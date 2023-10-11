Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds now just £36 for Prime Big Deal Days

Wireless earbuds are a top pick thanks to their convenience but often come with a hefty price tag to match. Amazon’s own Echo Buds truly wireless earbuds are a more affordable option, while still offering decent sound, and in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is heavily discounting the wireless buds.

You can get the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds for £36, that’s a saving of 67% on the £110 RRP. If you want the Echo Buds with the wireless charging case, then the price rises to £45, saving 65% on the £130 RRP.

The Ecbo Buds are also on sale in the US, with a $55/46% saving at $65 instead of $120.

Sitting at an RRP of £110, the second-gen Echo Buds are already a steal compared to Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, or Google’s Pixel Buds. They are certainly among the best wireless earbuds around and now they’re even more of a bargain in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event.

We gave the first-gen buds four stars out of five in our review. But the newer, second-gen edition of the buds are even better.

The second-gen Echo Buds offer both passive (thanks to the in-ear tips) and active noise cancellation. They’re lightweight and sweat-resistant, so they’re perfect to take on the go. You can take Alexa with you, too, since the smart voice assistant comes packed in the earbuds. Amazon reckons the battery will last for 5 hours, with an extra 10 hours from the charging case. There’s also fast charging thrown in, with 2 hours of listening time after just 15 minutes of juice.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2023, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.

