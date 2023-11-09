Stuff

Mouthwash might freshen your breath, but it takes more than a quick swill to keep your teeth white and shiny. Want pearly whites to impress your dentist? Brush twice a day with one of the best electric toothbrushes.

From in-app feedback to self-cleaning bristles, the best battery-powered brushes make it painless to keep plaque at bay. And while the smartest handles aren’t cheap, you don’t need mega bucks to get a million-dollar smile.

Keen to upgrade your oral hygiene? The list below features our pick of the top toothbrushes, covering bristle sticks fit for every mouth and budget. Add one to your bathroom ensemble and your tooth doctor is sure to approve – provided you don’t forget to floss between your fangs.

What’s the best electric toothbrush?

We think the Oral-B iO Series 10 (check price) is the best electric toothbrush you can buy. It’s Oral-B’s most intelligent toothbrush to date, capable of tracking your actions, directing your focus and offering brushing feedback through the app.

Other electric toothbrush recommendations

Best sonic electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige (check price) is a super premium sonic toothbrush that vibrates rather than rotates. It packs intelligent IQ smarts to sense your brushing style and adapts to you in real-time.

Best travel electric toothbrush

The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush (check price) is self-cleaning, streamlined and sustainable. This sonic brush ships in a neat travel case which uses UV-C light to blast bacteria living in the bristles.

Best cheap electric toothbrush

The Ordo Sonic+ (check price) is an affordable yet effective shiner that polishes your porcelain with 40,000 pulses per minute, aided by a silicone element in the head.

The best electric toothbrushes you can buy today:

1. Oral-B iO Series 10

Stuff Verdict

A rotary wonder – this AI-packed brush is the best electric toothbrush around

Pros

  • Smart charging base
  • Great cleaning performance

Cons

  • No USB-C charging
  • Very expensive
Oral-B iO Series 10 specs
TypeRotary
Cleaning modes7
Pressure sensor and timerBoth
BluetoothYes

Automation will one day do away with dentists, leaving robots to wash and floss our fangs. Until then, this clever cleaner’s the closest thing. Putting AI in your mouth, it tracks your action across six zones, using lights atop the magnetic charging dock to show where to focus the micro-vibrations. When you’re not wielding the wand, an integrated clock indicates the best time to brush, while the Oral-B app points out where you can improve.

2. Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush

Stuff Verdict

This sustainable brush from Suri is the greenest way to brush your teeth

Pros

  • Recyclable brush heads
  • UV cleaning case
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Lacks pressure sensor
Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes2
Pressure sensor and timerTimer only
BluetoothNo

Brushing twice a day should keep cavities at bay, unless you’re unwittingly smearing bacteria all over your bitey bits. Rest this brush in its bundled charging case and a UV-C light inside will zap any nasties lurking on the bristles. Time for a fresh head? Pop the plant-based top off the aluminium body and ship it back to be recycled.

3. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

Stuff Verdict

This super-premium Sonic brush from Philips will leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean

Pros

  • Automatic brushing modes
  • Super sleek design

Cons

  • Requires app to change settings
  • Expensive
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes5
Pressure sensor and timerBoth
BluetoothYes

Any trainer can tell you what to do, but it takes a true teacher to understand your needs. This tutoring toothbrush does both. Tracking pressure and motion up to 100 times a second, it reacts in real-time to adjust the intensity and avoid enamel cruelty. It also syncs with the Sonicare app, giving visual guidance that’s personalised for your pearly whites.

4. Ordo Sonic+

Stuff Verdict

The Sonic+ is a super affordable Philips Sonicare rival

Pros

  • Great cleaning for the price
  • Impressive battery life
  • Premium design

Cons

  • No pressure sensor
Ordo Sonic+ specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes4
Pressure sensor and timerTimer only
BluetoothNo

Skimping on oral hygiene is a fast track to fillings, but healthy teeth needn’t cost hundreds. Want an affordable way to avoid dentures? Good for 40,000 pulses per minute, this reasonable brush features four modes for a cleaning experience to suit the needs of your gnashers. Soft bristles go easy on gums, while a silicone nib lightly polishes your porcelain.

