Best gaming headsets in 2025 reviewed and rated

If you’re searching for the best gaming headsets, you’re in the right place. After testing countless models over the years, we know what separates the good from the great. We’ve collected the best wired and wireless options across multiple price points.

Sure, your TV or monitor’s speakers (or a basic pair of headphones) might get the job done, but a quality gaming headset takes things to the next level. In multiplayer, it gives you a tactical edge by letting you hear enemies before they strike. In single-player, it deepens your immersion, making every moment feel more real.

While most of our top picks are wireless – because nothing beats the freedom of going cord-free – we’ve also included a few wired options for those who prefer the simplicity of a 3.5mm connection.

Ready to upgrade? Here are our top picks for the best gaming headsets to match your needs and budget.

Quick list: what is the best gaming headset?

The best gaming headset you can buy today:

Best wireless gaming headset

1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Stuff Verdict Pricey yet exceptional, if you’re serious about gaming, you’ll appreciate the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Pros Battery features are useful

Practical base station Cons Very expensive

Understated appearance won’t suit everyone

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless specs Battery Up to 44 hours Driver size 40mm Weight 337g (11.9oz) Connectivity Wireless, wired Compatibility PC, Mac, mobile, PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless may be out of reach for many due to its high price, but if you’re looking for the absolute best in gaming headsets and are willing to splurge, this one is definitely worth considering. It packs in every feature you could want, from spatial audio and Tempest 3D audio support to active noise cancellation. These buzzwords aren’t just marketing fluff either—the headset delivers on all fronts, offering a premium audio experience. It’s great not only for gaming but also for immersive entertainment, where sound clarity and depth make all the difference.

One of the standout features is its transparency mode, which allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while still being immersed in your game. This is particularly useful if you need to keep an ear on what’s happening at home, like listening out for a knock at the door. Another nice touch is the multi-system connections, which make it easy to connect to multiple devices at once, so you can seamlessly switch between your console, PC, or phone without any hassle.

The retractable mic is well-designed, though it might not appeal to everyone. However, it performs brilliantly, cancelling out background noise and even muffling the sound of mechanical keyboards, which is a big plus during multiplayer sessions. The inclusion of two hot-swap batteries is a serious nod to hardcore gamers—you can game for hours without worrying about recharging. While it’s definitely a luxury, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a dream for those who want top-tier performance and can justify the price.

Best wired gaming headset

2. HyperX Cloud III

Stuff Verdict Good audio quality for the price and a lightweight and comfy build goes a long way for the HyperX Cloud III, which proves quite appealing. Pros Good sound quality for the price

Comfortable and lightweight fit Cons Spatial audio is weak

Limited tweaking options

HyperX Cloud III specs Battery N/A Driver size 53mm Weight 304g (10.7oz) Connectivity 3.5mm jack Compatibility PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile

The HyperX Cloud III is a solid choice for anyone looking for a durable and reasonably priced gaming headset. Building on the success of its predecessor, the HyperX Cloud II, we think this model strikes the perfect balance between affordability and quality. From the moment we tested it, the simple and intuitive controls stood out. Without the need for fuss, the headset offers solid sound quality that more than gets the job done, and the microphone clarity is impressive—clear and crisp, which is essential for those intense multiplayer sessions.

However, there are a couple of areas where it falls short. The accompanying app is somewhat limited in features, and the spatial audio isn’t as immersive as we’ve experienced with higher-end models. That being said, for many gamers, especially those focused on performance rather than every last bell and whistle, neither of these is a dealbreaker.

Where the HyperX Cloud III truly excels is in being an accessible, well-built option for gamers who want something better than the usual budget offerings but aren’t ready to splurge on premium wireless headsets. It’s also comfortable to wear for extended gaming sessions, which is a major plus, especially for marathon gamers. Reliable and comfortable, the Cloud III might not be the most thrilling headset on the market, but it’s one you can depend on for quality and comfort at a sensible price point.

