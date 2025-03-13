Best dive watch in 2025, including Rolex, Tudor, Omega and more

A great dive watch is more than just a timekeeper – it’s a symbol of adventure, resilience, and precision engineering. Originally designed for professional divers, these watches are built to handle extreme underwater conditions, with high water resistance, luminous dials for low-light visibility, and unidirectional rotating bezels for tracking dive times. Over the years, they’ve evolved from essential tools to everyday icons, worn as much for their rugged charm as for their functionality.

Nowadays, luxury dive watches offer impeccable craftsmanship, premium materials, and cutting-edge movements, often boasting deep-sea capabilities and innovative tech, while, at the more affordable end, there are plenty of options that still meet professional diving standards, offering impressive water resistance, reliable automatic movements, and professional looks without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re an experienced diver, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates a well-built timepiece, there’s a dive watch to suit every wrist and budget – all of these watches are made to last a lifetime – on land or beneath the waves.

Quick list: What are the best dive watches?

The best dive watches you can buy today:

Best dive watch overall

1. Rolex Submariner

Stuff Verdict What can we say about the Rolex Submariner that you don’t already know? It’s the ultimate luxury dive watch, blending timeless design with robust underwater capability and everyday versatility. Pros Legendary design with unmatched versatility

Robust and reliable in-house movement with 70-hour power reserve

It’s a true icon Cons High demand makes it hard to buy at retail

Rolex Submariner specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 12.3 mm Movement 3235 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 70-hours Weight 159 g

The Rolex Submariner (126610LN) is a modern evolution of one of the most iconic dive watches in history. Its 41mm Oystersteel case combines strength and corrosion resistance with a polished and brushed finish, giving it a modern yet timeless look. The unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, in deep black ceramic, is virtually scratchproof and features a 60-minute scale for precise dive timing.

The black dial is all about legibility, with Chromalight luminescent hour markers and hands that provide excellent clarity even in low-light conditions.

Inside beats the Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement, offering a robust 70-hour power reserve, a Parachrom hairspring for magnetic resistance, and COSC-certified accuracy.

With a water resistance of up to 300m, the Submariner is built for underwater adventures, but this watch is equally a style icon for everyday wear.

Best retro dive watch

2. Tudor Black Bay 58

Stuff Verdict The Tudor Black Bay 58 is a beautiful vintage-inspired diver that offers Tudor’s signature build quality with a perfect 39mm case size. Pros Understated, stealthy design with vintage-inspired charm

Reliable in-house movement with a 70-hour power reserve Cons No micro-adjustment clasp

Lacks a date function, which some buyers prefer for daily wear

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight specs Case size 39 mm Thickness 11.9 mm Movement MT5402 (automatic) Water resistance 200 metres / 660 feet Power reserve 70 hours Weight 103 g

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has become a benchmark for modern dive watches with a vintage aesthetic. Inspired by Tudor’s 1958 diver, it carries a modest 39mm case size that appeals to a broad audience, especially those with smaller wrists or a preference for understated watches.

The watch houses Tudor’s in-house MT5402 movement, boasting a 70-hour power reserve and COSC certification for precision. Its retro charm is enhanced by details like gilt accents on the bezel and dial and a domed sapphire crystal that evokes old-school plexiglass.

Available in multiple variations, including a navy blue version, it pairs durability with versatility. The 200m water resistance makes it a perfect companion for adventures, while the slim case and stylish looks suit formal occasions equally well. Priced competitively in the luxury watch market, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight delivers exceptional quality and heritage without the hefty price tag of its competitors.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or diving into luxury watches for the first time, this model stands out as a reliable, stylish, and historically significant piece of horology.

Best Omega dive watch

3. Omega Seamaster 300M

Stuff Verdict The Omega Seamaster 300M is an iconic dive watch complete with anti-magnetic tech, and available in both modern and vintage-inspired designs. Pros METAS-certified movement with superior anti-magnetic resistance

Number of different design options

Worn by James Bond Cons The helium escape valve divides opinion

Omega Seamaster 300M specs Case size 42 mm Thickness 13.8 mm Movement Omega 8806 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 55 hours Weight 154 g

The Omega Seamaster 300M is the ultimate blend of dive watch heritage and modern innovation. Instantly recognisable with its laser-engraved wave dial, skeleton hands, and ceramic bezel, this timepiece combines rugged performance with everyday wearability.

