Amazon US Big Spring Sale 2024: here’s when the sales event will take place

The first big Amazon US deals event for 2024 is going to be happening before the end of the month.

Dubbed the Big Spring Sale, the retailer will drop many prices by up to 40% across every category on the site.

We now have confirmation of the Amazon US Spring sale, which is set to take place from 20 March to 25 March.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won’t need to be a Prime member to take part. All the deals will be available for all Amazon US users, though it’s possible there may be some Prime-only deals as well.

There will be no shortage of gadgets and gear for you to spend your hard-earned cash on, but the problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the deals that really matter. We’re doing the work for you – you’ll be able to check through our picks of top tech deals on this very page.

What discounts can I expect?

Amazon says there will be…

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

What happened during the Amazon Spring sale last year?

Headlining the deals during the Amazon Spring Sale last year, were discounts on the brand’s own smart home gear, but there was plenty more available besides. Everything from Kindles, to Echos to Ring doorbells were reduced on offer. Plus there was up to 35% off smartphones and up to 30% off home entertainment gear.

Headlining the Echo deals in the Spring Sale was the 5th Gen Echo Dot. You could pick up the smart speaker for a 45% saving on the usual price. The latest version of the Echo Dot was launched in 2020 and trashed the round ‘puck’ shape in favour of a sphere, like the bigger Amazon Echo. The latest Dot is no slouch in the audio department, with a 1.6in front-firing speaker.

