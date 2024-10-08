Stuff

Get this super Amazon Music Unlimited deal with three months free – but hurry!

Get three months for nothing with this great Amazon Music Unlimited deal only available for a limited time

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is nearly here and there’s a brilliant deal if you’re not an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber already – you can get three months of free music streaming. That’s a load of new tracks to discover today!

After the trial, the service will cost you $10.99/£10.99 so you’ll need to cancel it before the end of the free trial should you wish to just get the three months free and not pay anything (this is easy to do in your Amazon account settings).

The offer is only open to new Music Unlimited subscribers, so if you’re currently in a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, are a current paying customer of Amazon Music Unlimited, or were previously a free trial or paying customer of Amazon Music Unlimited then you can’t take advantage of the offer.

Amazon Music Unlimited currently offers 90 million songs and – somewhat unsurprisingly – works best out of the rival music services with Amazon’s own Echo speakers and other Alexa devices (Spotify is a close second on that front).

Music Unlimited is similar to the other mainstream music services in that you can listen to anything at any time without ads and on multiple devices, too. Music Unlimited offers HD and Ultra HD music support, meaning you can stream millions of tracks in higher-quality audio provided you have a compatible playback device such as Amazon’s Echo Studio which offers supreme audio quality.