Its 42mm stainless steel case is built for adventure, offering 1,000ft water resistance, a helium escape valve, and a sapphire caseback that reveals the stunning Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement – certified for extreme precision and magnetic resistance up to 15,000 gauss.

Originally launched in 1993 and famously worn by James Bond, the Seamaster 300M is both a professional diving tool and a luxury statement. The ceramic and Liquidmetal bezel is the most iconic model, but there are several new designs, including my personal favourite (pictured above) with an aluminium bezel and monochrome design.

Whether exploring the ocean depths or making a statement in the city, the Seamaster 300M is a versatile masterpiece that fuses Omega’s rich legacy with cutting-edge watchmaking.

Best solar dive watch

4. TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph

Stuff Verdict The TAG Heuer Aquaracer is a sporty, contemporary dive watch with bold design and reliable performance. All available at a pretty competitive price. Pros Sporty, modern design with great everyday versatility

Solar powered, so no battery changes Cons Quartz movement lacks the connection of mechanical movements

Too light for some

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 9.97 mm Movement TH50-00 (solar quartz) Water resistance 200 metres / 600 feet Power reserve 10 months in total darkness Weight 82 g

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is the ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything dive watch—powered by light, built for adventure, and designed to keep up with whatever madness you throw at it. Thanks to solar-charged tech, it never needs a battery swap – just two minutes of sunlight keeps it ticking for a full day, and when fully juiced, it’ll run for months in total darkness.

It’s tough as nails, with a lightweight titanium or stainless steel case, 660ft water resistance, and a slick unidirectional bezel that makes timing dives (or cooking times) effortless. The polar-inspired dial glows like an arctic sunrise thanks to Super-LumiNova markers, ensuring you can read it even in the darkest depths – or the dodgiest nightclubs.

As a pick-up-and-go GADA watch, the Solargraph excels with a pure, sporty style.

Best extreme dive watch

5. Zenith Defy Extreme Diver

Stuff Verdict The Zenith Defy Extreme Diver is a high-performance, deep-sea-ready diver featuring the legendary El Primero movement and extreme durability. Pros El Primero high-beat movement offers outstanding precision

3,280ft water resistance and helium escape valve for extreme diving Cons Large 45mm case can be too big for many wrists

Premium pricing compared to other high-end dive watches

Zenith Defy Extreme Diver specs Case size 42.5 mm Thickness 15.5 mm Movement El Primero 3620 SC (automatic) Water resistance 1000 metres / 3280 feet Power reserve 60 hours Weight Not stated

Zenith has taken dive watches to the next level with the Defy Extreme Diver – a bold, high-performance timepiece designed for serious underwater exploration. Encased in a 45mm titanium shell, it’s lightweight yet incredibly durable, with a helium escape valve and 1,000m (3,280ft) water resistance proving its deep-sea credentials.

The dial’s ultra-legible design, with extra-bright lume and oversized hands, ensures clarity in the darkest depths. Powered by Zenith’s high-beat El Primero movement, it offers remarkable precision, even in extreme conditions.

If you want a luxury dive watch that pushes boundaries, the Defy Extreme Diver is the one to beat.

Best military-inspired dive watch

6. Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto 40

Stuff Verdict The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto is a well-priced, Swiss-made dive watch that delivers solid specs and military-inspired styling. Pros Excellent value-for-money Swiss dive watch

H-10 movement with 80-hour power reserve Cons Bracelet and clasp feel less refined than competitors

Styling is a bit generic compared to other dive watches

Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 12.95 mm Movement H-10 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 300 feet Power reserve 80 hours Weight 155 g

The Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba Auto is a dive watch with military-inspired heritage and everyday wearability. Its 40mm stainless steel case, combined with a unidirectional bezel and 300ft water resistance, makes it a solid tool for aquatic adventures.

The dial, available in bold colour combinations, is crisp and easy to read, with Super-LumiNova for low-light conditions. It’s both fun and practical.

Inside, the H-10 automatic movement delivers an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Whether you’re diving, hiking, or just appreciating a well-built timepiece, the Khaki Navy Scuba Auto blends rugged practicality with Swiss-made reliability – at a price that makes it one of the best-value dive watches around.

