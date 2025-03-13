Best dive watch in 2025, including Rolex, Tudor, Omega and more
Symbols of adventure, resilience, and precision engineering – we've rated the very best dive watches around
A great dive watch is more than just a timekeeper – it’s a symbol of adventure, resilience, and precision engineering. Originally designed for professional divers, these watches are built to handle extreme underwater conditions, with high water resistance, luminous dials for low-light visibility, and unidirectional rotating bezels for tracking dive times. Over the years, they’ve evolved from essential tools to everyday icons, worn as much for their rugged charm as for their functionality.
Nowadays, luxury dive watches offer impeccable craftsmanship, premium materials, and cutting-edge movements, often boasting deep-sea capabilities and innovative tech, while, at the more affordable end, there are plenty of options that still meet professional diving standards, offering impressive water resistance, reliable automatic movements, and professional looks without breaking the bank.
Whether you’re an experienced diver, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates a well-built timepiece, there’s a dive watch to suit every wrist and budget – all of these watches are made to last a lifetime – on land or beneath the waves.
Quick list: What are the best dive watches?
What can we say about the Rolex Submariner (buy now) that you don’t already know? It’s the ultimate luxury dive watch, blending timeless design with robust underwater capability and everyday versatility.
The Tudor Black Bay 58 (buy now) is a beautiful vintage-inspired diver that offers Tudor’s signature build quality with a perfect 39mm case size.
The Omega Seamaster 300M (buy now) is an iconic dive watch complete with anti-magnetic tech, and available in both modern and vintage-inspired designs.
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer (buy now) is a sporty, contemporary dive watch with bold design and reliable performance. All available at a pretty competitive price.
The Zenith Defy Extreme Diver (buy now) is a high-performance, deep-sea-ready diver featuring the legendary El Primero movement and extreme durability.
The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto (buy now) is a well-priced, Swiss-made dive watch that delivers solid specs and military-inspired styling.
The Seiko 5 Sports series (buy now) offers affordable, reliable, and stylish options, making it a favourite among watch enthusiasts.
The Tissot Seastar 1000 (buy now) offers unbeatable value, with 1,000ft water resistance, an 80-hour power reserve, and a stylish design.
The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière (buy now) is a versatile dive watch with buckets of lume that punches well above its price tag.
The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro (buy now) is a bold and unmistakable dive watch with a signature cushion case and serious underwater credentials.
The Longines HydroConquest (buy now) is a refined Swiss diver that balances sporty durability with elegant styling.
The Rado Captain Cook (buy now) is a vintage-inspired dive watch with a slim profile, domed sapphire crystal, and modern materials.
The Doxa Sub 200T (buy now) is a colourful, compact dive watch that channels Doxa’s iconic underwater heritage in a wearable 39mm case.
The best dive watches you can buy today:
Best dive watch overall
1. Rolex Submariner
Stuff Verdict
What can we say about the Rolex Submariner that you don’t already know? It’s the ultimate luxury dive watch, blending timeless design with robust underwater capability and everyday versatility.
Pros
- Legendary design with unmatched versatility
- Robust and reliable in-house movement with 70-hour power reserve
- It’s a true icon
Cons
- High demand makes it hard to buy at retail
|Rolex Submariner specs
|Case size
|41 mm
|Thickness
|12.3 mm
|Movement
|3235 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|70-hours
|Weight
|159 g
The Rolex Submariner (126610LN) is a modern evolution of one of the most iconic dive watches in history. Its 41mm Oystersteel case combines strength and corrosion resistance with a polished and brushed finish, giving it a modern yet timeless look. The unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, in deep black ceramic, is virtually scratchproof and features a 60-minute scale for precise dive timing.
The black dial is all about legibility, with Chromalight luminescent hour markers and hands that provide excellent clarity even in low-light conditions.
Inside beats the Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement, offering a robust 70-hour power reserve, a Parachrom hairspring for magnetic resistance, and COSC-certified accuracy.
