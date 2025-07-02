Stuff

One of our top portable speakers now sounds better and lasts for longer

The second-gen Marshall Middleton speaker is even better that the first, with up to 30 hours of playback and 360-degree sound

One of the undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll sound, Marshall’s speakers are some of the best portable speakers for audio buffs. The Middleton is one of the best you can buy, and its smaller size makes it perfect to take on the go.

And thanks to this second-gen model, the speaker sounds even better and lasts for longer. Marshall’s Middleton II speaker is louder, tougher, and now plays for over 30 hours straight.

The speaker gets proper 360-degree sound, which Marshall’s calling it “True Stereophonic.” It’s designed so it doesn’t matter where you’re standing – audio should sound just as good. Bass gets deeper, highs are clearer, and it holds together even when you crank it, which, let’s face it, you will.

Visually, Middleton II sticks with the amp-inspired look, but there’s been a bit of a glow-up. The new control knob is now multidirectional, so you can play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, or mess with the volume by just twisting and pressing. And this speaker’s built like a tank. IP67-rated means dust and water aren’t an issue. It’ll survive your pool parties, muddy fields, or whatever fresh chaos you throw at it.

Marshall’s also added a built-in mic for hands-free calls – thought it’s not clear if there’s any noise reduction at play. This speaker even offers the ability to use it as a power bank, which is one of my favourite features. The Middleton II even supports LE Audio, which is tech-speak for better Bluetooth efficiency and sound. Basically, your battery lasts longer and your music sounds crisper.

The Marshall Middleton II is available to order directly from Marshall now. Or, you’ll be able to nab it from third-party retailers like Amazon from 15 July. Pricing is set at $330/£260/€299.