Best budget gaming headset

3. Corsair HS65

Stuff Verdict Crisp audio is the name of the game here, with the Corsair HS65 looking unassuming yet sounding great. Pros Affordable price

Customisable audio profile with SoundID Cons Not the most exciting design

Corsair HS65 specs Battery N/A Driver size 50mm Weight 282g (9.9oz) Connectivity Wireless or 3.5mm jack Compatibility PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Mobile

The Corsair HS65 may not look as flashy as some other gaming headsets, but what it lacks in showiness, it more than makes up for in performance and practicality. These cans are surprisingly understated, delivering great sound without the over-the-top designs you often see in gaming gear. We found that they really shine on PC, especially when paired with Corsair’s iCUE software, which introduces SoundID. This feature lets you customise the audio profile to your hearing, making a big difference in how you experience sound. Whether you need more bass or clearer treble, the personalisation options are well worth the initial setup effort.

The Dolby Audio 7.1 virtual surround sound is another standout feature, offering immersive audio that makes games feel more engaging. It’s particularly helpful for competitive games where sound cues matter. There’s even a clear chat preset for better microphone quality and another preset designed specifically for FPS gaming, ensuring that you can hear every footstep and shot.

We also love the comfort factor here. The design is extra comfy for long sessions, and the flip-to-mute mic is a simple but effective touch that adds convenience. Recent support for Sony’s Tempest 3D audio makes the HS65 an even more tempting option for PS5 owners, as it means you can enjoy spatial audio without buying a new headset. Available in both wired and wireless versions, depending on your budget, the HS65 provides consistently high performance in both formats.

Best gaming headset for battery life

4. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Stuff Verdict With remarkable battery life, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless are perfect for the forgetful amongst us. They sound great too with spatial audio. Pros Battery life pretty much unrivalled

Sound quality impresses for a gaming headset Cons Microphone could be clearer

Limited connectivity options

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless specs Battery Up to 300 hours Driver size 50mm Weight 317g (11.2oz) Connectivity Wireless Compatibility PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Tired of constantly charging your headset after just 20-30 hours of gaming? The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless might be the answer to your prayers. With a staggering 300 hours of battery life, HyperX has set a new standard, and in our experience, it mostly delivers. This means you can game for weeks, maybe even months, before you need to hunt down your charging cable. It’s a game-changer for those of us who hate mid-session battery warnings.

In terms of audio quality, we found that the HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers—which initially sounded like a bit of a gimmick—actually provide impressively crisp sound. Whether you’re listening for enemy footsteps or just enjoying the soundtrack of a single-player campaign, the audio clarity is spot-on. Plus, the inclusion of DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio (for two years) further enhances the experience, especially on PC. It’s a big win for competitive players looking for that extra edge, or for those of us who like to immerse ourselves fully in a game’s world.

Comfort-wise, the memory foam ear cups and leatherette finish ensure that long gaming sessions are a breeze. The cups remain reasonably cool, even after hours of wear. The noise-cancelling mic is another nice touch, and it’s detachable, so you can easily switch between multiplayer chats and solo play. The LED mute indicator is a simple but handy feature, making it clear when you’re live or muted. Overall, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is a top pick for gamers seeking long-lasting battery life without sacrificing quality or comfort.

Best multiplatform gaming headset

5. Logitech G Pro X 2

Stuff Verdict Second-gen effort takes a sonic step up while also expanding connectivity. The Logitech G Pro X 2 is all about precision, which should please serious gamers. Pros Outstanding clarity and detail for gaming ‘phones

Comfortable fit and sturdy build Cons Mic quality merely OK

Bested on battery life by the longest-lasting rivals

Logitech G Pro X 2 specs Battery Up to 50 hours Driver size 50mm Weight 345g (12.2oz) Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth Compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Many gaming headsets focus too much on cranking up the bass or boosting the high-end in pursuit of clarity, often to mixed results. The Logitech G Pro X 2, however, avoids these pitfalls. It delivers a beautifully balanced, crisp sound that’s perfect for competitive gaming, where clarity and detail can make all the difference. We were particularly impressed by how the nuanced audio elevates the experience, making it easy to catch subtle in-game sounds that others might miss. Even casual gamers will appreciate how it enhances immersion without being overly aggressive in any one frequency range.

One of the standout features is its extra connectivity options, which give it a nice edge over its predecessor. It’s versatile enough to switch between platforms with ease, making it ideal not only for gaming but also for working from home. While it’s certainly not cheap, the Pro X 2 holds its own in the upper echelon of multi-platform wireless headsets. The custom 50mm graphene drivers provide a modest yet noticeable edge over competitors still using traditional drivers.