With a water resistance of up to 300m, the Submariner is built for underwater adventures, but this watch is equally a style icon for everyday wear.
Best retro dive watch
2. Tudor Black Bay 58
Stuff Verdict
The Tudor Black Bay 58 is a beautiful vintage-inspired diver that offers Tudor’s signature build quality with a perfect 39mm case size.
Pros
- Understated, stealthy design with vintage-inspired charm
- Reliable in-house movement with a 70-hour power reserve
Cons
- No micro-adjustment clasp
- Lacks a date function, which some buyers prefer for daily wear
|Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight specs
|Case size
|39 mm
|Thickness
|11.9 mm
|Movement
|MT5402 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|200 metres / 660 feet
|Power reserve
|70 hours
|Weight
|103 g
The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has become a benchmark for modern dive watches with a vintage aesthetic. Inspired by Tudor’s 1958 diver, it carries a modest 39mm case size that appeals to a broad audience, especially those with smaller wrists or a preference for understated watches.
The watch houses Tudor’s in-house MT5402 movement, boasting a 70-hour power reserve and COSC certification for precision. Its retro charm is enhanced by details like gilt accents on the bezel and dial and a domed sapphire crystal that evokes old-school plexiglass.
Available in multiple variations, including a navy blue version, it pairs durability with versatility. The 200m water resistance makes it a perfect companion for adventures, while the slim case and stylish looks suit formal occasions equally well. Priced competitively in the luxury watch market, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight delivers exceptional quality and heritage without the hefty price tag of its competitors.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or diving into luxury watches for the first time, this model stands out as a reliable, stylish, and historically significant piece of horology.
Best Omega dive watch
3. Omega Seamaster 300M
Stuff Verdict
The Omega Seamaster 300M is an iconic dive watch complete with anti-magnetic tech, and available in both modern and vintage-inspired designs.
Pros
- METAS-certified movement with superior anti-magnetic resistance
- Number of different design options
- Worn by James Bond
Cons
- The helium escape valve divides opinion
|Omega Seamaster 300M specs
|Case size
|42 mm
|Thickness
|13.8 mm
|Movement
|Omega 8806 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|55 hours
|Weight
|154 g
The Omega Seamaster 300M is the ultimate blend of dive watch heritage and modern innovation. Instantly recognisable with its laser-engraved wave dial, skeleton hands, and ceramic bezel, this timepiece combines rugged performance with everyday wearability.
Its 42mm stainless steel case is built for adventure, offering 1,000ft water resistance, a helium escape valve, and a sapphire caseback that reveals the stunning Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement – certified for extreme precision and magnetic resistance up to 15,000 gauss.
Originally launched in 1993 and famously worn by James Bond, the Seamaster 300M is both a professional diving tool and a luxury statement. The ceramic and Liquidmetal bezel is the most iconic model, but there are several new designs, including my personal favourite (pictured above) with an aluminium bezel and monochrome design.
Whether exploring the ocean depths or making a statement in the city, the Seamaster 300M is a versatile masterpiece that fuses Omega’s rich legacy with cutting-edge watchmaking.
Best solar dive watch
4. TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph
Stuff Verdict
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer is a sporty, contemporary dive watch with bold design and reliable performance. All available at a pretty competitive price.
Pros
- Sporty, modern design with great everyday versatility
- Solar powered, so no battery changes
Cons
- Quartz movement lacks the connection of mechanical movements
- Too light for some
|TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph specs
|Case size
|40 mm
|Thickness
|9.97 mm
|Movement
|TH50-00 (solar quartz)
|Water resistance
|200 metres / 600 feet
|Power reserve
|10 months in total darkness
|Weight
|82 g
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is the ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything dive watch—powered by light, built for adventure, and designed to keep up with whatever madness you throw at it. Thanks to solar-charged tech, it never needs a battery swap – just two minutes of sunlight keeps it ticking for a full day, and when fully juiced, it’ll run for months in total darkness.