5. Oclean X Pro Elite

Stuff Verdict

This impressive toothbrush features sound deadening tech for quiet brushing

Pros

  • Quiet brushing
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • App is a little confusing
  • No realtime pressure feedback
Oclean X Pro Elite specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes4
Pressure sensor and timerBoth
BluetoothNo

Even the smartest handle won’t give you wisdom teeth, but this hushed brush can at least help you find peace of mind while polishing your chompers. Suppressive algorithms keep motor noise to a minimum, so your thoughts won’t be clouded by 42,000 vibrations per minute. Once you’ve exited your zen state, you can tap into its counsel on the touchscreen.

6. Hum by Colgate

Stuff Verdict

Want complete toothbrush and toothpaste synergy? Get the Hum by Colgate

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Cool packaging

Cons

  • Rivals clean better
  • Battery could last longer
Hum by Colgate specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes3
Pressure sensor and timerBoth
BluetoothYes

Want frequent feedback on your technique? You could schedule monthly meetings with an ivory inspector. Or for daily dental intelligence which costs less than the tooth fairy’s annual allowance, try this simple Bluetooth baton. Paired with the Colgate Connect app, it tells you which teeth to target and helpfully highlights any molars you might’ve missed.

7. Philips One by Sonicare

Stuff Verdict

The Philips One by Sonicare is a great upgrade over traditional brushes

Pros

  • Simple to use and impressive battery life
  • Compact design

Cons

  • More expensive brushs clean better
  • No brush head options
Philips One by Sonicare specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes1
Pressure sensor and timerTimer
BluetoothNo

A manual approach can clean most of your mouth, but battery power gives even the best brushwork a boost. This uncomplicated upgrade enhances your regime with 13,000 micro-vibrations. Shipped with a tidy travel case, it buzzes every 30 seconds to help time your routine. Opt for the AAA version and you’ll get 90 days from a single cell, or buy one with a built-in battery for a month of fuel from each USB-C boost.

8. Brushd Electric Toothbrush

Stuff Verdict

Another eco-focused electric toothbrush, this one featuring 100% recyclable packaging and recyclable brush heads

Pros

  • Interesting design
  • Recyclable

Cons

  • Loud
  • No pressure sensor
Brushd Electric Toothbrush specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes3
Pressure sensor and timerTimer only
BluetoothNo

Gleaming teeth aren’t much use without a world worth smiling about. Protect your piano keys and the planet with this waste-busting brush. Designed for use with Brushd’s plastic-free toothpaste tablets, its heads can be returned for shredding and recycling. Plus each subscription plants a tree, so you can grin at Greta without a guilty conscience.

9. Silk’n ToothWave

Stuff Verdict

This interesting electric toothbrush promises to reduce plaque with DentalRF tech

Pros

  • DentalRF technology promises to reduce plaque
  • USB charging

Cons

  • No pressure sensor
  • Not the most premium design
Silk’n ToothWave specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes5
Pressure sensor and timerTimer only
BluetoothNo

A speaker stack might make your calcium rattle, but even the bassiest stereo won’t blast the tartar off your teeth. For frequencies that get the plaque jamming, turn up the ToothWave in your oral arena. Emitting mild radio waves, it breaks down the bonds which cause impurities to stick, kicking surface stains off the setlist.

10. Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro

Stuff Verdict

An angled neck and swappable heads means this toothbrush can reach the hard-to-get places

Pros

  • Angled handle makes brushing easier
  • Plenty of brush head options

Cons

  • No pressure sensor
  • No the more expensive side
Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro specs
TypeSonic
Cleaning modes7
Pressure sensor and timerNo
BluetoothNo

Your two front teeth might be easy to reach, but getting at your grinders requires deft tip control. Need a helping head? This nimble number sports swappable tops that are gently bent for dental navigation. Available in three styles, the smallest bristle set is angled at 15° for more ergonomic access to your chewing crew.

How to pick the best electric toothbrush

Brush hour: All bristles are different. Some feature finer filaments to clean between teeth, while others employ silicone for heightened hygiene. Germaphobe? Certain sets use UV to sterilise the head between sessions.

Crown control: Need help with your molar management? Several brushes feature timers to help you hit the two-minute mark, while some use apps or guide lights to coach you to cleaner teeth.

Molar power: Most brushes come with a sink-side charging stand. Taking your teeth on tour? Don’t ruin your dental routine with a hotel disposable: pick a model with a chargeable travel case.

Gum runner: Good vibrations can be found at different frequencies. Most handles have several speed settings to suit your sensitivity, while the best offer multiple modes for the perfect wash and polish.

