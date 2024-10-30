The Tudor Pelagos FXD GMT is one beautiful military-inspired travel watch

In a new chapter of its long-standing partnership with the French Navy, Tudor has introduced the Pelagos FXD GMT ‘Zulu Time’ – a watch that elegantly combines military heritage with modern travel functionality.

Designed in collaboration with the French Naval Aviation, this rugged timepiece allows aviators and support personnel to track “Zulu time” (UTC) alongside two other time zones, offering vital precision for global missions.

The FXD GMT’s design is built on the Pelagos FXD platform, initially crafted for the French Navy’s elite combat swimmers. The “FXD” reference indicates the fixed strap bars on the watch case, a feature enhancing robustness by securing the strap in place under extreme conditions.

The new GMT model steps into the skies, tailored specifically for naval aviation, making it a tool for both sea and air. Master Chronometer-certified by METAS, it guarantees accuracy, magnetic resistance, and durability in adverse conditions, living up to the stringent demands of the Aéronautique Navale.

The Pelagos FXD GMT features a 42mm grade 2 titanium case (12.7mm thick), which is not only lightweight but also fully brushed for a matte, low-reflectivity finish – ideal for both tactical and practical purposes. Its fixed strap bars reinforce durability, while the case back is engraved with the French Naval Aviation logo and “M.N.24,” a nod to Tudor’s historic engravings for the Marine Nationale from the 1970s.

The key feature of this timepiece is its ability to track multiple time zones. The iconic orange GMT hand, easily distinguishable with its bright hue, tracks Zulu time across a 24-hour scale.

If you didn’t know, Zulu time is the aviation term for UTC. It allows for universal coordination in military and commercial aviation, providing an essential reference for pilots and controllers alike.

In addition, the “Snowflake” hour hand, a hallmark of Tudor since 1969, can be independently set in hour increments for local time adjustments, while the bezel allows users to reference a third time zone if needed.

The watch face offers exceptional legibility with a black matte dial and beige luminescent markers, which glow blue under low-light conditions. The bright orange GMT hand and 24-hour bezel, with their green lume, stand out even in darkness, allowing aviators to read Zulu time at a glance.

A nod to tradition, the Pelagos FXD GMT comes with a flight-suit green woven strap, crafted in collaboration with French weaver Julien Faure. The strap is a respectful homage to the hand-crafted straps of French Navy history, with its single-piece construction, titanium buckle, and the French Naval Aviation’s roundel.

This timepiece’s beating heart is the Manufacture Calibre MT5652-U, featuring a silicon balance spring, a hefty 65-hour power reserve, and comprehensive Master Chronometer certification. Resistant to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss, it’s designed to withstand modern technological environments without missing a beat – or a second.

The Tudor Pelagos FXD GMT is available now from Tudor boutiques, priced at US$4,625 / £4000.