It’s tough as nails, with a lightweight titanium or stainless steel case, 660ft water resistance, and a slick unidirectional bezel that makes timing dives (or cooking times) effortless. The polar-inspired dial glows like an arctic sunrise thanks to Super-LumiNova markers, ensuring you can read it even in the darkest depths – or the dodgiest nightclubs.
As a pick-up-and-go GADA watch, the Solargraph excels with a pure, sporty style.
Best extreme dive watch
5. Zenith Defy Extreme Diver
Stuff Verdict
The Zenith Defy Extreme Diver is a high-performance, deep-sea-ready diver featuring the legendary El Primero movement and extreme durability.
Pros
- El Primero high-beat movement offers outstanding precision
- 3,280ft water resistance and helium escape valve for extreme diving
Cons
- Large 45mm case can be too big for many wrists
- Premium pricing compared to other high-end dive watches
|Zenith Defy Extreme Diver specs
|Case size
|42.5 mm
|Thickness
|15.5 mm
|Movement
|El Primero 3620 SC (automatic)
|Water resistance
|1000 metres / 3280 feet
|Power reserve
|60 hours
|Weight
|Not stated
Zenith has taken dive watches to the next level with the Defy Extreme Diver – a bold, high-performance timepiece designed for serious underwater exploration. Encased in a 45mm titanium shell, it’s lightweight yet incredibly durable, with a helium escape valve and 1,000m (3,280ft) water resistance proving its deep-sea credentials.
The dial’s ultra-legible design, with extra-bright lume and oversized hands, ensures clarity in the darkest depths. Powered by Zenith’s high-beat El Primero movement, it offers remarkable precision, even in extreme conditions.
If you want a luxury dive watch that pushes boundaries, the Defy Extreme Diver is the one to beat.
Best military-inspired dive watch
6. Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto 40
Stuff Verdict
The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto is a well-priced, Swiss-made dive watch that delivers solid specs and military-inspired styling.
Pros
- Excellent value-for-money Swiss dive watch
- H-10 movement with 80-hour power reserve
Cons
- Bracelet and clasp feel less refined than competitors
- Styling is a bit generic compared to other dive watches
|Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto specs
|Case size
|40 mm
|Thickness
|12.95 mm
|Movement
|H-10 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|100 metres / 300 feet
|Power reserve
|80 hours
|Weight
|155 g
The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto is a dive watch with military-inspired heritage and everyday wearability. Its 40mm stainless steel case, combined with a unidirectional bezel and 300ft water resistance, makes it a solid tool for aquatic adventures.
The dial, available in bold colour combinations, is crisp and easy to read, with Super-LumiNova for low-light conditions. It’s both fun and practical.
Inside, the H-10 automatic movement delivers an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Whether you’re diving, hiking, or just appreciating a well-built timepiece, the Khaki Navy Scuba Auto blends rugged practicality with Swiss-made reliability – at a price that makes it one of the best-value dive watches around.
Best budget dive watch
7. Seiko 5 Sports
Stuff Verdict
The Seiko 5 Sports series offers affordable, reliable, and stylish options, making it a favourite among watch enthusiasts.
Pros
- Rugged design with hundreds of style options
- Super legible
- Affordable, entry-level price
Cons
- No screw down crown
|Seiko 5 Sports specs
|Case size
|42.5 mm
|Thickness
|13.4 mm
|Movement
|4R36 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|100 metres / 330 feet
|Power reserve
|41 hours
|Weight
|170 g
The Seiko 5 Sports series is beloved for its affordability, durability, and versatility. With a 42.5mm case, this automatic watch is powered by Seiko’s reliable Calibre 4R36, offering a day-date function and a 41-hour power reserve.
The rotating bezel, bold hour markers, and luminescent hands make it ideal for active lifestyles. Its robust build, 100m water resistance, and sporty look make it a go-to choice for those seeking a value-packed timepiece.
Available in a range of colours and designs, from vintage-inspired models to contemporary styles, the Seiko 5 Sports is highly customisable and lots of fun.