That said, it’s important to manage expectations when it comes to the microphone. While the boom mic does the job for gaming and calls, it’s not going to replace a high-quality desktop mic. Additionally, if you’re after the typical gamer aesthetic with flashy lights and bold designs, this model might not be for you—it’s refreshingly understated. But if you’re after performance and comfort, the Logitech G Pro X 2 is hard to beat.

Best gaming headset for PC

6. Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

Stuff Verdict Fantastic audio quality and extensive options mean the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro earns its high price tag, but it will be overkill for some. Pros Excellent ANC

Extensive device support Cons Almost too many settings

Battery life needs to be better

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro specs Battery 10-12 hours Driver size 50mm Weight 413g (14.6oz) Connectivity 2.4GHz, Bluetooth Compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a top-tier gaming headset that ticks nearly every box, delivering crisp sound and offering all the features you could ask for. As you’d expect for a premium-priced headset, it performs exceptionally well across various devices, making it a versatile choice for gamers who want the best. In fact, it’s not just great for gaming—these cans hold their own when it comes to listening to music, too, offering a rich and balanced sound that goes beyond just gaming audio.

For those who love to tweak their sound settings, the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app is a real highlight. Available for both phones and computers, the app gives you full control to adjust every aspect of your audio experience. Whether you prefer the convenience of EQ presets or want to fine-tune the sound measure by measure, the app makes it easy to customise the headset to your liking. You can boost the bass for those deep explosions or dial up the treble for crystal-clear dialogue.

However, it’s worth noting that this level of performance comes at a price—it’s expensive, even for a high-end gaming headset. The battery life is also a bit underwhelming, with around 10 hours per charge, which is on the lower end for wireless headsets in this category. That said, the transmitter dock makes battery swaps easy, so it’s less of an issue in practice. If you want the ultimate in gaming audio, the Stealth Pro should be near the top of your list.

Best gaming headset for Xbox

7. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal

Stuff Verdict Not cheap, but the multifunctional Beoplay Portal is easily our favourite Xbox headset – and a pretty great pair of noise-cancelling headphones to boot Pros Xbox Wireless protocol support

Balanced B&O sound Cons Touch sliders are somehow both elegant and fiddly

No case

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal specs Battery Up to 19 hours Driver size 40mm Weight 279g (9.8oz) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Are Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal headphones the absolute best you can buy? Probably not, especially at $450/£450, which is undeniably pricier than most of their competitors. But here’s the thing—none of those rivals can double as an Xbox headset, and when it comes to that niche, we believe the Beoplay Portal stands out. These headphones aren’t just for gaming—they’re incredibly versatile, and you won’t find a more enjoyable headset for Xbox or PC. From our experience, they sound fantastic, particularly when paired with an Atmos mix, which adds a whole new layer of immersion.

The design is another strong suit. Bang & Olufsen has nailed it with a stylish, minimalist look that oozes sophistication, and the comfort level is equally impressive. You can wear them for hours without any discomfort, which is a huge bonus for long gaming sessions. If you’re the type who loves premium gear and wants a headset that’s equally at home in your living room or on your commute, these certainly fit the bill.

That said, if we’re talking value for money, there’s no denying you can get more bang for your buck elsewhere. For example, you could grab a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s for music and an Xbox Wireless Headset for gaming, all for less than the cost of the Beoplay Portal. And honestly, that’s a pretty tempting deal. But if you’re after a do-it-all premium experience and have the budget, the Beoplay Portal gets a big thumbs up from us.

Best gaming headset for comfort

8. Razer Barracuda X

Stuff Verdict A reasonable price for a wireless headset, the Razer Barracuda X lacks perfect audio but there’s still plenty to like here. Pros Affordable price

Can connect to two devices at once Cons Battery life could be better

Sound can get a little distorted

Razer Barracuda X specs Battery Up to 59 hours Driver size 40mm Weight 250g (8.8oz) Connectivity Wireless, wired Compatibility PC, Mac, PS4/PS5, Mobile

At first glance, the Razer Barracuda X appears to offer everything a gamer could want at an enticing price point. These wireless headphones are not only affordable but also boast an impressive battery life of 50 hours, making them an excellent choice for long gaming sessions. The ability to connect to two devices simultaneously is a game-changer, allowing us to effortlessly switch between our gaming console and taking calls on our phones—perfect for those of us who juggle multiple tasks or gaming sessions. Plus, they’re surprisingly comfortable, thanks to a thick headband and soft, memory foam ear cushions, which keep us cozy even during marathon play.

