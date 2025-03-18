I think Amazon’s Spring Sale could bring some amazing bargains!

I know what you’re thinking – not another sale. There are so many savings events through the year now, you might be getting tired of them. But they do always bring up some rather good deals on the latest tech. And I’m expecting some amazing bargains in the Amazon Spring Sale later this March.

Last year, the Stuff team’s top picks included smartphones, air fryers, and smart home tech. We saw up to 50% off on most products, with some excellent offers going even further. I think we’ll see some similar bargains in the 2025 Amazon Spring Sale.

This is Amazon UK’s first major deals event of 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one you won’t want to miss. The retail giant promises price drops of up to 45% across pretty much everything they flog. The sale kicks off on 25 March and runs through to 31 March, which gives us all a solid week to do some damage to our bank accounts. What’s even better is that you don’t need to be a Prime member to get in on the action.

Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30 day trial now from Amazon US or get it from Amazon UK. At full price, Prime costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 per year.

But back to the bargains. What can we expect? Well, if previous Spring Deal Days are anything to go by, I reckon we’re in for a treat. Last year, there were savings of up to £50 on Alexa devices and up to 48% off Fire tablets. Fire TV Sticks were slashed by 42%, and personal care gadgets like electric toothbrushes and shavers saw up to 50% off. They even knocked 30% off kitchen appliances, which makes me think it’s finally time to upgrade my ancient blender that sounds like a lawnmower starting up.

The Echo Dot – specifically the 5th Gen model – is probably going to be the headline act again. Last year, they lobbed 45% off the price, which was a proper steal. It’s that sleek little sphere that ditched the old puck design, and despite its size, it packs a surprising audio punch with its 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. I’ve got my eye on it already.