Best affordable Swiss dive watch
8. Tissot Seastar 1000
Stuff Verdict
The Tissot Seastar 1000 offers unbeatable value, with 1,000ft water resistance, a choice of movements, and a super-legible design.
Pros
- Incredible value
- 1,000ft water resistance makes it a true diver’s tool
Cons
- Design is a little basic
- Quartz movement lacks the connection of mechanical
|Tissot Seastar 1000 specs
|Case size
|40 mm
|Thickness
|9.97 mm
|Movement
|Swiss quartz
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|N/A
|Weight
|134 g
The Tissot Seastar 1000 is the ultimate budget-friendly Swiss dive watch, delivering serious underwater credentials with everyday versatility. Its robust 40mm stainless steel case is built to handle depths of up to 1,000ft, while the mineral bezel and screw-down crown enhance durability.
You have the option of a quartz-powered model (which we’ve chosen here), or a model with the Powermatic 80 movement offering a staggering 80-hour power reserve.
There are also a number of dial options and case variants, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re an actual diver or just love the rugged aesthetic.
Best British dive watch
9. Christopher Ward C60 Lumière
Stuff Verdict
The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch with buckets of lume that punches well above its price tag.
Pros
- Excellent lume performance across dial, hands, and bezel
- Great design, colours, and 3D dial
- 1,000ft water resistance
Cons
- Sellita SW300-1 COSC movement is solid but lacks the prestige of in-house calibres
|Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière specs
|Case size
|41 mm
|Thickness
|10.85 mm
|Movement
|Sellita SW300-1 COSC (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metre / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|56 hours
|Weight
|105 g
The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch that punches well above its price tag. Its 41mm Grade 2 titanium case is water-resistant to an impressive 300 metres, making it a serious tool watch.
Powered by the Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement, it provides a 56-hour power reserve. The ceramic unidirectional bezel, bold indices, and Trident-shaped seconds hand make it instantly recognisable.
This amazing tool watch even comes alive after dark thanks to a 3D dial that delivers twice the luminosity of any previous Trident.
Best large dive watch
10. Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro
Stuff Verdict
The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro is a bold and unmistakable dive watch with a signature cushion case and serious underwater credentials.
Pros
- Bold Panerai design with distinctive cushion case and crown guard
- In-house P.900 movement with a 3-day power reserve
Cons
- Large 44mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists
- Expensive compared to other dive watches with similar specs
|Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro specs
|Case size
|44 mm
|Thickness
|13.3 mm
|Movement
|P.900 calibre (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|3 days
|Weight
|137 g
The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro brings Italian dive watch heritage into a bold, modern package. With a commanding 44mm case, a signature cushion shape, and a unidirectional brushed steel bezel, it’s unmistakably Panerai.
The brushed steel case is built for adventure, boasting 1,000ft water resistance and a locking crown guard for extra security.
Powered by the in-house P.900 automatic movement, it delivers a 3-day power reserve, making it as practical as it is powerful. Whether deep-sea diving or making a statement on land, the QuarantaQuattro is for those who love big, distinctive timepieces that exude rugged sophistication.
Best refined dive watch
11. Longines HydroConquest
Stuff Verdict
The Longines HydroConquest is a refined Swiss dive watch that balances sporty durability with elegant styling.
Pros
- Classic, polished diver styling with a ceramic bezel
- L888 movement offers a 72-hour power reserve
Cons
- Bracelet and clasp feel less premium than competitors
- Looks are a little on the generic side
|Longines HydroConquest specs
|Case size
|39 mm
|Thickness
|12.2 mm
|Movement
|L888 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|72 hours
|Weight
|166.2 g
The Longines HydroConquest 39mm is the Swiss dive watch that nails the sweet spot between adventure-ready toughness and everyday wearability. At 39mm, it’s compact but packs a punch—1,000ft water resistance, a ceramic bezel that shrugs off scratches, and a screw-down crown for proper underwater credibility.
