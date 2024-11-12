The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph goes ‘full pink gold’ for its latest limited edition

Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled a striking, limited-edition update to its Reverso Tribute Chronograph – a luxurious ‘full pink gold’ model limited to just 250 pieces.

The Reverso, originally crafted in 1931 with a swivelling case to withstand the rigours of polo, is a design icon celebrated for its blend of Art Deco elegance and athletic functionality.

With this new model, Jaeger-LeCoultre takes sophistication up a notch, enveloping the dial, case, movement bridges, indexes, and buckle in 18k pink gold, creating a unified aesthetic that’s both bold and refined.

The front dial of this new Reverso Tribute Chronograph features an engraved, laser-etched pattern of fine horizontal lines that heightens the watch’s geometric, Art Deco look. The hour markers and Dauphine hands, set against this pink gold canvas, exude a quiet luxury, while black accents on the minutes track provide sharp contrast.

Flip the case, and the reverse reveals the intricate Calibre 860, an open-worked, hand-bevelled chronograph mechanism with pink gold bridges and the elegant Côtes de Genève finish. Blue chronograph hands and polished, floating indexes complete the dynamic look.

Powered by Jaeger-LeCoultre’s manually wound Calibre 860, this Reverso model offers a 52-hour power reserve. The movement, designed for the rectangular case, incorporates a column wheel chronograph with a retrograde 30-minute counter and central seconds.

The Reverso Tribute Chronograph also includes two straps: a tan calfskin strap by the famed Casa Fagliano for a sporty flair, and a black alligator strap for a classic finish.

In true Jaeger-LeCoultre fashion, this latest Reverso Tribute Chronograph harmonises technical prowess with artistic flair, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to precision and innovation.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph in 18k Pink Gold with Leather Strap is priced at £60,500 and is limited to 250 pieces.

