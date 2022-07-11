Dental hygiene is one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, but electric toothbrushes don’t always come cheap. Want discounted bristles without putting your pearly whites at risk? Amazon’s got a Prime Day deal to make you smile.

Oral-B’s iO Series 9 is one of the smartest battery-powered brushes you can buy. But at £500, its standard price is more painful than a molar extraction. Luckily, Amazon UK has discounted the Series 9 by 50% for Prime Day, which means you can add it to your bathroom arsenal for a much more accessible £250. And if you use it twice a day, you could also save on future dental bills.

With AI on its side, the Series 9 tracks your action to ensure your gnashers get a good going over, while a pressure sensor and built-in light tell you if you’re pushing too hard on your enamel.

Seven smart modes ensure your porcelain can be polished and cleaned as you need, with a full-colour display letting you select the right intensity for your ivories. A magnetic dock brims the battery on your bathroom counter, while a charging travel case lets you fuel up if you take your teeth tour.

Keen to get your fangs into Amazon’s deal? Prime Day discounts end on 13 July, so you’ll need to brush up briskly if you fancy some half-price bristles.