Best budget dive watch

7. Seiko 5 Sports

Stuff Verdict The Seiko 5 Sports series offers affordable, reliable, and stylish options, making it a favourite among watch enthusiasts. Pros Rugged design with hundreds of style options

Super legible

Affordable, entry-level price Cons No screw down crown

Seiko 5 Sports specs Case size 42.5 mm Thickness 13.4 mm Movement 4R36 (automatic) Water resistance 100 metres / 330 feet Power reserve 41 hours Weight 170 g

The Seiko 5 Sports series is beloved for its affordability, durability, and versatility. With a 42.5mm case, this automatic watch is powered by Seiko’s reliable Calibre 4R36, offering a day-date function and a 41-hour power reserve.

The rotating bezel, bold hour markers, and luminescent hands make it ideal for active lifestyles. Its robust build, 100m water resistance, and sporty look make it a go-to choice for those seeking a value-packed timepiece.

Available in a range of colours and designs, from vintage-inspired models to contemporary styles, the Seiko 5 Sports is highly customisable and lots of fun.

Best affordable Swiss dive watch

8. Tissot Seastar 1000

Stuff Verdict The Tissot Seastar 1000 offers unbeatable value, with 1,000ft water resistance, a choice of movements, and a super-legible design. Pros Incredible value

1,000ft water resistance makes it a true diver’s tool Cons Design is a little basic

Quartz movement lacks the connection of mechanical

Tissot Seastar 1000 specs Case size 40 mm Thickness 9.97 mm Movement Swiss quartz Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve N/A Weight 134 g

The Tissot Seastar 1000 is the ultimate budget-friendly Swiss dive watch, delivering serious underwater credentials with everyday versatility. Its robust 40mm stainless steel case is built to handle depths of up to 1,000ft, while the mineral bezel and screw-down crown enhance durability.

You have the option of a quartz-powered model (which we’ve chosen here), or a model with the Powermatic 80 movement offering a staggering 80-hour power reserve.

There are also a number of dial options and case variants, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re an actual diver or just love the rugged aesthetic.

Best British dive watch

9. Christopher Ward C60 Lumière

Stuff Verdict The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch with buckets of lume that punches well above its price tag. Pros Excellent lume performance across dial, hands, and bezel

Great design, colours, and 3D dial

1,000ft water resistance Cons Sellita SW300-1 COSC movement is solid but lacks the prestige of in-house calibres

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière specs Case size 41 mm Thickness 10.85 mm Movement Sellita SW300-1 COSC (automatic) Water resistance 300 metre / 1000 feet Power reserve 56 hours Weight 105 g

The Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière is a versatile dive watch that punches well above its price tag. Its 41mm Grade 2 titanium case is water-resistant to an impressive 300 metres, making it a serious tool watch.

Powered by the Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement, it provides a 56-hour power reserve. The ceramic unidirectional bezel, bold indices, and Trident-shaped seconds hand make it instantly recognisable.

This amazing tool watch even comes alive after dark thanks to a 3D dial that delivers twice the luminosity of any previous Trident.

Best large dive watch

10. Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro

Stuff Verdict The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro is a bold and unmistakable dive watch with a signature cushion case and serious underwater credentials. Pros Bold Panerai design with distinctive cushion case and crown guard

In-house P.900 movement with a 3-day power reserve Cons Large 44mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists

Expensive compared to other dive watches with similar specs

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro specs Case size 44 mm Thickness 13.3 mm Movement P.900 calibre (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 3 days Weight 137 g

The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro brings Italian dive watch heritage into a bold, modern package. With a commanding 44mm case, a signature cushion shape, and a unidirectional brushed steel bezel, it’s unmistakably Panerai.

The brushed steel case is built for adventure, boasting 1,000ft water resistance and a locking crown guard for extra security.

Powered by the in-house P.900 automatic movement, it delivers a 3-day power reserve, making it as practical as it is powerful. Whether deep-sea diving or making a statement on land, the QuarantaQuattro is for those who love big, distinctive timepieces that exude rugged sophistication.

