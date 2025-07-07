The security camera I own is 20% off for Prime Day, and I couldn’t recommend it more

If you’re trying to make your house a bit smarter and keep things secure, then a smart security camera is a great place to start. I own the Lorex 2K Dual Lens Pan and Tilt camera, and while it might not have the catchiest name, I couldn’t recommend it more. And given it’s 20% off for Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to buy it.

Right now, you can score the Lorex 2K Dual Lens Pan and Tilt camera on Amazon US for $80 rather than the usual $100. That’s a pretty solid saving on such a reliable bit of kit. Those in the UK don’t get access to this deal on Amazon, but can still score some savings when they order directly from the brand.

It’s got the basics nailed with 2K resolution, and all the smart features you need. Local storage is ideal with a pre-installed 64GB microSD card, and there’s a handy privacy mode where the camera physically tucks itself away. I hadn’t seen this feature before and I love it. Set-up is simple, the app is user-friendly, and manual control over panning and tilting feels slick and intuitive. The live feed is clear with minimal lag and two-way audio works well.

Auto-tracking is still in beta, but the feature manages to follow anything moving at a normal pace. While this camera may be better at manual check-ins, it offers superb bang for your buck. Plus, I love the fact that you don’t need to pay for an extra subscription.

If you’re looking for an indoor security camera that plays nice, then Lorex’s 2K Indoor Cam is also on offer. The smart device would normally set you back $60, but its reduced down to $48 for Prime Day.