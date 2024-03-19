Big Amazon UK Spring Sale 2024: early deals now live, here are all the latest

Amazon UK’s first major deals event for 2024 is getting underway at midnight. Dubbed the Big Spring Sale, many prices are dropping by up to 40% across lots of different categories. UPDATE: Some discounts are already breaking cover and we’ve got the best of them below.

The sale will officially run from 20 March to 25 March, giving you a tidy little window to snag some deals. Looking for the US sale? You can find all those details here.

And here’s a bit of top-notch news: unlike Amazon Prime Day‘s exclusive vibe, the Big Spring Sale welcomes everyone with open arms. So there’s no Prime membership required to dive into these deals, although Prime members might get a cheeky exclusive offer or two. And, of course, you’ll benefit from fast and free delivery.Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30 day trial now. At full price, Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

So, what’s going to be available for your consideration? Gadgets, gear, and gizmos aplenty! The challenge, as always, is sifting through the heaps to find the gems. Fear not, because we’ve got your back. We’ll be highlighting the top tech deals right here, saving you the hassle. Here’s what we know so far about the offers.

Discounts you can expect during the Spring Sale

Amazon’s dishing out plenty of deals over the sales event. Here’s the type of deals that Amazon UK says you can expect:

What happened during the last Amazon UK Spring Sale?

Last year’s Spring Sale was all about smart homes, with juicy discounts on Echo Dots, Kindles, and Ring doorbells, to name a few. Smartphone deals were also on the menu, with up to 35% off, and home entertainment setups were knocked down by up to 30% off. It looks like this year will have a similar offering.

The star of the show? The 5th Gen Echo Dot. This little beauty, having ditched the puck look for a sleek sphere in 2020, was up for grabs at a 45% discount. Not just a pretty face, the latest Echo Dot boasts a 1.6in front-firing speaker, proving it’s a heavyweight in the audio department too. We reckon it’s one to look out for this time around as well.