Inside, the automatic movement keeps things running smoothly with a 72-hour power reserve, meaning you can ditch it for the weekend and it’ll still be ticking come Monday. With a clean, legible dial and just the right amount of polish, this is a seriously capable diver that won’t look out of place with a suit – or a wetsuit.
Best ceramic dive watch
12. Rado Captain Cook
Stuff Verdict
The Rado Captain Cook is a vintage-inspired dive watch with a slim profile, domed sapphire crystal, and modern materials.
Pros
- Vintage-inspired design with a domed crystal and slim profile
- High-tech ceramic for durability
Cons
- No micro-adjustment on the bracelet
- Some may find the rotating bezel’s polished finish too reflective
|Rado Captain Cook specs
|Case size
|43 mm
|Thickness
|14.6 mm
|Movement
|R808 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|300 metres / 1000 feet
|Power reserve
|80 hours
|Weight
|Not stated
The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is a dive watch that fuses vintage charm with cutting-edge materials. Crafted from scratch-resistant ceramic, its sleek case is ultra-light, hypoallergenic, and built to last.
A skeletonised dial showcases the automatic movement, adding a modern twist to its retro-inspired design. With 1,000ft water resistance, a ceramic bezel, and a high-tech monobloc case construction, it’s as tough as it is stylish.
If you want heritage style with contemporary tech and a serious dose of cool, the Captain Cook delivers in spades.
Best compact dive watch
13. Doxa Sub 200T
Stuff Verdict
The Doxa Sub 200T is a colourful, compact dive watch that channels Doxa’s iconic underwater heritage in a wearable 39mm case.
Pros
- Compact 39mm size makes it perfect for smaller wrists
- Vibrant dial colours and practical vintage-inspired design
Cons
- Lower 660ft water resistance compared to competitors
- Bracelet quality isn’t as refined as higher-end divers
|Doxa Sub 200T specs
|Case size
|39 mm
|Thickness
|10.70 mm
|Movement
|ETA 2824-2 (automatic)
|Water resistance
|200 metres / 660 feet
|Power reserve
|38 hours
|Weight
|Not stated
The Doxa Sub 200T distills the brand’s legendary dive watch DNA into a compact, highly capable timepiece. At just 39mm, it’s the perfect choice for those who prefer a smaller dive watch without sacrificing performance. It boasts Doxa’s signature vibrant dial colours, a unidirectional steel bezel, and a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating for perfect legibility.
With 660ft of water resistance and a reliable Swiss automatic movement inside, it’s as functional as it is eye-catching. Whether you choose classic black or the brand’s famous orange dial, the Sub 200T is a fun, stylish dive watch built for adventure.
What to consider when buying a dive watch
Buying a dive watch isn’t just about picking the one that looks coolest (though, let’s be honest, that helps). It’s about balancing performance, durability, and everyday wearability to find the perfect fit for your wrist and lifestyle.
First, consider water resistance – anything rated to 660ft (200m) or more is solid for recreational diving, but 1,000ft (300m)+ gives extra peace of mind. A screw-down crown is essential for keeping water out, and if you’re planning serious (saturation diving) underwater adventures, a helium escape valve might be worth considering.
Next, look at legibility. A good dive watch has bold, luminous markers for easy reading in low light, along with a unidirectional bezel to track elapsed time (handy for more than just diving – think cooking or gym workouts).
Materials matter, too. Stainless steel is classic, but titanium is lighter, and ceramic is ultra-durable. If you want something truly scratch-proof, consider a sapphire crystal over the dial.
The movement is another key factor. Automatic movements give that old-school mechanical charm and never need a battery, while solar or quartz options offer set-and-forget convenience.
Finally, think about comfort and versatility. A chunky 45mm beast might look epic but can feel like a brick on smaller wrists. And if you want something that transitions from ocean to office, go for a more refined design.
Ultimately, the best dive watch is one that suits your needs – whether that’s actual diving, desk diving, or just looking effortlessly cool.