Best refined dive watch

11. Longines HydroConquest

Stuff Verdict The Longines HydroConquest is a refined Swiss dive watch that balances sporty durability with elegant styling. Pros Classic, polished diver styling with a ceramic bezel

L888 movement offers a 72-hour power reserve Cons Bracelet and clasp feel less premium than competitors

Looks are a little on the generic side

Longines HydroConquest specs Case size 39 mm Thickness 12.2 mm Movement L888 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 72 hours Weight 166.2 g

The Longines HydroConquest 39mm is the Swiss dive watch that nails the sweet spot between adventure-ready toughness and everyday wearability. At 39mm, it’s compact but packs a punch—1,000ft water resistance, a ceramic bezel that shrugs off scratches, and a screw-down crown for proper underwater credibility.

Inside, the automatic movement keeps things running smoothly with a 72-hour power reserve, meaning you can ditch it for the weekend and it’ll still be ticking come Monday. With a clean, legible dial and just the right amount of polish, this is a seriously capable diver that won’t look out of place with a suit – or a wetsuit.

Best ceramic dive watch

12. Rado Captain Cook

Stuff Verdict The Rado Captain Cook is a vintage-inspired dive watch with a slim profile, domed sapphire crystal, and modern materials. Pros Vintage-inspired design with a domed crystal and slim profile

High-tech ceramic for durability Cons No micro-adjustment on the bracelet

Some may find the rotating bezel’s polished finish too reflective

Rado Captain Cook specs Case size 43 mm Thickness 14.6 mm Movement R808 (automatic) Water resistance 300 metres / 1000 feet Power reserve 80 hours Weight Not stated

The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is a dive watch that fuses vintage charm with cutting-edge materials. Crafted from scratch-resistant ceramic, its sleek case is ultra-light, hypoallergenic, and built to last.

A skeletonised dial showcases the automatic movement, adding a modern twist to its retro-inspired design. With 1,000ft water resistance, a ceramic bezel, and a high-tech monobloc case construction, it’s as tough as it is stylish.

If you want heritage style with contemporary tech and a serious dose of cool, the Captain Cook delivers in spades.

Best compact dive watch

13. Doxa Sub 200T

Stuff Verdict The Doxa Sub 200T is a colourful, compact dive watch that channels Doxa’s iconic underwater heritage in a wearable 39mm case. Pros Compact 39mm size makes it perfect for smaller wrists

Vibrant dial colours and practical vintage-inspired design Cons Lower 660ft water resistance compared to competitors

Bracelet quality isn’t as refined as higher-end divers

Doxa Sub 200T specs Case size 39 mm Thickness 10.70 mm Movement ETA 2824-2 (automatic) Water resistance 200 metres / 660 feet Power reserve 38 hours Weight Not stated

The Doxa Sub 200T distills the brand’s legendary dive watch DNA into a compact, highly capable timepiece. At just 39mm, it’s the perfect choice for those who prefer a smaller dive watch without sacrificing performance. It boasts Doxa’s signature vibrant dial colours, a unidirectional steel bezel, and a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating for perfect legibility.

With 660ft of water resistance and a reliable Swiss automatic movement inside, it’s as functional as it is eye-catching. Whether you choose classic black or the brand’s famous orange dial, the Sub 200T is a fun, stylish dive watch built for adventure.

What to consider when buying a dive watch

Buying a dive watch isn’t just about picking the one that looks coolest (though, let’s be honest, that helps). It’s about balancing performance, durability, and everyday wearability to find the perfect fit for your wrist and lifestyle.

First, consider water resistance – anything rated to 660ft (200m) or more is solid for recreational diving, but 1,000ft (300m)+ gives extra peace of mind. A screw-down crown is essential for keeping water out, and if you’re planning serious (saturation diving) underwater adventures, a helium escape valve might be worth considering.

Next, look at legibility. A good dive watch has bold, luminous markers for easy reading in low light, along with a unidirectional bezel to track elapsed time (handy for more than just diving – think cooking or gym workouts).

Materials matter, too. Stainless steel is classic, but titanium is lighter, and ceramic is ultra-durable. If you want something truly scratch-proof, consider a sapphire crystal over the dial.

The movement is another key factor. Automatic movements give that old-school mechanical charm and never need a battery, while solar or quartz options offer set-and-forget convenience.

Finally, think about comfort and versatility. A chunky 45mm beast might look epic but can feel like a brick on smaller wrists. And if you want something that transitions from ocean to office, go for a more refined design.

Ultimately, the best dive watch is one that suits your needs – whether that’s actual diving, desk diving, or just looking effortlessly cool.