However, there are a couple of downsides to consider. In practice, we found that the actual battery life tends to be closer to 25 hours, depending on usage, which might not be as impressive as initially advertised. Additionally, the 40mm drivers could use a bit more finesse. If you turn the volume down too low, the sound can lose its crispness, while cranking it up too high can lead to distortion. It’s clear that there’s a sweet spot for optimal listening, but for those of us who crave perfection in audio quality within this budget range, it might be worth sticking with a wired option.

Overall, the Barracuda X offers a solid package for casual gamers, but audiophiles may find themselves wanting more. If you’re looking for versatility and comfort without breaking the bank, these headphones still deserve a close look.

Best gaming headset for PlayStation

9. SteelSeries Arctis 7P+

Stuff Verdict Decent battery life, a comfy fit, and great audio make the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ a reliable all-rounder if on the pricier end of the scale. Pros Incredibly comfortable fit

Sleek design Cons Retractable mic isn’t for everyone

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ specs Battery Up to 30 hours Driver size 40mm Weight 453g (16oz) Connectivity Wireless and 3.5mm Compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ headphones stand out as robust all-rounders, and we believe the entire Arctis range is definitely worth considering. One of the first things we noticed is their impressive battery life, boasting over 30 hours of use, which is fantastic for extended gaming marathons. While they can only be used in a wired capacity with an Xbox, this limitation is balanced by their compatibility with virtually any device in some form. Switching between wireless devices is seamless, which is essential for avid gamers who juggle multiple platforms.

The highlight of the Arctis 7P+ is undoubtedly its PS5 compatibility, especially with the support for 3D audio. During our review, the 40mm drivers delivered excellent sound quality across various gaming genres, from explosive action to intricate soundscapes. The noise-cancelling microphone also deserves a mention—it ensures our friends can hear us clearly without background distractions. That said, the retractable design of the mic is somewhat divisive; while it may not suit everyone, we found it easy to get accustomed to, especially given its functionality.

Another thoughtful feature is the quick charging, which provides up to 3 hours of play from just a 15-minute charge—perfect for those last-minute gaming sessions. Coupled with a comfy build, the Arctis 7P+ offers a well-rounded package that prioritises comfort and functionality. Overall, we think these headphones are a fantastic choice for gamers looking for versatility and quality in their audio experience.

Best gaming headset with Dolby Atmos

10. Corsair HS80

Stuff Verdict Cocooned in how comfy the Corsair HS80 feel, spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support mean that familiar games somehow feel new again thanks to the vivid noises. Pros Dolby Atmos support on PC

Memory foam pads for extra comfort Cons Not the most compatible

Battery life could be better

Corsair HS80 specs Battery Up to 20 hours Driver size 50mm Weight 367g (12.9oz) Connectivity Wireless or USB Compatibility PS4, PS5, PC, Mac

The Corsair HS80 headphones are off to a fantastic start with their 50mm Neodymium drivers, which deliver impressive sound quality. When we dove into an older classic like Skyrim, we were amazed at how many intricate details we missed during our first playthrough. The immersive experience is heightened even further by the Dolby Atmos support for PC gamers, making everything from distant footsteps to the rustling of leaves feel incredibly lifelike. Immersive is definitely the word here!

Comfort is another area where the HS80 shines. The memory foam ear pads and breathable fabric come together to create a remarkably comfortable fit that we could wear for hours without feeling fatigued. The floating headband design is a thoughtful touch, as it alleviates any sensation of pressure on our heads, allowing for extended gaming sessions without discomfort.

While these wireless headphones may limit some compatibility options, we found the setup process to be a breeze. With 20 hours of battery life and a decent range of 60 feet, we felt confident moving around without being tethered. The mic is easily flipped up to mute, and the built-in LED mute indicator provides a handy visual cue, ensuring we never accidentally spoke while muted.

One of our favourite features is the ability to connect three devices with a single receiver, making it incredibly convenient to switch between gaming, chatting, or even watching a movie. Overall, we believe the Corsair HS80 offers a solid blend of sound quality, comfort, and functionality, making them a fantastic choice for gamers looking for a reliable headset.

