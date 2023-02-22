Best Ring doorbell 2023: the top video doorbells for your home

You’re on the hunt for a smart video doorbell, and are set on grabbing one of the best Ring doorbells. You head on over to Google, do a quick search, and realise that there are way more options available than you expected.

Some are wired. Some are wireless. Some have Ethernet. Others work with existing chimes, while their siblings need something extra. You feel tired. You start thinking about lunch. You can do more research later. A quick ploughman’s, followed by a nap, and you’ll be good to go. Or you could save yourself the hassle, and peruse our quick and easy rundown of some of the best Ring doorbells around. Sandwich optional.

Want a doorbell that isn’t made by Ring? Check out our guide to the best video doorbell overall

Our pick of the best Ring doorbells to buy today

Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the best Ring doorbells for most people, as it manages to hit the sweet spot for advanced features without costing as much as the far more expensive Elite below. It’s easy to install, for starters, and can be used in either a battery-powered or wired setup. If you opt for the latter, it’ll even work with your existing doorbell chime.

Its 1080p camera with a wide 160-degree field of view is sharp and clear enough to capture everything you’re likely to need, but the headline-grabbing feature is its colour pre-roll function. This saves up to four seconds of colour video footage before the motion detection is triggered, which means you’ll never be lacking footage during any particularly important or significant motion event.

Read more: How to choose a smart lighting system

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

If money and installation expertise are no object, then the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the best Ring doorbell that money can currently buy. Getting it set up is a little tricky, given that it’s designed to be recessed into the wall, but the end result is a swanky flush finish that looks far sleeker than boxier rivals that jut out.

Its other big selling point, is the fact that it supports wired Ethernet in addition to Wi-Fi. Again — while setting up a wired connection is more complex than Wi-Fi-only models, it makes for a far more reliable experience. Not only can you power it via Power over Ethernet (PoE), but it also means that you don’t have to worry about a weak signal if your router is far away. The best part, though, is the near-instantaneous response when someone rings the doorbell, versus the longer delay associated with Wi-Fi rivals.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is an ideal choice for those looking to upgrade their hardwired doorbells using the existing wiring, or, with the optional plug-in adaptor, use a standard plug socket to power it. The benefit, of course, is the fact that you’ll never have to worry about recharging a battery.

Convenience aside, you’re getting crisp 1536p video for your money, along with features like Quick Replies, which play pre-recorded messages when you’re too busy to answer the door. Throw in 3D Motion Detection for more precise motion alerts, and you’ve got a well-rounded Ring doorbell that’ll carry on working without any maintenance required.

Ring Door View Cam

Fancy something a little different? Meet the Ring Door View Cam — a 1080p video doorbell that’s been cleverly designed to slot into your existing door’s peephole for quick, hassle-free installation. With customisable motion-sensing, realt-time alerts, and two-way communication, it offers all the key Ring benefits, with the usual extra features and storage options available if you also sign up for Ring Protect.

Oh, and if you still want to check who’s at the door in the traditional way, you can still peek through it like a regular peephole. There’s even a built-in privacy slot for additional peace of mind. Clever stuff.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is currently one of the cheapest Ring doorbells available, making it an accessible option for those on a budget. It requires a wired connection, mind, which may be inconvenient for those without an existing wired doorbell, and it’s got a slightly smaller field of view compared to some of its pricier siblings.

Still, at this price, it makes for an excellent investment for those who want to enhance their home security without breaking the bank. With its advanced features, easy installation, and affordable price, it’s an ideal choice for homeowners who are looking for a smart home security device that won’t cost them a fortune.

Read more: The best iPhone and iPad apps money can buy