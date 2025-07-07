One of the best flagship smartphones of the year is over 20% off for Prime Day

Looking to get your hands on one of the best flagship smartphones of 2025? Look no further than the excellent OnePlus 13, which we scored a perfect five stars in our review. And it’s more of a steal than ever thanks to this Prime Day deal that gets you over 20% off the price of the handset – firmly bringing it down to mid-ranger pricing.

Right now, you can score the OnePlus 13 on Amazon UK for as low as £719 when you order the 256GB model – that’s a modest 20% saving. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is discounted by a slightly better 23% – which brings the price down to £769 for Prime Day.

The OnePlus 13 is the latest flagship in the brand’s steadily impressive line-up, offering subtle but welcome improvements over last year’s model. It’s got a gorgeous 6.82-inch OLED display with a silky-smooth adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and retina-searing brightness up to 4500 nits.

The design stays firmly in familiar OnePlus territory. This handset is sleek, slightly angular, with a fingerprint-resistant matte back (but glossy sides that’ll inevitably pick up smudges). There’s also a nod to Hasselblad again for the camera software, though you won’t find a dedicated camera button like on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Performance is predictably stellar thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and the beefy 6000mAh battery easily handles a day or more with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging (though you’ll need to cough up for the chargers). The camera set-up sees modest improvements, with an ultrawide capable of macro shots and a sharper 3x telephoto, though low-light shots still lag behind the very best. Software-wise, OxygenOS 15 offers a refreshingly light touch over Android 15, with five years of security updates promised.