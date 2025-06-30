Tudor’s latest limited edition chronograph is built for pro cycling

Tudor’s newest chronograph isn’t just inspired by pro cycling – it’s built for it. The Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow” is a lean, mean race timing machine created in partnership with cycling legend Fabian Cancellara, who returns to France this summer not as a rider, but as a team owner. And he’ll be doing so with a flash of yellow on his wrist – a nod to his 29 days in the Tour de France’s famous maillot jaune.

It follows the striking pink Pelagos FXD Chrono – in my view, one of the best watches ever made for sport and cycling – and continues Tudor’s push to build genuinely useful tools for the toughest conditions.

Only 300 numbered pieces of this Yellow model are being made, with number 7 already allocated to Cancellara himself. It’s a fitting tribute for a rider who not only conquered some of France’s toughest roads but helped shape the modern era of competitive cycling.

The watch itself is a serious piece of kit. Its case is made from lightweight carbon composite with titanium elements, paired with fixed strap bars for strength.

A matte black dial with bright yellow accents keeps things legible, even when you’re riding hard in harsh light.

What makes this chronometer built specifically for cycling? The cycling-specific tachymeter. Unlike the traditional car-focused scale, this one spirals around the dial and is tuned to the kind of speeds actual cyclists hit – perfect for checking average velocity on the fly.

At its heart is the robust Manufacture Calibre MT5813 – a chronometer-certified movement with a 70-hour power reserve, silicon balance spring, column wheel, and vertical clutch. It’s derived from the Breitling 01 movement but modified and finished by Tudor, offering the sort of bulletproof reliability you’d want in the heat of competition.

The strap is equally thought through: a black 22mm jacquard-woven technical fabric band with a yellow centre stripe, created in France on 19th-century looms by Julien Faure. It’s breathable, secure and built for action.

This isn’t just a watch dressed up in cycling colours – it’s been engineered with the sport’s realities in mind. From material choices to functional layout, it’s ready for race day and the rough road ahead.

The Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow” is available now in highly limited numbers, priced at $5600 in the US and £4650 in the UK.

