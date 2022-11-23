Enjoy homemade pizza with 20% off the Gozney Roccbox portable oven

When you are tired tired of pizza you are tired of life, so the saying goes (we think). For those who follow that eternal mantrathe Gozney Roccbox portable pizza oven is 20% cheaper on Amazon and their website. That’s a saving of £80, with fans of homemade cheesy greatness able to pick up the oven for £319.20.

Admittedly, winter may not be the best time to invest in an outdoor oven, at least if you live in the UK. But the Roccbox is one of the best BBQs and outdoor ovens of 2022, so is easily worth the investment for summer 2023.

The Gozney Roccbox portable oven already offered good value for money before Black Friday. The oven is partly made from recycled materials, and its curved, sleek design will suit many a home garden. The oven can reach a whopping 500℃, meaning you’ll be firing out fresh pizzas at rapid pace. Its portability also makes it great for weekend road trips and park picnics. The Roccbox is dual-fuel, too. It uses gas to recreate the rolling flames of a traditional oven, or can be fitted with a detachable wood burner for a respectable Neapolitan experience.

Gozney has also slashed the prices of many its most popular accessories. There’s the Roccbox Turning Peel (£40) for precision pizza spinning and a cover (£32) for keeping your oven clean. A dedicated dough scraper is now £12, while a stainless steel pizza rocker has been reduced to £28. The deals will stay in place until the 6th of December.

Those looking for something truly special could opt for the the Gozney Dome. At an eye-watering £1799, though, that may only be suitable for only the most dedicated pizza munchers.