The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Carbon 25 is a sporty watch made for F1

From the dusty straights of the Dakar Rally to the high-octane blur of Formula One, motorsport is a key part of Tudor’s story. Now, it’s leaning in hard with the new Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” – a limited-edition chronograph that takes everything Tudor’s learnt on the track and wraps it in carbon fibre.

It’s lightweight, aggressive, and dressed to match the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One team. I think it’s one of the best watches around for people who love motorsport but still want something they can wear every day.

The Carbon 25 is the first Black Bay Chrono with a case, bezel, and even strap end-links made entirely from carbon fibre. The result? A watch that’s not only lighter than its stainless steel siblings but sharper in silhouette, too.

At 42mm, it still commands the wrist, but thanks to the updated materials and slimmed-down design, it wears like a racing driver’s glove. The Carbon 25 comes in at 14.3mm compared to 14.4mm for the stainless steel version.

Titanium pushers and a PVD-coated titanium case back round out the stealthy, tech-forward case.

But this isn’t all show and no go. Inside beats the COSC-certified MT5813 calibre – a movement born from Tudor’s ongoing collaboration with Breitling. It’s a super solid movement, with column wheel, vertical clutch, silicon balance spring, and a 70-hour power reserve.

The dial is unmistakably motorsport. A domed “racing white” base is contrasted by black carbon fibre sub-dials and Tudor’s trademark “Snowflake” hands, packed with Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova. There’s also a 45-minute counter, a contrasting date window at six (which I wish was matching), and a fixed tachymeter bezel – because what’s the point of all that racing heritage if you can’t measure speed?

Design-wise, the Carbon 25 is a direct nod to the 2025 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery. The colours, textures, and carbon weave all echo the team’s F1 car. Even the packaging leans into that motorsport partnership. Just 2025 pieces will be made – each individually numbered on the case back.

It’s a statement piece, no question, but it’s also a tool built for timing. And while you’re probably not going to get behind the wheel of Lawson or Hadjar’s F1 car any time soon, with the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25”, you can still get a little piece of that trackside adrenaline.

And unlike an F1 car, this one comes with a five-year guarantee and doesn’t need a pit crew to service it.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Carbon 25 is priced at $7575 in the US and £6260 in the UK.

