Best field watches in 2025 from Hamilton, IWC, Tudor and more

What even is a field watch? Unlike most types of watch, this one cannot be easily and definitely described in a sentence, or with a set of specifications. Instead, it’s best to think of a field watch as one not worn “in the field” as such, but one that would look at home on the wrist of a soldier or pilot.

Field watches therefore tend to have a vintage aesthetic, complete with smaller case diameters (meaning sub-40 mm), colourways often featuring brown or green, and sometimes even details that give them a faux patina.

They also have simple, high-contrast dials with very few details to distract from the time itself. You won’t find a moonphase complication or a tachymeter on a field watch, and you’ll rarely even spot a date window. Legibility is key, along with decent (but rarely outstanding) waterproofing, a sturdy stainless steel case, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and reliable automatic movement. Essentially, these no-nonsense, vintage-style watches tell the time and little else.

A lot of popular brands make field watches, including household names like Tudor and Seiko, plus smaller water companies like Farer. Some watchmakers like to lean into the military roots of the field watch genre, and offer pieces that are in some way tied to the armed forces. Some models are even made with approval from the UK’s Ministry of Defence, and you won’t be surprised to hear they employ names like Spitfire, Garrison and Ranger.

Best field watch overall 1. Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm Stuff Verdict The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm is a cinematic icon in a perfectly sized package, blending timeless design with reliable Swiss precision. Pros Linked to the Christopher Nolan epic Interstellar

Two size options for different wrists

Lovely retro style Cons Nothing, especially at this price Buy Now Hamilton Khaki Field Murph 38mm specs Movement H-10 (automatic) Power reserve 80 hours Water resistance 100 metres Diameter 38 mm Weight Unknown Our favourite field watch is one with a fantastic Hollywood backstory. This watch began life as a one-off prop created for the 2014 film Interstellar, but was brought to life five years later after Hamilton responded to customer demand. Known as The Murph, the watch plays a key role in the film – but just as important is how it sticks true to the fundamentals of field watch design. Available with a case size of 38 or 42 mm (we prefer the smaller version), the watch is a member of Hamilton’s Khaki Field collection. It has a simple dial that shows nothing more than the time, a stainless steel case, a black leather strap and a sapphire crystal. It is driven by the H-10 automatic movement with an impressive power reserve of 80 hours, meaning you can take the watch off and not wear it for three whole days (plus eight more hours) without losing time. We can’t promise it’ll help you grapple with the complexities of string theory and general relativity, as in the film. But even if you’re not a movie buff this is still a top-tier field watch and a worthy addition to your collection.

Best luxury field watch 2. IWC Pilot’s Automatic Spitfire Stuff Verdict The IWC Pilot’s Automatic Spitfire is a refined tribute to aviation, combining military heritage with modern luxury craftsmanship. Pros Huge power reserve

Bronze case will age beautifully Cons Limited waterproofing

High price Buy Now IWC Pilot’s Automatic Spitfire specs Movement IWC automatic calibre 32111 Power reserve 120 hours Water resistance 60 metres Diameter 39 mm Weight Unknown Field watches aren’t just timepieces used by ground-based military, in a literal field. The genre also includes pilot’s watches with links to aviation. A great example of such a watch is the Pilot’s Automatic Spitfire by Swiss watchmaker IWC. This lovely timepiece has a 39 mm case that, since it’s made from bronze, will darken and develop a unique patina as it ages and the metal is exposed to oxidation. The green dial is decorated by pin-shape numerals, a striking red ‘Spitfire’ motif and a small date window at the six o’clock position. The screw-down case back is a particular highlight, since it features an engraving of the ionic Spitfire fighter plane, and a note detailing the watch’s six bar (60 metres) of water resistance. Another headline feature is the movement. It’s IWC’s own 3211 calibre automatic mechanical movement, and it has an enormous power reserve of 120 hours – or a full five days. The olive green dial works perfectly against the bronze case, while the brown leather strap with subtle contrast stitching neatly ties it all together.

Best cheap field watch 3. Seiko SRPG35 Automatic 5 Stuff Verdict The Seiko SRPG35 Automatic 5 is affordable, rugged, and stylish, this automatic watch is built for everyday adventures. Pros Automatic movement

Great value Cons Dial looks a touch busy

Faux vintage look isn’t for everyone Buy Now Seiko SRPG35 Automatic 5 specs Movement 4R36 automatic Power reserve 41 hours Water resistance 100 metres Diameter 39.4 mm Weight Unknown This model from Seiko is another great-value field watch from a top brand. Like the Citizen above, it also has a day and date window at the three o’clock position, but instead of being solar-powered this watch has an automatic mechanical movement. The power reserve is up to approximately 41 hours, so it’ll keep time for almost two full days without being worn, while the 39.4 mm case diameter makes this model slightly larger than many other field watches. Oversized numerals are present-and-correct, along with a vintage-style ‘Automatic’ motif and a 24-hour scale on the dial. Water resistance is to 100 metres and it comes on a lovely nylon NATO-style strap that instantly shouts about its field watch identity. Seiko is a quality Japanese watchmaker, and its 5 Sports collection has lots of history, having launched over 50 years ago and expanded to cover a wide range of iconic, durable and highly praised timepieces.

