning you can sit it right up against your wall and still get a huge image), it’s also wonderfully portable: compact, lightweight and equipped with two 10W speakers and an internal battery, allowing it to operate completely cable-free. But not for long. The 90-minute battery life means any plans to watch The Godfather sans a mains socket will require you to pack a beefy power bank.

The projector has access to thousands of apps via its Google TV platform, including all the leading streaming services (except BBC iPlayer, annoyingly), plus Google Assistant for voice commands. Just log in to your Google account after hooking up to Wi-Fi, and you’ll be able to access your favourite apps, services and any content you’ve previously purchased from the Play Store.

The image comes courtesy of a triple-laser DLP setup that delivers rich colours and decent detail – albeit limited to 1080p rather than pushing things to 4K. The brightness tops off at 650 lumens, too, and you’ll really notice its lack of oomph when trying to watch something during the daytime.

The Photon Go is a projector that needs to be in a very dark room if you want to get a vivid, clear image out of it, so you may need to invest in some blackout blinds. The short-throw lens arrangement is impressive, though, enabling a 100in image with the projector sitting only 25cm from the wall.

Add to this the automatic keystone and autofocus, which adjust themselves every time you move or switch on the projector, and you’ve got a very accommodating and fuss-free big-screen beamer for the price. It’s just a pity it can’t muster a little more vibrancy in its image.

What to consider when buying a projector

When buying a projector, the first thing to consider is where and how you’ll use it. A home cinema setup has different needs from a portable projector for outdoor movies or a bright, sharp model for business presentations.

Brightness is key. Measured in lumens, it determines how well the image holds up in daylight. For dark, controlled rooms, 1,500–2,500 lumens is fine; for brighter spaces, aim for 3,000+ lumens.

Resolution affects clarity. Full HD (1080p) is the sweet spot for most, but 4K projectors deliver stunning detail for films and gaming. If you only plan to show slides or basic video, lower resolutions may suffice.

Check the throw distance – the space needed between the projector and the screen. Short-throw and ultra-short-throw models can create big images from close range, ideal for small rooms.

Contrast ratio influences image depth, with higher ratios producing richer blacks. Colour accuracy and HDR support are worth seeking for cinematic quality.

Think about lamp type and lifespan. Traditional lamps are bright but need replacing, while LED and laser projectors last longer and often start up faster.

Lastly, look at connectivity. HDMI is a must, but Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and streaming app support can make life much easier.

How we test projectors We test projectors in real-world conditions to see how they perform beyond the spec sheet. Each model is set up in different lighting environments – from a fully darkened room to daylight – to assess brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. We watch films, stream TV, and run gaming sessions to judge sharpness, motion handling, and overall picture quality. Sound is also evaluated, whether from built-in speakers or through an external setup. We check ease of setup, from focus and keystone adjustments to menu navigation and smart features. Throw distance and image size are measured to confirm manufacturer claims. Connectivity is tested with multiple devices, including laptops, consoles, and streaming sticks. Fan noise, heat output, and portability are factored in, as well as lamp or light source longevity. Finally, we compare performance, features, and value against rivals to determine if a projector truly deserves a spot on our best-buy list. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.