What to consider when buying a gaming headset

Okay, so you’ve decided to buy a dedicated gaming headset but don’t know where to start? There are several important factors you’ll need to consider to ensure you get one that suits your needs and preferences. Below we’ve included some key points to keep in mind.

The first thing you’ll want to think about is sound quality. Sound is absolutely crucial for an immersive gaming experience so we’ve tested the audio chops of all of the headsets in this list. You’ll want to get a headset with clear and balanced sound, and good bass response.

Many gaming headsets have surround sound or virtual surround sound, and we think this is critical for better positional audio when you’re playing games.

Of course, comfort is also a major consideration during long gaming sessions. You’ll want a headset with well-padded ear cups and an adjustable headband. The headset’s weight and clamping force should also be considered to avoid discomfort and headaches during extended use.

One thing you’ll have to think about (that you wouldn’t usually do when buying a pair of normal headphones) is microphone quality. If you plan on multiplayer gaming, a good microphone is essential for teamwork (or trash-talking).

You have to take connectivity and compatibility into consideration. Gaming headsets come in a number of different connectivity options, including wired via either USB or 3.5mm audio jack, or wireless, usually via Bluetooth. Wireless headsets offer more freedom of movement, but wired options might have slightly lower latency.

In terms of compatibility, you’ll want to make sure the gaming headset you choose is compatible with your gaming platform, console or one of the best gaming laptops.

Finally, some gaming headsets come with additional features like customizable RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and software that allows you to tweak audio settings. If you like to fully customise your gaming experience, then look out for these.

Is a wired or wireless headset better for gaming?

Choosing between a wired or wireless headset for gaming largely depends on personal preference and gaming habits. Wired headsets typically offer a more reliable connection with lower latency, making them ideal for competitive gamers who need real-time audio feedback. They are generally less expensive and do not require charging, allowing for uninterrupted play. However, they can limit mobility, which might be inconvenient during intense gaming sessions.

On the other hand, wireless headsets provide the freedom to move around without being tethered to your console or PC, enhancing comfort during long gaming marathons. Modern wireless models have improved significantly in terms of battery life and audio quality, often matching their wired counterparts. They can be more expensive and may have slight latency issues, though many come with features like low-latency modes.

How much should I spend on a gaming headset?

When it comes to budgeting for a gaming headset, $50 / £50 to $150 / £150 is a reasonable range for most gamers. In this price bracket, you can find a variety of solid options that offer good sound quality, comfort, and essential features like a decent microphone and good battery life for wireless models. If you’re a casual gamer who plays occasionally, a headset within this range will likely meet your needs without breaking the bank.

For serious gamers or those who play competitively, investing $150 / £150 to $300 / £300 might be worth it. This range typically offers advanced features, such as improved audio drivers, customizable sound profiles, and more robust build quality. Additionally, high-end headsets often include features like active noise cancellation and multi-device connectivity.

Is active noise cancellation worth it?

Whether ANC is worth the investment depends on your gaming habits and environment. If you often play in a quiet room, standard noise isolation offered by well-padded ear cups may suffice. Conversely, if you’re in a noisy area, ANC can help you focus on gameplay, dialogues, and sound cues, potentially giving you a competitive edge.

How we test gaming headsets We’ve reviewed every gaming headset featured in this list, ensuring you can trust our recommendations when deciding which model to buy. Our experience in testing and evaluating these headsets allows us to provide you with insights that go beyond just specifications. Typically, we dedicate a week or longer to each headset review, immersing ourselves in every detail. This comprehensive testing process includes evaluating the comfort level, as we know how crucial it is to find a headset that feels good during long gaming sessions. We examine how they fit on our heads, the quality of the materials used, and whether they remain comfortable over extended periods. We also assess sound quality in various scenarios, from high-octane gaming moments to quieter, story-driven experiences. This helps us identify how well each headset handles different audio profiles, ensuring that they deliver crisp highs, balanced mids, and satisfying lows. Battery life is another critical aspect we test, especially for wireless headsets. We monitor how long each model lasts under continuous use and whether they maintain performance as the battery drains. Additionally, we evaluate the connectivity options, checking how seamlessly they pair with various devices and how well they perform in real-world situations, such as switching between gaming consoles and PCs. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.