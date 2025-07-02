Stuff

Sony just gave our favourite headphones a free upgrade they actually needed

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones and WF-1000XM5 buds are getting some excellent quality-of-life improvements with this free update

Not to sound like a broken record, but the new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones really are a stellar set of cans. They’re some of, if not the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy. Replacing the XM5s, they’ve easily jumped to be some of our favourite cans, and now they’re getting even better.

The excellent WH-1000XM6 headphones, alongside the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, are getting a free update that adds some useful features, not just vague promises of “stability improvements.”

Rolled out via Sony’s Sound Connect app, the updates bring a handful of changes that make these headphones feel even more premium. Version 5.0.2 for the XM6 over-ears and 2.0.2 for the XM5 in-ears unlock new tricks like a low-latency mode. It’s ideal for anyone that spends most of their time watching content or gaming with these headphones.

Quick Access and Scene-based Listening also get a welcome tune-up. The features will now switch to your tunes more quickly based on your activity or location. The over-ears get some bonus features, including voice call improvements that work regardless of how much ambient sound you let in.

There’s even moisture detection for the USB-C port now, so if you’ve got them sweaty or soggy, it’s not the end of the world. Multilingual voice control options have also expanded to include French, German and Spanish.

Sony’s free software update for these headphones is free and available now through the Sound Connect app. Updating can take up to an hour, and your headphones need to be fully charged first.

