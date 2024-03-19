Big Amazon UK Spring Sale 2024: early deals now live, here are all the latest
Amazon UK's first major deals event of 2024 is getting underway
Amazon UK’s first major deals event for 2024 is getting underway at midnight. Dubbed the Big Spring Sale, many prices are dropping by up to 40% across lots of different categories. UPDATE: Some discounts are already breaking cover and we’ve got the best of them below.
The sale will officially run from 20 March to 25 March, giving you a tidy little window to snag some deals. Looking for the US sale? You can find all those details here.
- Go straight to the Amazon UK Spring Sale deals
And here’s a bit of top-notch news: unlike Amazon Prime Day‘s exclusive vibe, the Big Spring Sale welcomes everyone with open arms. So there’s no Prime membership required to dive into these deals, although Prime members might get a cheeky exclusive offer or two. And, of course, you’ll benefit from fast and free delivery.Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30 day trial now. At full price, Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year.
So, what’s going to be available for your consideration? Gadgets, gear, and gizmos aplenty! The challenge, as always, is sifting through the heaps to find the gems. Fear not, because we’ve got your back. We’ll be highlighting the top tech deals right here, saving you the hassle. Here’s what we know so far about the offers.
The latest Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 deals
This huge 27,650mAh Anker power bank is over 30% off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That’s an awful lot of power for not an awful money with this Anker power bank in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
I’m getting this Anker MagSafe power bank for 50% off to extend my iPhone’s battery
The 622 MagGo is a 5000mAh battery pack with MagSafe from Anker, and you can grab it for half price with this Amazon deal
Amazon Echo Show 5 slashed to £50 during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Bedside smarts without breaking the bank with almost 50% off
Amazon Echo Pop deal: less than half price for Big Spring Sale
One of the absolute best Prime Day offers is back for the Big Spring Sale
Get an Echo Dot for £30 during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon is currently offering a cracking Echo Dot deal
Get huge early savings off Amazon Fire tablets for Amazon’s Big Spring sale
Brilliant Amazon tablets for much less this Big Spring Sale
One of our fave Android phones gets $200 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
The Pixel 8 was one of our favourite Android phones from 2023, and now you can score it for $499 thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best buds I own. Now they’re cheaper than ever
For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available to buy for $249 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are now $35 for the Spring Deals Day
Budget wireless earbuds for even less? Yes please.
Sonos Move 2 portable speaker at lowest price in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Down to $359, the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker is down to its lowest price during Amazon’s latest savings event
Listen up to 18% off Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for Amazon’s Spring Deals Day
That’s savings of £100 on this stellar set of wireless cans
The PS5 Slim drops below £400 for Prime members in this early Amazon Spring Sale deal
If you’re a Prime member, you can score the PS5 Slim for a tasty £389 during the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale
Google Pixel 7a already at record low price in early Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Google’s affordable Pixel 7a smartphone gets even more affordable thanks to this early Amazon deal that knocks off 25%
Pixel 8 Pro reduced by 25% on Amazon in early Big Spring Sale discount
Google’s premium Pixel 8 Pro flagship has been slashed by up to 25% in this early Amazon Spring Deals Day discount
Discounts you can expect during the Spring Sale
Amazon’s dishing out plenty of deals over the sales event. Here’s the type of deals that Amazon UK says you can expect:
- Save up to £50 on Alexa devices
- Save up to 48% on Fire tablets and up to 42% on Fire TV sticks
- Save up to 30% on Amazon Fashion
- Save up to 15% on home products
- Save up to 30% on kitchen appliances
- Save up to 50% on personal care appliances (including razors, electric toothbrushes, the lot)
- Get up to 50% off selected titles on Prime Video
- Enjoy a three-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
- Get a three-month Audible membership for 99p
What happened during the last Amazon UK Spring Sale?
Last year’s Spring Sale was all about smart homes, with juicy discounts on Echo Dots, Kindles, and Ring doorbells, to name a few. Smartphone deals were also on the menu, with up to 35% off, and home entertainment setups were knocked down by up to 30% off. It looks like this year will have a similar offering.
The star of the show? The 5th Gen Echo Dot. This little beauty, having ditched the puck look for a sleek sphere in 2020, was up for grabs at a 45% discount. Not just a pretty face, the latest Echo Dot boasts a 1.6in front-firing speaker, proving it’s a heavyweight in the audio department too. We reckon it’s one to look out for this time around as well.