Best field watch for simplicity 4. Tudor Ranger Stuff Verdict The Tudor Ranger is a robust tool watch honouring exploration, with modern versatility and vintage-inspired charm. Pros A dial with zero distractions

A rich heritage Cons Black dial arguably too conservative

A smaller size option would be nice Buy Now Tudor Ranger specs Movement Calibre MT5402 Power reserve 70 hours Water resistance 100 metres Diameter 38 mm Weight Unknown Tudor can do no wrong these days, but it isn’t just the company’s hugely popular Black Bay family that deserves recognition. It also sells a field watch called the Range, with the option of a steel bracelet, leather strap or, to really hammer home the field watch aesthetic, a green fabric strap with red and beige straps. The Tudor Ranger has a 39 mm stainless steel case with a domed sapphire crystal protecting a black, domed dial. A pop of colour is found on the red tip of the second hand, while the off-white numerals and markings give the watch a vintage look without careering into pastiche. The watch is driven by Tudor’s own calibre MT5402 self-winding mechanical movement, which can also be topped up with a turn of the screw-down crown. The movement promises up to 70 hours of power reserve, so it can keep time if not worn for a whole weekend, and waterproofing is to 100 metres.

Best vintage-inspired field watch 5. Longines Heritage Military Stuff Verdict The Longines Heritage Military is a faithful reimagining of a WWII-era timepiece, exuding classic sophistication and history. Pros Looks genuinely old

Beautifully simple design Cons Dial patina sits at odds with brand-new case

No nighttime illumination Buy Now Longines Heritage Military specs Movement L888 calibre automatic Power reserve 72 hours Water resistance 30 metres Diameter 38.5 mm Weight 69 g A lot of field watches lean into the vintage aesthetic but Longines has taken things a step further with its Heritage Military. This watch really does look old, thanks to its delicate, ornate hands and faux patination on the silver dial. Longines says the design is inspired by watches created for the British Royal Air Force in the 1940s, and that the black droplets on the dial are hand-sprayed, and therefore form a unique pattern on every example. It perhaps isn’t a look for everyone – we can hear your shouts of “fauxtina” from here – but we think Longines has executed well on this piece and delivers something a little different. At 38.5 mm, the stainless steel case diameter is relatively compact by modern standards. It is topped by a sapphire crystal with multiple layers of anti-reflective coating, and the watch is water-resistant to 30 metres. This is an automatic watch, using Longines’ own L888 calibre movement which has a long power reserve of 72 hours. It comes with a green leather strap and is presented in a smart wooden box with a spare strap and strap removal tool for swapping between them.

Best GMT field watch 6. Farer Lander IV Stuff Verdict The Farer Lander IV is a bold GMT with field watch styling and vibrant colours, perfect for global travellers who love unique design. Pros GMT hand for reading a second time zone

Compact size adds to vintage aesthetic Cons Could be too small for some tastes

Busier dial than a typical field watch Buy Now Farer Lander IV specs Movement Sellita SW330-2 Power reserve 56 hours Water resistance 100 metres Diameter 36 mm Weight Unknown Founded in 2016, Farer is a British watchmaker whose Lander IV ticks a lot of the field watch boxes. It’s got a compact case, at 36 mm in diameter, large Arabic numerals and a 24-hour scale around the outer edge of the dial. But Farer has also sought to shake things up a bit. We’d still call this a field watch, but the blue dial and orange second hand add a splash of colour – and you might have noticed the orange GMT hand too, which gives this watch the ability to show two time zones at once. Handy on holiday, and probably useful on the battlefield too. Other details include a subtle date window at the three o’clock position and blue SuperLumi-Nova applied to the hands and numerals. Turn the watch around and you’re greeted by an exhibition case back showing off the Sellita SW330-2 automatic movement within. The Swiss-made movement has 25 jewels and 56 hours of power reserve; water resistance is 100 metres. Farer offers four colour options of the Lander IV’s leather strap: tan, petrol, grey and blue. Or, to turn the field watch concept on its head, the Farar Lander Kano is another 36 mm watch with the same design, but with a bright pink dial.

Best bronze field watch 7. Oris Big Crown 80th Anniversary Stuff Verdict The Oris Big Crown 80th Anniversary is a timeless homage to pilot watches, featuring bronze warmth and enduring Swiss engineering. Pros Bronze case will develop patina

Other colours and sizes also available Cons Limited power reserve

Just 50 metres of water resistance Buy Now Oris Big Crown 80th Anniversary specs Movement Calibre 754 automatic Power reserve 38 hours Water resistance 50 metres Diameter 40 mm Weight Unknown Another field watch with a bronze case that will age beautifully, this time from Oris. The Big Crown 80th Anniversary Edition is a 40 mm watch, making it slightly larger than most other field watches featured here. It has a striking green dial, a red tip on the second hand, and a date complication that uses an additional hand and a 1-31 scale around the edge of the dial. Coming from Oris’ Aviation collection, the watch uses a 754 calibre automatic movement with 38 hours of power reserve, which is visible through the exhibition case back – an unusual feature for a field watch. Water resistance is 50 metres, so it can be swum with but shouldn’t be taken to any real depth, and it comes fitted to a brown leather strap with a bronze buckle.

