All the top Amazon Device Deals for Prime Day 2022
From smart home tech to the best e-readers out there, here are the best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
Happy Prime Day everyone! What better way to celebrate than with dirt cheap gadgetry?
Amazon love to get involved with their own devices too, with deep discounts across their Echo, Kindle and Fire tablet lines.
Keep an eye on other categories on our Prime Day hub, but in the meantime, here are all the Amazon device special offers you need to know about…
All the top Amazon device deals this Prime Day
Get up to 60% off Amazon Fire tablets for Prime Day
Brilliant Amazon tablets for much less this Prime Day
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 60% off for Prime Day
The online shopping giant brings the fight against Chromecast to UK shores
Get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $20/£20 this Prime Day
Amazon is currently offering a cracking Echo Dot deal both sides of the pond
Up to 66% off Ring doorbell bundles in early Prime Day deals
Keep an eye on your front door for less with these discounted cams
Offers on Amazon services
Get three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free
It’s like a literary Netflix: all-you-can-read ebooks and audiobooks for £7.99 a month
Get three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited this Prime Day
Get three months free Music Unlimited from Amazon US or UK