You can score up to £1000 off our favourite LG OLED TVs before Prime Day – here’s how

I’ve tested quite a few 4K TVs, and LG makes some of my favourites. The picture quality that the brand offers is unmatched by competitors. In fact, this year’s LG G5 is the best and brightest OLED I’ve ever tested. OLED TVs have always delivered perfect blacks and top-tier contrast, so are the one to buy – but they can be pricey.

That’s why there’s never been a better time to by an LG OLED, including the G5. Right now, you can score up to £500 off the brand’s best TVs thanks to a cashback deal to celebrate the Women’s Euros ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The headline deal has to be the LG OLED evo G5 65-inch. As I mentioned, it’s one of the best TVs I’ve ever seen. Thanks to an upgraded AI processor and new tandem panel tech, this screen is amazingly bright. Normally it’d set you back £3300, but LG’s knocking £400 off through this cashback deal. That’s enough to cover a new soundbar, a posh wall mount, or your movie popcorn.

If you’re not quite ready to splash out so much cash for your TV but still want a stunner, the LG OLED C5 65-inch is another great pick. We reviewed the 42-inch version and gave it a full five stars. It’s basically the G5’s slightly more down-to-earth sibling. You get the same 4K upscaling but a slightly less powerful AI-powered processor but for £2700. It also has £400 off through this offer.

Then there’s the monster 86-inch LG QNED 85A. With a screen that huge, it basically turns your living room into a cinema. It’s great for hosting match parties and showing off your favourite films. That’d usually cost £2800 at retail price, but also has £400 off thanks to the cashback promo.

The biggest cashback savings go to the likes of the OLED97G5 and OLED97M5 – each netting you a tidy £1000 back. But both of those start at over £20,000 – so you’re probably not boshed about saving a few quid if you’re eyeing this screen up. Other models, from the sensible 42-inch OLEDs to the bonkers 100-inch QNEDs, are all included too, with savings ranging from £75 to that lovely £1000 ceiling.

To claim your cashback, just buy one of the qualifying models from a participating UK retailer between now and 22 July. Then, head to LG’s dedicated site. If you’ve been eyeing up a new LG OLED TV, now’s your moment. Just don’t wait too long, as these offers run out in a few weeks.