Best British field watch 8. Christopher Ward C65 Cranwell Series 2 Stuff Verdict The Christopher Ward C65 Cranwell Series 2 is a sleek military-inspired piece that pairs vintage styling with contemporary versatility. Pros Good waterproofing

Striking blue illumination Cons Could be mistaken for the original

Power reserve well under two days Buy Now Christopher Ward C65 Cranwell Series 2 specs Movement Sellita SW200-1 Power reserve 38 hours Water resistance 150 m Diameter 38 mm Weight 60 g (excluding strap) Finally, another field watch with airborne aspirations. The C65 Cranwell Series 2 from British watchmaker Christopher Ward is approved by the Royal Air Force and Ministry of Defence – and just as well, since it is named after the RAF’s training college. It’s also a timepiece inspired by – and modelled on – the classic Jaeger-LeCoultre and IWC Mark XI 6B/346, an aviator watch made for bomber navigators. The watch uses Christopher Ward’s distinctive ‘Light-catcher’ case design, which in this application has a 38 mm diameter and houses a black dial with crisp white numerals and markings. Its Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement has a power reserve of 38 hours and a ‘hacking second’ function. Lastly, the stainless steel case back is stamped with the heraldic badge of the RAF.

Best solar-powered field watch 9. Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch Stuff Verdict The Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch is solar-powered reliability meets casual field watch style for effortless daily wear. Pros Day and date window

Great value Cons Complex for a true field watch

Lacks 24-hour markings Buy Now Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch specs Movement Eco-Drive (solar powered) Power reserve Infinite, when exposed to light Water resistance 100 metres Diameter 37 mm Weight Unknown A field watch doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as proven by this extremely affordable model from Citizen. Relatively compact, with a case width of 37 mm, this field watch is powered by Citizen’s Eco-Drive movement, which uses solar energy to charge a lithium-ion cell battery which, so long as there’s sufficient natural or artificial light, never runs out. The stainless steel case houses a black dial with white markings and a bright red second-hand for a pop of colour. Unlike most field watches, which put simplicity first this Citizen seeks to be a little different and includes a day and date window. Purists might baulk at the extra complication here, but we’re always rather fond of watches with both a day and date window, and we think it has been nicely implemented here. Water resistance is a handy 100 metres, making it safe to shower and swim with, and the watch comes with a green fabric strap that helps ramp up the military watch vibes. Proof, if ever it were needed, that characterful watches don’t need to cost a fortune.

Best field watch for low light 10. Bremont Terra Nova 38 Stuff Verdict The Bremont Terra Nova 38 is a compact, adventure-ready companion with British flair and exceptional durability for extreme conditions. Pros Excellent legibility

No-nonsense simplicity Cons Limited power reserve

British watchmaker Bremont has close ties to the military, so it's no surprise that the company produces some great field watches, too. This 38 mm watch is part of the Terra Nova collection of field watches inspired by military pocket watches from the early 20th century. As any field watch should, this one majors on simplicity, legibility and durability. We're particularly keen on the cushion-shaped stainless steel case, which helps it stand apart from other field watches, and how the oversized Arabic numerals really pop from the black dial. These numerals are also smothered in SuperLumi-Nova, making them glow green at night, along with the hands and hour markers around the circumference of the dial. Turn the watch around, and the steel case back features an engraving of a charted map of the world. Inside, the watch is powered by a modified calibre BE-36AL movement with 26 jewels and 38 hours of power reserve. There's a domed, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal on the front, water resistance is 100 metres, and the watch comes on a brown leather strap with cream stitching. What to consider when buying a field watch As ever with buying a watch, the decision ultimately comes down to personal tastes. However, if we may be so bold, there are a few key considerations to bear in mind when eyeing up a field watch. Since this is a certain genre of watch, it is best to stick to the fundamentals of what makes a field watch. As a general rule, the watch should look as if it has come from the 1940s or 1950s. That means a smaller case than what's popular today (around 36 mm is perfect), a simple dial that ideally shows nothing but the time, and a colour palette that includes green and/or brown. A bronze case also works well, and will really come into its own once the oxidation process has caused it to age and pick up some lovely patina. Ideally, a field watch should be worn on a canvas or leather strap. Stainless steel bracelets are sometimes offered instead, but to our eyes these rob too much of a field watch's identity. As for which brand to choose, this will come down to your budget and personal preference. Ideally, you'll want a brand that has a bonafide link with the military, but failing this there's absolutely nothing wrong with going for your favourite. Everyone from Longines and Tudor to Citizen and Seiko produces attractive timepieces that fit the field watch brief.