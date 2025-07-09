The Seiko Speedtimer has gone purple for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships

Seiko has dropped a new limited-edition Speedtimer to celebrate the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships – and it’s gone purple.

Officially dubbed “Edo Purple”, this new colourway gives the sporty chronograph a more refined look, steeped in Japanese tradition.

Now, I love the Seiko Speedtimer – I think it’s one of the best watches if you’re on a budget, and this new colourway might just be my favourite yet.

It’s officially called the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships Edition (try saying that quickly), and it’s ‘limited’ to 6000 pieces worldwide. Seiko will be the official timekeeper for the championships, continuing its long-standing legacy in sports timing.

I really, really love the new purple dial. It’s called Edo-Murasaki – also known as Tokyo Purple – and it’s one of Japan’s traditional heritage colours. Historically made from native purple grass in the Musashino region, it dates back to when Tokyo was still known as Edo. In press images, the hue looks pretty subtle – more deep plum than bright violet – and it gives the watch a tasteful pop without being loud.

The rest of the spec is familiar Speedtimer territory. The 39mm case houses Seiko’s in-house V192 solar-powered chronograph movement, which is accurate to ±15 seconds a month and lasts up to six months on a full charge.

It’s also water-resistant to 100m, so you don’t have to baby it.

If you want one, it’s priced at $775 in the US, and available to pre-order now for £650 in the UK. The pre-ordered watches will ship in August.

Whether you’re a Seiko fan, a watch nerd, or just someone who loves a bit of purple with their precision timing, this limited edition might just be worth running 1500 metres to get.

