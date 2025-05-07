Tudor has launched a highly collectable FXD Chrono “Pink”, and I love it

Hot on the heels of the stealthy VCARB Black Bay Chronograph Carbon 25, Tudor has dropped something that couldn’t be more different: the new Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink”. And yes, I’m completely into it.

Created to celebrate Tudor’s role as Official Timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, this limited-run chronograph is a tribute to one of cycling’s most punishing and iconic races. The Giro’s pink jersey – the Maglia Rosa – goes to the overall winner, and now Tudor’s paying homage with a bold, 300-piece-only release, decked out with pink accents and serious race pedigree.

Let’s be honest, pro cycling isn’t gentle. Neither is this watch (and I think the FXD Chrono is one of Tudor’s best watches). The 43mm case is made from carbon composite, with fixed strap bars and titanium bits to keep it both light and tough – ideal for the insane conditions these riders face (think: the elevation of Everest, six times). It’s built to survive way more than a leisurely Sunday ride.

What really makes the FXD Chrono “Pink” shine is its cycling-first design. Instead of the usual car-focused tachymeter, the dial’s scale is tuned to typical cycling speeds. It spirals inward on the rehaut, giving riders quick feedback on their performance without the mental gymnastics. Pink markers pop from the matte black ceramic dial, with bright lume-filled Snowflake hands – pure Tudor.

The strap is worth a mention too. It’s a black jacquard-woven one-piece job with a pink centre stripe, made on 19th-century looms in France by Julien Faure. It’s breathable, strong and snug – basically the textile version of a high-end racing bib.

Under the hood, Tudor hasn’t cut corners. The Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” runs on the MT5813 movement, a COSC-certified chronograph calibre with a column wheel, vertical clutch, silicon balance spring and a 70-hour power reserve. It’s based on Breitling’s B01 but with Tudor’s own tweaks and finishing.

It’s functional, rare, and full of character – exactly what a special-edition chronograph should be. If you’re a cycling nut, a Tudor collector, or just someone who loves the look of that pink-on-black combo, $5600 / £4650 might not seem so unreasonable.

And again, they only made 300, so pedal down to your local Tudor dealer pronto (we don’t think this one will be available on Tudor’s website).

