5 things I’m actually buying in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is the kind of shopping event that can easily spiral. One minute you’re browsing for a discounted electric toothbrush, the next you’ve added a 4K drone, a 3-pack of HDMI cables, and an inflatable hot tub to your basket. With thousands of deals flooding your feed, it’s easy to get caught in the chaos.

So, to keep things real (and, hopefully useful), here are the five things I’m actually buying in the Prime Day sale – not the hypothetical “might come in handy” stuff, but the gadgets and gear I’ve either been eyeing for months or know will genuinely improve daily life.

This isn’t a roundup of “best deals” for everyone. It’s a personal hit list, with a mix of practical upgrades and just-for-fun finds. If you’re also hunting for some shopping inspiration without the pressure to trawl through pages of lightning deals and discount codes, this might help steer you towards something you’ll actually use – and not regret buying on a whim.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan



I found the last heatwave really tough – hot days, sleepless nights, and barely a breeze in sight. This time, I’m getting ahead of it. The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is my plan to stay sane (and cool) when the next one hits.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable fan that does a lot more than just blow air around. Thanks to Shark’s HydroGo Evaporating Cooling tech, it can create an ultra-fine mist that actually cools you down – whether you’re indoors or out. It’s built tough enough to handle the outdoors, with UV- and rain-resistant materials, but stays quiet enough for working or sleeping inside.

Use it plugged in or cordless, and you’ll still get serious power – the airflow can reach up to 20 metres at full whack. It weighs under 2.1kg, so it’s easy to carry, and there’s a bunch of optional add-ons like a power bank, car charger, telescoping stand, and carry bag if you want to go fully mobile.

Basically, it’s a clever, versatile fan that goes way beyond the desk-top variety – and could be a game changer during a heatwave.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan & Travel Bag | was $179.99 | now $129.99 at Amazon US

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan | was £129.99 | now £99 at Amazon UK

Eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

I’ve recently switched to hard floors, and while my current robot vacuum has done a decent job over the years, it’s definitely starting to show its age. So I’ve got my eye on the Eufy Omni C20 – a robot vac that actually feels like a proper upgrade.

For starters, it’s fully automated. The all-in-one station empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mop, and even has clear water tanks so you can see when they need a top-up. No more faffing around with soggy mops or clogged filters.

At just 3.35 inches tall, it slides under beds and sofas without a fuss, and the 7,000Pa suction is more than enough for dust, crumbs, and the occasional clump of pet hair. It also mops with proper pressure and speed – 180 RPM with 6N of force – which should handle the kind of grime that builds up on hard flooring.

Basically, it cleans more thoroughly, with less effort from me. And that’s exactly what I want.

Eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | was $399 | now $359 at Amazon UK

Eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | was £599 | now £379 at Amazon UK

WaterWipes

I always bulk buy WaterWipes during Prime Day and Black Friday – they’re a must-have in our house. Just two ingredients (99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract), gentle enough for newborns, and great for everyday messes too. Plus, they’re plant-based, plastic-free, and approved for sensitive skin.

WaterWipes 18 packs | was $65.99 | now $59.95 at Amazon US

WaterWipes 18 packs | was £39.99 | now £31.59 at Amazon UK

Amazon Kindle

I’ve been meaning to read more, and the 16GB Amazon Kindle looks like the easiest way to make it happen. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, with a brighter front light and higher contrast for a crisp, paper-like display – even in full sun or low light.

The 6-inch screen is glare-free, the page turns are faster, and there’s dark mode for night-time reading. Best of all, it’s completely distraction-free – no notifications, no pop-ups, just books.

With 16GB of storage, I can carry thousands of titles wherever I go, and the battery lasts up to six weeks on a single charge. It’s great for travel, commutes, or just keeping on the bedside table.

It’s also more eco-friendly than you’d expect, made with recycled materials and minimal packaging. For me, it’s about carving out more time to unplug – and this feels like the perfect way to do it.

Amazon Kindle 16GB | was $109.99 | now $84.99 at Amazon US

Amazon Kindle 16GB | was £94.99 | now £74.99 at Amazon UK

Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker

I’ve been spending more time in the garden lately, and I wanted a speaker that could keep up – so the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is firmly on my Prime Day wishlist.

It’s compact enough to chuck in a bag or hang off a chair, but don’t let the size fool you – it pumps out seriously rich, full sound with proper bass. Whether I’m pottering with a cuppa or hosting a BBQ, it brings the right vibe.

It’s also tough. Waterproof, dustproof, and built to survive the odd drop, it’s a no-worries speaker I can leave outside without stressing. The 12-hour battery means it’ll last a full day in the sun, and Bluetooth 5.3 keeps the connection solid from across the garden.

You can even link two for stereo sound, and its clever PositionIQ tech adjusts the sound depending on how it’s placed. Smart, solid, and sounds brilliant.

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) | was $149 | now $94 at Amazon US

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) | was £149.95 | now £99.95 at Amazon UK

