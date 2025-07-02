The new Yaber T1 Pro could be my next top budget projector pick

I’ve tried a few budget portable projectors, and most of them are either glorified desk lamps or a faff to set up. But the new Yaber T1 Pro promises to be different. Simplicity is the name of the game, and this might just be the next top budget projector pick.

The T1 Pro is shaped like a cylinder, weighs just 1.25 kg, and comes with a rather fetching military-orange nylon strap. It’s not just for show either. That strap, combined with silicone grips, makes it super easy to hang it from a precarious shelf or angle it at your ceiling for a late-night binge session. You’ll also have an easy time carrying the thing about if you take it with you.

Ceiling projection promises to be dead easy, thanks to a built-in 180-degree rotating gimbal stand. No tripod faffing or DIY mounting brackets required. Just point, click, and let the T1 Pro figure out the rest with its automatic focus, keystone correction, screen alignment, and even obstacle avoidance.

You get a built-in 8W speaker in a 75cc acoustic chamber, which means you don’t need to hook up a separate Bluetooth speaker to start watching. A Bluetooth speaker will probably sound better, but it’s not required if you just want to start watching. Yaber’s TurboSonic tech should help to deliver some bass rumble without sacrificing the overall sound quality.

The streaming set-up on the T1 Pro makes things super easy. It comes with Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video properly baked in, so you don’t need to install any apps. Plus, if you’re the sort who wants ambient mood lighting to go along with your film marathons, it’s got that too. You can switch between warm, cool, or nightlight settings depending on the mood.

The Yaber T1 Pro is out now for $160/£170/€180, and you can order it directly from Yaber. A wider release through Amazon and other retailers is rolling out globally soon.