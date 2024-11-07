These are the watches worn by Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal

In the new adaptation of The Day of the Jackal (one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows), Eddie Redmayne takes on the role of the Jackal, a ruthless British assassin. As a long-time Omega ambassador, Redmayne has collaborated with the watch brand to feature three standout watches, each adding subtle layers to the Jackal’s complex personality.

Throughout the show, the Omega Seamaster Railmaster, Aqua Terra Shades, and Globemaster subtly reveal layers of the Jackal’s multifaceted identity, becoming an extension of the character’s tactical mind and shifting personas.

The watches, like the character, are symbols of both precision and mystery, subtly marking each moment of his journey. Check out the pieces below:

Omega Seamaster Railmaster (220.12.40.20.02.001)

The 40mm Railmaster, crafted from stainless steel and paired with a two-tone black textile strap, is the Jackal’s go-to watch in the field. As the most featured timepiece in the show, it’s a constant presence on his wrist during missions, embodying both durability and precision.

The Railmaster was originally launched in 1957 and was designed for railway staff, engineers and scientists working near powerful magnetic fields. With its anti-magnetic movement, it became a reliable tool in precision timekeeping. It’s a quirky alternative to the Seamaster or Rolex Explorer.

The vertically brushed black dial includes brushed stainless steel hands and recessed hour-markers which are all filled with “vintage” Super-LumiNova. The watch has a two-tone grey textile strap and the oriented caseback features a ‘NAIAD LOCK’ design to keep the wording upright.

The watch is driven by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806. Certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) and able to withstand magnetism of 15,000 gauss.

Price: £4350 (check it out on Omega’s website)

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades (220.10.38.20.09.001)

The 38mm Aqua Terra, crafted in stainless steel with a subtle sandstone-coloured dial, appears on the Jackal’s wrist in his more private moments. It’s his watch of choice when he’s with his wife, adding a touch of understated warmth and elegance.

The sandstone dial, fashioned from brass, is lacquered and sun-brushed from the centre. There is a date window at 6 o’clock and rhodium-plated hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova.

Presented on a polished and brushed bracelet, with rounded links, this classic Seamaster is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8800, certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

Price: £6200 (check it out on Omega’s website)

Omega Globemaster (130.53.39.21.02.001)

The 39mm Globemaster, rendered in luxurious 18K Sedna Gold with a rich brown leather strap, completes the Jackal’s disguise as the character Thirsk. This refined watch adds an air of sophistication, seamlessly blending with his carefully crafted persona.

For this model, the 18K Sedna gold case includes a fluted bezel, and the opaline silvery “Pie Pan” dial is a classic feature inspired by the first 1952 Constellation model.

Sedna gold is again used on the Constellation star, and hands and indexes which have also been filled with Super-LumiNova. To add more sophistication, the watch features a brown leather strap, and an 18K Sedna gold central Observatory medallion set in sapphire crystal on the caseback.

This timepiece is driven by OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8901.

Price: £23,800 (check it out on Omega’s website)

